Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.05 Billion

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position

Updates Fiscal 2020 Business Growth Outlook to Reflect Expected Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Revenue of $1,048 million, slightly above the midpoint of the $1,035-$1,075 million guidance range, adjusting for a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $8 million compared to our guidance assumptions

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94, above the $0.82-$0.90 guidance range

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, above the midpoint of the $1.03-$1.09 guidance range

GAAP operating income of $157 million; GAAP operating margin of 15.0%

Non-GAAP operating income of $181 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.2%

Quarterly free cash flow of $57 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $103 million, less $46 million in net capital expenditures and other; normalized free cash flow of $76 million (1)

Cash and cash equivalents of $763 million, including aggregate borrowings of $350 million

Twelve-month backlog of $3.46 billion, down $60 million sequentially and up 2.1% as compared to last year’s second fiscal quarter; twelve-month backlog was approximately flat sequentially, adjusting for foreign currency movements

The board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3275 per share to be paid on July 24, 2020

(1) Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding).

ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) today reported operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“I am proud of our results for the second fiscal quarter, especially considering the global health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We delivered record-high revenue, that was slightly above the midpoint of our guidance adjusting for foreign currency headwinds. We also had our best-ever quarter in North America, during which we secured a significant project with a major new logo. Around the world, Amdocs Media signed several new deals, including an expanded pan-European agreement at Liberty Global to deliver cloud-based seamless end user access to media content and communication services. At the operating level, we delivered stable profitability and we ended the quarter with solid free cash flow generation, a strong balance sheet and enough liquidity to support our ongoing business requirements and future growth investments,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer continued, “Amdocs was among the first in our industry to proactively address the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis. We quickly adapted our global operations to ensure business continuity and the health and well-being of our employees, customers and partners. By mid-March, nearly all our 25,000 employees were equipped to work from home, remotely operating the mission critical systems required to support our customers’ operations across 85 countries. Furthermore, we underwent this change while maintaining a high level of productivity, successfully completing an incredible 20 go-lives in March using new methodologies, best-in-class practices and a variety of remote deployment tools. I would like to take a moment to warmly thank our employees for their professionalism, commitment and ability to quickly adapt to new circumstances during this critical time.”

Sheffer concluded, “As a result of the business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several deals did not close as planned in March. The slower pace of pipeline conversion is impacting our outlook in the fiscal second half, but we are encouraged to say that some deals have since been signed early in Q3. We believe we can still generate positive revenue and earnings growth at the midpoint of our guidance for the full fiscal year, as supported by the visibility of our 12-month backlog. We are providing a financial outlook for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020 and the full fiscal year 2020, but we remind you that these are based on our current expectations at a time of great uncertainty regarding the spread and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects on the global economy remains. We remain confident in our leading market position serving the mission critical needs of the world’s largest communication and media companies, often under long-term managed services contracts with highly visible and recurring revenue streams attached. Additionally, we believe we have the right solutions to accelerate major industry drivers such as digital modernization, 5G and the journey to the cloud, and we will continue to invest during and after the pandemic to ensure we emerge from this crisis with an even stronger competitive advantage than before.”

Revenue

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1,048 million, up $6 million sequentially from the first fiscal quarter of 2020 and up 2.8% as reported and 3.7% in constant currency as compared to last year’s second fiscal quarter. Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 includes a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $6 million relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs’ guidance, adjusting for the negative impact of approximately $8 million of foreign currency movements relative to guidance.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

The Company's GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $127.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $124.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s second quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $145.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $147.0 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, net of related tax effects, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

For further details of reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On May 7, 2020, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.3275 per share and set June 30, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on July 24, 2020.

On May 7, 2020, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.3275 per share and set June 30, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on July 24, 2020.

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog, which includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities, was $3.46 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020, down $60 million from the end of the prior quarter and up 2.1% as compared to last year’s second fiscal quarter. Adjusting for foreign currency movements, twelve-month backlog was approximately flat on a sequential basis.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Revenue of approximately $990-$1,040 million, assuming approximately $8 million sequential negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020

GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $0.81-$0.91

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $1.00-$1.08, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.06-$0.08 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Revenue growth of (0.5%) -2.5% year-over-year on a reported basis as compared with 2.5%-5.5% year-over-year previously

Revenue growth of 0.5%-3.5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis as compared with 2.5%-5.5% year-over-year previously

Full year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance incorporates just over 1% of growth from the acquisition of TTS Wireless, and a negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 1% as compared with an immaterial impact year-over-year previously

GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 4.0%-10.0% year-over-year as compared with 5.0%-12.0% year-over-year previously

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 0.0%-4.0% year-over-year as compared with 3.0%- 7.0% year-over-year previously, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.24-$0.28 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects

Reiterates free cash flow of approximately $400 million, comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other

Reiterates normalized free cash flow of approximately $500 million; normalized free cash flow excludes capital expenditure of up to $90 million related to the new campus development in Israel, and other items

Our third fiscal quarter 2020 and full year fiscal 2020 outlook takes into consideration the Company’s current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, Amdocs notes market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and that it cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a significant amount of uncertainty, and from T-Mobile’s recently completed merger with Sprint, or from other current and potential customer consolidation activity.

Conference Call Details

Amdocs will host a conference call on May 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's second quarter of fiscal 2020 results. To participate, please dial +1 (844) 513-7152, or +1 (508) 637-5600 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes before the call and enter passcode 3006068. The call will also be carried live on the Internet via the Amdocs website, www.amdocs.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

non-recurring and unusual charges;

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for previously expensed restructuring charges, payments for legal dispute settlement, and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs’ results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs’ results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs’ management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, non-recurring and unusual charges, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs’ management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the Company’s website

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020.

Contact:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

314-212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

AMDOCS LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,047,933 $ 1,019,657 $ 2,089,890 $ 2,031,712 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 683,970 658,613 1,370,282 1,321,181 Research and development 68,795 66,765 136,106 135,451 Selling, general and administrative 119,108 120,463 242,575 242,323 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 19,348 23,641 40,638 49,485 891,221 869,482 1,789,601 1,748,440 Operating income 156,712 150,175 300,289 283,272 Interest and other expense, net 2,290 1,866 2,642 344 Income before income taxes 154,422 148,309 297,647 282,928 Income taxes 27,384 24,030 54,677 56,957 Net income $ 127,038 $ 124,279 $ 242,970 $ 225,971 Basic earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.90 $ 1.81 $ 1.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.90 $ 1.80 $ 1.62 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 134,288 138,183 134,443 138,918 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 135,059 138,698 135,339 139,612 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.3275 $ 0.285 $ 0.6125 $ 0.535





AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,047,933 $ 1,019,657 $ 2,089,890 $ 2,031,712 Non-GAAP operating income 180,524 177,762 358,464 352,611 Non-GAAP net income 145,689 147,008 289,844 284,826 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.06 $ 2.14 $ 2.04 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 135,059 138,698 135,339 139,612





Free Cash Flows and Normalized Free Cash Flow

(In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 102,868 $ 168,629 $ 266,776 $ 278,279 Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (46,170 ) (20,650 ) (104,705 ) (57,928 ) Free Cash Flow 56,698 147,979 162,071 220,351 Payments for legal dispute settlement - - - 55,000 Payment of acquisition related liabilities 1,750 - 1,750 - Payments for previously expensed restructuring charges 129 4,314 1,645 10,939 Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development (*) 17,355 (7,670 ) 31,292 (5,616 ) Normalized Free Cash Flow $ 75,932 $ 144,623 $ 196,758 $ 280,674

(*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net” and the amounts under “Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development”, include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $82 and $63, for the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy, for the six months ended March 31, 2019 ($4,776 of which was a refund to the noncontrolling interests).

AMDOCS LIMITED﻿

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in

certain

acquisitions

related liabilities

measured at fair

value Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 683,970 $ - $ (4,693 ) $ 6,284 $ - $ 685,561 Research and development 68,795 - (723 ) - - 68,072 Selling, general and

administrative 119,108 - (5,332 ) - - 113,776 Amortization of purchased

intangible assets and other 19,348 (19,348 ) - - - - Total operating expenses 891,221 (19,348 ) (10,748 ) 6,284 - 867,409 Operating income 156,712 19,348 10,748 (6,284 ) - 180,524 Income taxes 27,384 - - - 5,161 32,545 Net income $ 127,038 $ 19,348 $ 10,748 $ (6,284 ) $ (5,161 ) $ 145,689 Three months ended

March 31, 2019

Reconciliation items

GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in

certain

acquisitions

related liabilities

measured at fair

value Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 658,613 $ - $ (5,330 ) $ 5,668 $ - $ 658,951 Research and development 66,765 - (584 ) - - 66,181 Selling, general and

administrative 120,463 - (3,700 ) - - 116,763 Amortization of purchased

intangible assets and other 23,641 (23,641 ) - - - - Total operating expenses 869,482 (23,641 ) (9,614 ) 5,668 - 841,895 Operating income 150,175 23,641 9,614 (5,668 ) - 177,762 Income taxes 24,030 - - - 4,858 28,888 Net income $ 124,279 $ 23,641 $ 9,614 $ (5,668 ) $ (4,858 ) $ 147,008





AMDOCS LIMITED Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands) Six months ended

March 31, 2020 Reconciliation items

GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in

certain

acquisitions

related liabilities

measured at fair

value Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,370,282 $ - $ (10,039 ) $ 3,972 $ - $ 1,364,215 Research and development 136,106 - (1,526 ) - - 134,580 Selling, general and

administrative 242,575 - (9,944 ) - - 232,631 Amortization of purchased

intangible assets and other 40,638 (40,638 ) - - - - Total operating expenses 1,789,601 (40,638 ) (21,509 ) 3,972 - 1,731,426 Operating income 300,289 40,638 21,509 (3,972 ) - 358,464 Income taxes 54,677 - - - 11,301 65,978 Net income $ 242,970 $ 40,638 $ 21,509 $ (3,972 ) $ (11,301 ) $ 289,844 Six months ended

March 31, 2019

Reconciliation items

GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in

certain

acquisitions

related liabilities

measured at fair

value Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,321,181 $ - $ (10,181 ) $ 1,877 $ - $ 1,312,877 Research and development 135,451 - (1,349 ) - - 134,102 Selling, general and

administrative 242,323 - (10,201 ) - - 232,122 Amortization of purchased

intangible assets and other 49,485 (49,485 ) - - - - Total operating expenses 1,748,440 (49,485 ) (21,731 ) (1,877 ) - 1,679,101 Operating income 283,272 49,485 21,731 1,877 - 352,611 Income taxes 56,957 - - - 10,484 67,441 Net income $ 225,971 $ 49,485 $ 21,731 $ 1,877 $ (10,484 ) $ 284,826





AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of March 31,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 762,602 $ 471,632 Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $190,886 and $227,061, respectively 946,279 987,858 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 242,353 216,084 Total current assets 1,951,234 1,675,574 Property and equipment, net 554,765 525,314 Lease assets 288,489 - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,656,038 2,667,997 Other noncurrent assets 455,052 423,941 Total assets $ 5,905,578 $ 5,292,826 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 1,019,558 $ 1,089,748 Short-term financing arrangements 350,000 - Lease liabilities 59,767 - Deferred revenue 137,468 118,182 Total current liabilities 1,566,793 1,207,930 Lease liabilities 218,391 - Other noncurrent liabilities 541,582 542,430 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders’ equity 3,536,303 3,499,957 Noncontrolling interests 42,509 42,509 Total equity 3,578,812 3,542,466 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,905,578 $ 5,292,826





AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Six months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 242,970 $ 225,971 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,107 101,853 Equity-based compensation expense 21,509 21,731 Deferred income taxes 9,150 4,395 Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments - 513 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net 19,957 14,806 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (22,637 ) 8,758 Other noncurrent assets (1,653 ) 359 Lease assets and liabilities, net (11,947 ) - Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel (96,647 ) (84,922 ) Deferred revenue 17,616 (1,107 ) Income taxes payable, net 7,853 (6,640 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (17,502 ) (7,438 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 266,776 278,279 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (104,705 ) (57,928 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments - 50,609 Net cash paid for acquisitions - (8,331 ) Other (3,273 ) 398 Net cash used in investing activities (107,978 ) (15,252 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Borrowings under financing arrangements 350,000 - Repurchase of shares (210,048 ) (219,214 ) Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 70,639 11,499 Payments of dividends (76,770 ) (69,801 ) Investment by noncontrolling interests, net - (4,776 ) Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (1,411 ) - Other (238 ) (323 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 132,172 (282,615 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 290,970 (19,588 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 471,632 418,783 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 762,602 $ 399,195 (*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net”, include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $82 and $63, for the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy for the six months ended March 31, 2019 ($4,776 of which was a refund to the noncontrolling interests).





AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions) Three months ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 North America $ 691.3 $ 662.1 $ 644.2 $ 643.9 $ 634.2 Europe 148.3 154.7 156.1 145.5 151.0 Rest of the World 208.3 225.2 230.0 235.3 234.5 Total Revenue $ 1,047.9 $ 1,042.0 $ 1,030.3 $ 1,024.7 $ 1,019.7





Three months ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Managed Services Revenue $ 604.0 $ 579.7 $ 583.3 $ 578.1 $ 559.5



