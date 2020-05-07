TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) (“Pinetree” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $’000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.



Unaudited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Selected Financial Information

As at March 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2019 Total assets $ 15,876 $ 18,227 Total liabilities 336 329 Book Value 15,540 17,898 Shares outstanding 9,045,198 9,045,198 Book Value per share (BVPS) $ 1.72 $ 1.98









Shares Outstanding



Book Value (BV)1 OpEx1

(excluding F/X gain/loss)2



Book Value per share – (BVPS)1 Quarterly OpEx as percentage BV1 $'000s $'000s $ % Mar-31-20 9,045,198 15,540 117 1.72 0.8 Dec-31-19 9,045,198 17,898 155 1.98 0.9 Sep-30-19 9,045,198 17,295 80 1.91 0.5 Jun-30-19 9,045,198 17,350 118 1.92 0.7 Mar-31-19 9,045,198 17,106 119 1.89 0.7 Dec-31-18 9,045,198 15,980 103 1.77 0.6 Sept-30-18 9,045,198 16,326 171 1.80 1.0 Jun-30-18 9,045,198 18,925 121 2.09 0.6

1 Refer to “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Shares Outstanding and Book Value amounts are as at the Quarter End date

Operating Expenses amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

2 Operating Expenses do not include Foreign Exchange gain (loss) on financial assets other than investments

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on society and the economy, the consequences of which have yet to be fully understood or quantified. As such, public markets went through a period of extreme volatility during the tail-end of the quarter and suffered one of the sharpest price declines in recent history. Pinetree’s portfolio investments were no exception, resulting in a significant decline in BVPS.

As at March 31, 2020, Pinetree’s BVPS was $1.72 as compared to $1.98 as at December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.26 or 13%. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in stock prices of investments held in Pinetree’s portfolio.

As at March 31, 2020, the Company held investments at fair value totaling $8,798, which represented 57% of book value. This compares to investments at fair value of $10,105 representing 56% of book value as at December 31, 2019.

During the period ended March 31, 2020, the Company continued to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation and OpEx control. OpEx for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $470 which corresponds to 3.0% of book value as at March 31, 2020. This compares to OpEx of $514 for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019 which corresponds to 3.0% of book value as at March 31, 2019. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management monitors costs on a trailing twelve month basis.

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net investment gains (losses) $ (2,388 ) $ 1,241 Other income 91 32 Total expenses (61 ) (147 ) Net income (loss) for the period (2,358 ) 1,126 Earnings (loss) per share – basic & fully diluted (0.26 ) 0.12

The net investment losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $2,388 (three months ended March 31, 2019 – gain of $1,241) as a result of net realized losses on investments and net change in unrealized gains.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, other income totalled $91 as compared to other income of $32 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income.

Note Regarding AGM

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s Annual General Meeting, which would usually occur during Q2, has been postponed until further notice. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has extended the deadline for reporting issuers to hold their meeting until December 31, 2020.

Forward Looking Statements

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

NAV (net asset value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree’s consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated NAV consistently for many years and believes that NAV can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

