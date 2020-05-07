TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and provided an update on its operations.



Recent Corporate Highlights

On January 10, 2020, Profound announced its first-ever U.S. multi-site imaging center agreement for TULSA-PRO® with RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers.

On January 10, 2020, Profound also announced that it had submitted its application for a Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System C-Code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the TULSA-PRO® procedure.

On January 27, 2020, the Company closed an underwritten offering of common shares, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of US$39,522,625.



On February 4, 2020, Profound announced that it had retired its $12.5 million in principal amount loan with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce approximately 30 months ahead of schedule, thereby extinguishing all of its long-term debt.

On March 4, 2020, Profound presented at Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Health Care Conference.

On March 18, 2020, Profound participated in a series of one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors in lieu of the in-person BTIG Annual Healthcare Conference originally scheduled to take place in Snowbird, UT.

On April 3, 2020, Profound launched a TULSA procedure website, www.tulsaprocedure.com, as a resource for patients with prostate disease.

“During the first quarter of 2020, we made important progress on our U.S. TULSA-PRO® commercialization strategy by executing a multi-site imaging center agreement with RadNet, as well as supporting TULSA-PRO® installations at Vituro Health’s center in Sarasota, FL and the Busch Center in Alpharetta, GA, both of which are now treating patients,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO. “Importantly, patients can now find up-to-date information on where the TULSA Procedure is available, both within the U.S. and internationally, on our recently launched TULSA procedure website, which features an enhanced TULSA Center Locator Page and contact forms to reach out to each center directly. As a growing resource for prostate patients, the website will provide regular updates, blog posts and patient testimonials to provide every visitor with clear and accurate information.”

Summary First Quarter 2020 Results

All amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in Canadian dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded revenue of $1,560,218, with $1,357,539 from the sale of product, $41,085 from lease of medical device revenue and $161,594 from installation and training services. First quarter 2020 revenue increased approximately 6% from $1,475,788 in the same three-month period a year ago.

The Company recorded a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $3,607,693, or $0.25 per common share, compared to a net loss of $2,962,686 or $0.27 per common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in net loss was primarily attributed to an increase in research and development (“R&D”) expense of $161,471, an increase in general and administration (“G&A”) expenses of $1,539,114, an increase in selling and distribution expenses of $1,783,674 and a decrease in gross profits of $347,822. This was offset by a decrease in net finance costs of $3,241,009.

Expenditures for R&D for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were higher by $161,471 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Materials, consulting fees and share based compensation increased by $173,407, $89,615, and $120,377, respectively. These increases were due to increased spending and testing for R&D projects and additional system applications, reimbursement of consultants and options awarded to employees. Offsetting these amounts were reductions in salaries and benefits, software and other expenses which decreased by $156,735, $38,947 and $30,624, respectively, resulting from decreased R&D personnel, lower software and hardware costs and an overall decrease in the general R&D expenditures.

G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $1,539,114 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. Salaries and benefits, consulting fees, share based compensation, insurance, software and other expenses increased by $591,560, $230,059, $213,956, $409,517, $59,964 and $58,415, respectively, due to salary increases and bonuses awarded to management, increased costs associated with being Nasdaq listed, options vesting during the period, increased insurance costs associated with being Nasdaq listed, increased software costs for cybersecurity and overall increase in general costs. Depreciation expenses decreased by $20,781 due to certain assets being fully depreciated.

Liquidity and Outstanding Share Capital

As at March 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $61,900,725.

As at May 7, 2020, Profound had an unlimited number of authorized common shares with 16,082,577 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the pharmaceutical industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. It is too soon to gauge the impacts of the current outbreak, given the many unknowns related to COVID-19 including the duration and severity of the outbreak. COVID-19 is altering business and consumer activity in affected areas and beyond. The global response to the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in, among other things, border closures, severe travel restrictions, the temporary shut-down of non-essential services and extreme fluctuations in financial and commodity markets. Additional measures may be implemented by one or more governments in jurisdictions where the Company operates. These measures have caused material disruption to businesses globally, resulting in an economic slowdown. The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company’s business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.

The actual and threatened spread of COVID-19 globally could also have a material adverse effect on the regional economies in which the Company operates, could continue to negatively impact stock markets, including the trading price of Profound’s Common Shares, could adversely impact the Company’s ability to raise capital, and could cause continued interest rate volatility and movements that could make obtaining financing more challenging or more expensive.

Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





March 31,

2020

$ December 31,

2019

$ Assets Current assets Cash 61,900,725 19,222,195 Trade and other receivables 4,471,213 4,058,136 Investment tax credits receivable 240,000 240,000 Inventory 5,818,643 4,764,458 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,062,788 1,335,620 Total current assets 73,493,369 29,620,409 Property and equipment 803,593 684,718 Intangible assets 2,840,409 3,128,820 Right-of-use assets 2,121,039 2,199,381 Goodwill 3,409,165 3,409,165 Total assets 82,667,575 39,042,493 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,848,789 3,933,114 Deferred revenue 739,327 654,763 Long-term debt - 5,144,461 Provisions 141,071 134,956 Other liabilities 213,430 286,858 Derivative financial instrument 222,122 254,769 Lease liabilities 307,185 258,685 Income taxes payable 5,446 15,763 Total current liabilities 4,477,370 10,683,369 Long-term debt - 6,719,924 Deferred revenue 940,458 829,784 Provisions 29,029 19,005 Lease liabilities 2,036,407 2,125,873 Total liabilities 7,483,264 20,377,955 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 193,917,357 130,266,880 Contributed surplus 15,872,210 19,580,338 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 67,929 (117,188 ) Deficit (134,673,185 ) (131,065,492 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,184,311 18,664,538 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 82,667,575 39,042,493



Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31,

2020

$ Three months ended

March 31,

2019

$ Revenue Products 1,357,539 1,347,781 Services 161,594 128,007 Lease of medical devices 41,085 - 1,560,218 1,475,788 Cost of sales 965,608 533,356 Gross profit 594,610 942,432 Operating expenses (recovery) Research and development 2,839,217 2,677,746 General and administrative 3,053,227 1,514,113 Selling and distribution 1,254,329 (529,345 ) Total operating expenses 7,146,773 3,662,514 Operating Loss 6,552,163 2,720,082 Net finance (income)/costs (3,068,205 ) 172,804 Loss before taxes 3,483,958 2,892,886 Income taxes 123,735 33,800 Net loss attributed to shareholders for the period 3,607,693 2,926,686 Other comprehensive loss (income) Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment - net of tax of $nil (2019 - $nil) 185,117 (46,389 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period 3,792,810 2,880,297 Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per common share 0.25 0.27





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



