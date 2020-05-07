ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Liberty Global, one of the world’s largest international TV and broadband companies, has expanded its agreement with Amdocs to provide seamless access on multiple devices to inspiring and entertaining media content and communication services. The program is being delivered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to every one of the operator’s services across multiple countries, providing its customers with highly secure multi-factor authentication to provide an enriching and seamless integrated customer experience.



As part of the project, Amdocs will provide Liberty Global with a smoother, frictionless customer journey, reducing customer support calls and enabling new business opportunities for the pan-European operator. The deal also enables Liberty Global to create a greater personalized experience that drives consumer loyalty and strengthens its brand across all channels while monetizing content and making new digital services easier to implement.

Aarne Aho, MD Global Delivery, Central IT and Partner Management, Liberty Global, said that, “For CSPs that operate across multiple geographies, identity and user management is a complex domain. Liberty Global has been using Amdocs’ user lifecycle management solution on-premise for a number of years, and we are delighted to be extending our capabilities for both enterprise and consumer to the cloud using AWS across Europe.”

Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media, said that, “Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. By enabling its customers with digital access through the lifecycle of the user across all devices and services, Liberty Global is strongly positioned to grow revenues and provide superior customer experience. We are proud to be a trusted partner helping innovate around its customer centric business philosophy and its journey to the cloud.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished on February 18, 2020.

