EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Fiscal Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased 1% to $1.26 billion from $1.27 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and increased 19% from $1.06 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2019

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 158% to $22.5 million (1.79% of revenue) from $8.7 million (0.69% of revenue) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and increased 176% from $8.1 million (0.8% of revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2019

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 totaled $11.3 million or $1.61 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $990,000 or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net income of $1.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 7% to 508,000 ounces from 474,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and increased 19% from 428,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 54% to 25.7 million ounces from 16.8 million ounces for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and increased 82% from 14.1 million from the three months ended December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020, the number of secured loans decreased 83% to 429 from 2,568 as of March 31, 2019 and decreased 88% from 3,725 as of December 31, 2019

Fiscal Q3 2020 Financial Results

Revenues decreased 1% to $1.26 billion from $1.27 billion in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to lower forward sales, offset by an increase in the total amount of gold and silver ounces sold and higher selling prices of gold and silver.

Gross profit increased 158% to $22.5 million (1.79% of revenue) from $8.7 million (0.69% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. This increase was due to higher gross profits earned by the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services and Direct Sales segments and was driven primarily by significantly wider trading spreads as a result of increased demand, and higher trading profits.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26% to $10.4 million from $8.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in performance-based compensation accruals of $2.3 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million, which were partially offset by decreases in consulting expenses of $0.1 million and operating expenses of $0.5 million associated with the Company’s Direct Sales segment.

Interest income increased 24% to $6.0 million from $4.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to higher interest income from the Secured Lending segment and other finance product income.

Interest expense increased 19% to $5.1 million from $4.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily related to the Company’s notes payable, liabilities on borrowed metals, product financing arrangements, and loan servicing fees, partially offset by a reduction in interest expense related to our Trading Credit Facility.

Net income totaled $11.3 million or $1.61 per diluted share, an improvement from $990,000 or $0.14 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Nine Months 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 decreased ­­4% to $3.80 billion from $3.93 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2019

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 increased 53% to $39.0 million (1.03% of revenue) from $25.5 million (0.65% of revenue) for the nine months ended March 31, 2019

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 totaled $12.7 million or $1.80 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $3.0 million or $0.43 per diluted share for the nine months ended March 31, 2019

Gold ounces sold in the nine months ended March 31, 2020 increased 4% to 1,512,000 ounces from 1,449,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019

Silver ounces sold in the nine months ended March 31, 2020 increased 10% to 60.7 million ounces from 55.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2019

Fiscal Nine Months 2020 Financial Results

Revenues decreased 4% to $3.80 billion from $3.93 billion in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to lower forward sales, offset by an increase in the total amount of gold and silver ounces sold and higher selling prices of gold and silver.

Gross profit increased 53% to $39.0 million (1.03% of revenue) from $25.5 million (0.65% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. This increase was due to higher gross profits earned by the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services and Direct Sales segments and was driven primarily by significantly wider trading spreads as a result of increased demand, and higher trading profits.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10% to $26.5 million from $24.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to increases in performance-based compensation accruals of $2.8 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million, which were partially offset by decreases in consulting expenses of $0.2 million and operating expenses of $0.6 million associated with the Company’s Direct Sales segment.

Interest income increased 28% to $18.0 million from $14.0 million in the same year-ago period. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to interest income earned by the Secured Lending Segment and other finance product income.

Interest expense increased 23% to $15.3 million from $12.4 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in interest expense was related primarily to the Company’s notes payable, liabilities on borrowed metals, product financing arrangements, loan servicing fees, and Trading Credit Facility, partially offset by a reduction in interest expense related to the Goldline Credit Facility which was paid off in December 2018.

Net income totaled $12.7 million or $1.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.0 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“Our record financial results and operational performance in the third quarter demonstrate the scalability of our platform and the demand for A-Mark’s physical products, which increased significantly during the quarter,” said company CEO Greg Roberts. “Recent macroeconomic and other events have created significant demand, related supply constraints and unprecedented volatility in the precious metals market. Our ability to successfully utilize our existing platforms to improve profitability in this environment is both a reflection of our combined team’s resiliency and a result of the investments we have made to increase capacity and operational capabilities in key areas such as our Direct Sales segment, Logistics, 24/7 online trading platform and Minting services.

“Our financial performance in fiscal Q3 was also a direct result of the flexibility in our business model, designed to maintain a baseline of profitability irrespective of market conditions but with the ability to adapt and capitalize on upside opportunities during periods of market volatility; the $22.5 million in gross profit and $11.3 million in net income we realized during the quarter exemplifies our model. In fact, Q3’s net income level was higher than any fiscal full year period since A-Mark became a publicly traded company in 2014.

“With one of the most expansive product and service offerings in the industry, we believe we are well positioned to continue to capitalize on the current market conditions by optimizing our business platform, while continuing to increase market share and driving growth over the long term.”

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading full-service precious metals trading company and wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products. The company’s global customer base includes sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales.

A-Mark operates several business units in its Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Transcontinental Depository Services (TDS), Logistics, and the Mint (as more fully described below). Its Industrial unit services manufacturers and fabricators of products utilizing precious metals, while its Coin and Bar unit deals in over 200 different products for distribution to dealers and other qualified purchasers. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver and platinum coins, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through its TDS subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers with a variety of managed storage options for precious metals worldwide. Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers an array of complementary services, including receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging and shipping of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis. A-Mark also holds a majority stake in a joint venture that owns the minting operations known as SilverTowne Mint (Mint), which designs and produces minted silver products which provide greater product selection to customers, price stability within the supply chain as well as more secured access to silver during volatile market environments.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Collateral Finance Corporation ( CFC ) and AM Capital Funding, LLC (AMCF). Founded in 2005, CFC is a licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. AMCF was formed in 2018 for the purpose of securitizing eligible secured loans of CFC.

A-Mark operates its Direct Sales segment primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldline Inc. (Goldline) , a direct retailer of precious metals for the investor community. Goldline markets A-Mark’s precious metal products through various channels, including radio, television, and the Internet.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, California, with offices and facilities in Los Angeles, California, Vienna, Austria, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Winchester, Indiana. For more information, visit www.amark.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the failure to execute our growth strategy as planned; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; changes in the current international political climate which has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets; increased competition for our higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of our business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and other business, economic, financial and governmental risks as described in in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The words "should," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "foresee," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. Additionally, any statements related to future improved performance and estimates of revenues and earnings per share are forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for share data)

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 95,503 $ 8,320 Receivables, net 96,753 26,895 Derivative assets 53,081 2,428 Secured loans receivable 49,621 125,298 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 187,005 208,792 Inventories: Inventories 291,003 198,356 Restricted inventories 122,126 94,505 413,129 292,861 Income taxes receivable 1,438 1,473 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,149 2,783 Total current assets 899,679 668,850 Operating lease right of use assets, net 4,508 — Property, plant, and equipment, net 5,953 6,731 Goodwill 8,881 8,881 Intangibles, net 5,234 5,852 Long-term investments 12,277 11,885 Deferred tax assets - non-current 925 3,163 Other long-term assets 3,500 — Total assets $ 940,957 $ 705,362 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 175,000 $ 167,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 178,604 201,144 Product financing arrangements 122,126 94,505 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 231,920 62,180 Derivative liabilities 39,532 9,971 Accrued liabilities 10,919 6,137 Total current liabilities 758,101 540,937 Notes payable 92,347 91,859 Other liabilities 4,142 — Total liabilities 854,590 632,796 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding: none as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 7,031,450

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 71 71 Additional paid-in capital 27,087 26,452 Retained earnings 55,818 43,135 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 82,976 69,658 Non-controlling interests 3,391 2,908 Total stockholders’ equity 86,367 72,566 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 940,957 $ 705,362





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Revenues $ 1,258,722 $ 1,266,986 $ 3,795,326 $ 3,932,988 Cost of sales 1,236,247 1,258,270 3,756,380 3,907,480 Gross profit 22,475 8,716 38,946 25,508 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (10,388 ) (8,258 ) (26,528 ) (24,080 ) Interest income 5,968 4,807 17,968 14,010 Interest expense (5,051 ) (4,239 ) (15,274 ) (12,447 ) Other income, net 463 373 447 1,303 Unrealized loss on foreign exchange (45 ) (36 ) (42 ) (54 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 13,422 1,363 15,517 4,240 Income tax expense (1,814 ) (402 ) (2,351 ) (1,143 ) Net income 11,608 961 13,166 3,097 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 287 (29 ) 483 49 Net income attributable to the Company $ 11,321 $ 990 $ 12,683 $ 3,048 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 1.61 $ 0.14 $ 1.80 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 1.61 $ 0.14 $ 1.80 $ 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,031,400 7,031,400 7,031,400 7,031,400 Diluted 7,042,800 7,084,400 7,063,100 7,087,300





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,166 $ 3,097 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts — (30 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,217 2,088 Amortization of loan cost 1,139 854 Deferred income taxes 2,238 975 Interest added to principal of secured loans (15 ) (16 ) Change in accrued earn-out — (504 ) Debt extinguishment costs — 7 Share-based compensation 635 842 Earnings from equity method investments (392 ) (934 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (69,858 ) 20,161 Secured loans receivable 3,007 (1,747 ) Secured loans made to affiliates 2,315 4,007 Derivative assets (50,653 ) 1,152 Income taxes receivable 35 12 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 21,787 49,944 Inventories (120,268 ) 13,697 Prepaid expenses and other assets (319 ) (447 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 169,740 14,680 Derivative liabilities 29,560 (18,350 ) Liabilities on borrowed metals (22,540 ) (69,696 ) Accrued liabilities 4,431 567 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (13,775 ) 20,359 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (686 ) (290 ) Purchase of long-term investments — (2,300 ) Purchase of intangible assets (150 ) — Secured loans receivable, net 70,370 (3,066 ) Other loans originated (3,500 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 66,034 (5,656 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net 27,621 (48,217 ) Borrowings and repayments under lines of credit, net 8,000 (51,000 ) Repayments on notes payable to related party — (7,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable — 90,000 Borrowings on unsecured advance — 4,220 Debt funding issuance costs (697 ) (3,748 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 34,924 (16,245 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 87,183 (1,542 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,320 6,291 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 95,503 $ 4,749

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019



Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 1,258,722 100.000 % $ 1,266,986 100.000 % $ (8,264 ) (0.7 )% Gross profit 22,475 1.786 % 8,716 0.688 % $ 13,759 157.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (10,388 ) (0.825 )% (8,258 ) (0.652 )% $ 2,130 25.8 % Interest income 5,968 0.474 % 4,807 0.379 % $ 1,161 24.2 % Interest expense (5,051 ) (0.401 )% (4,239 ) (0.335 )% $ 812 19.2 % Other income, net 463 0.037 % 373 0.029 % $ 90 24.1 % Unrealized loss on foreign exchange (45 ) (0.004 )% (36 ) (0.003 )% $ 9 25.0 % Net income before provision for income taxes 13,422 1.066 % 1,363 0.108 % $ 12,059 884.7 % Income tax expense (1,814 ) (0.144 )% (402 ) (0.032 )% $ 1,412 351.2 % Net income 11,608 0.922 % 961 0.076 % $ 10,647 1107.9 % Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 287 0.023 % (29 ) (0.002 )% $ 316 1089.7 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 11,321 0.899 % $ 990 0.078 % $ 10,331 1043.5 % Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 1.61 $ 0.14 $ 1.47 1050.0 % Diluted $ 1.61 $ 0.14 $ 1.47 1050.0 %





Overview of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019



Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: