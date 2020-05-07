ST. LOUIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, an Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) company, and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced that it will become a premium content supplier and exclusive content curator for Airtel Africa. Airtel Africa has signed an agreement with Vubiquity to provide multi-country premium media content and curation via a Content-as-a-Service Solution on Azure for its television service Airtel TV.



Vubiquity will provide premium content, processing, and curation services to Airtel powered by Vubiquity’s Content Cloud and will include content marketing to create a personalized direct-to-consumer experience, strengthening Airtel’s brand across the region.

Vubiquity today also announced that its Content-as-a-Service solution is now available hosted on Azure. Vubiquity’s Content Cloud provides instant access to content catalogues from major and indie studios. The service enables fast go-to-market distribution to either launch new OTT services or enhance an existing entertainment platform.

Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media, said, “We are delighted to be working closely with Airtel across Africa as it provides its customers with access to a robust selection of premium, curated local and international films and TV shows from major blockbusters to smaller independent films.”

Bob DeHaven, GM Media and Communications Industry at Microsoft Corp. said, “Through our work with Amdocs, communications companies can continuously offer diverse content libraries on-demand with Microsoft Azure. Airtel Africa has become one of the first service providers to take advantage of the Vubiquity Content-as-a-Service offering on Azure, enabling it to create a personalized experience to consumers across multiple countries.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished on February 18, 2020.

