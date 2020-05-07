Q3 2020 Recurring and Other Revenue of $167.1 million, up 25% year-over-year

Q3 2020 Total Revenue of $171.6 million, up 23% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended March 31, 2020.

“We had a strong third quarter, with recurring and other revenue of $167.1 million, representing 25% growth over the third quarter of last fiscal year, as our sales team continued to perform at a high level,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity. “In response to the COVID-19 crisis, our teams quickly mobilized to digest the new legislation, including the CARES Act and the FFCRA legislation, add functionality to our systems to address these changes in an automated fashion, and worked proactively with clients through these challenging times. In Q3 we also continued to realize the benefits of our commitment to product development, as Paylocity earned multiple spots on G2's Best Software Companies of 2020 Report, including a top 10 ranking in the Best Products for HR, Top 50 Products for Mid-Market and Highest Satisfaction Product categories.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total recurring and other revenue was $167.1 million, representing 97% of total revenue and an increase of 25% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Total revenue was $171.6 million, an increase of 23% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $47.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 versus $36.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income was $58.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 versus $46.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $40.1 million or $0.72 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 based on 56.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding versus $28.0 million or $0.51 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 based on 55.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $68.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 versus $54.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $187.0 million as of the end of the quarter.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $50.7 million compared to $44.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, Paylocity had no long-term debt and had not drawn on its credit facility. In April 2020, Paylocity borrowed $100 million under its credit facility.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook



Based on information available as of May 7, 2020, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 as indicated below. Our outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 incorporates known and some estimated impacts related to COVID-19.

Fourth Quarter 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $121.0 million to $131.0 million, which represents 5% growth at the midpoint over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $14.0 million to $22.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $551.7 million to $561.7 million, which represents 19% growth at the midpoint over fiscal 2019 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $143.0 million to $151.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. economy, including reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures; the impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets, including the potential repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 9, 2019. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, March 31, 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,476 $ 114,325 Corporate investments 29,314 66,308 Accounts receivable, net 4,358 5,761 Deferred contract costs 21,677 29,086 Prepaid expenses and other 13,895 13,337 Total current assets before funds held for clients 201,720 228,817 Funds held for clients 1,394,469 1,729,176 Total current assets 1,596,189 1,957,993 Capitalized internal-use software, net 27,486 34,067 Property and equipment, net 70,056 68,698 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 50,180 Intangible assets, net 10,751 9,063 Goodwill 9,590 9,590 Long-term deferred contract costs 81,422 111,842 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 1,975 8,266 Deferred income tax assets 6,472 7,229 Total assets $ 1,803,941 $ 2,256,928 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,954 $ 3,626 Accrued expenses 57,625 64,002 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 61,579 67,628 Client fund obligations 1,394,469 1,729,176 Total current liabilities 1,456,048 1,796,804 Deferred rent 31,263 — Long-term operating lease liabilities — 74,912 Other long-term liabilities 1,723 1,668 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,943 9,169 Total liabilities $ 1,495,977 $ 1,882,553 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020; 53,075 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 53,660 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 53 54 Additional paid-in capital 207,982 215,101 Retained earnings 99,817 159,322 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 112 (102 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 307,964 $ 374,375 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,803,941 $ 2,256,928

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 133,355 $ 167,095 $ 333,096 $ 416,948 Interest income on funds held for clients 6,197 4,551 14,164 13,792 Total revenues 139,552 171,646 347,260 430,740 Cost of revenues 39,745 48,081 113,757 136,135 Gross profit 99,807 123,565 233,503 294,605 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 27,699 37,801 80,687 112,051 Research and development 12,688 15,612 36,886 45,416 General and administrative 23,208 22,411 68,915 77,283 Total operating expenses 63,595 75,824 186,488 234,750 Operating income 36,212 47,741 47,015 59,855 Other income 540 435 1,155 1,194 Income before income taxes 36,752 48,176 48,170 61,049 Income tax expense 8,726 8,044 4,588 1,544 Net income $ 28,026 $ 40,132 $ 43,582 $ 59,505 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax 161 (182 ) 161 (214 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 161 (182 ) 161 (214 ) Comprehensive income $ 28,187 $ 39,950 $ 43,743 $ 59,291 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.75 $ 0.82 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.72 $ 0.79 $ 1.07 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 52,934 53,629 52,880 53,486 Diluted 55,465 55,953 55,280 55,760

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for the three and nine months ended March 31 are included in the above line items:

Three months ended

March 31, Nine months ended

March 31,

2019 2020 2019 2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,269 $ 1,415 $ 4,184 $ 4,612 Sales and marketing 1,880 3,542 5,851 11,279 Research and development 1,349 1,973 4,480 5,556 General and administrative 5,154 3,083 16,281 15,424 Total $ 9,652 $ 10,013 $ 30,796 $ 36,871

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 43,582 $ 59,505 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 28,837 34,348 Depreciation and amortization expense 25,213 27,832 Deferred income tax expense 4,584 1,544 Provision for doubtful accounts 220 232 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (1,607 ) (1,673 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — 113 Loss on disposal of equipment 399 331 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,904 ) (1,635 ) Deferred contract costs (25,359 ) (37,829 ) Prepaid expenses and other (1,485 ) 68 Accounts payable 596 863 Accrued expenses and other 5,299 3,096 Tenant improvement allowance 784 — Net cash provided by operating activities 79,159 86,795 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other (210,374 ) (400,343 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 161,306 250,791 Capitalized internal-use software costs (14,706 ) (19,213 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,621 ) (14,578 ) Lease allowances used for tenant improvements (784 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (74,179 ) (183,343 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 496,695 334,707 Repurchases of common shares (34,991 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 85 — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,824 3,961 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (21,749 ) (33,136 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (675 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 442,864 304,857 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 447,844 208,309 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,239,731 1,426,143 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 1,687,575 $ 1,634,452 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 3,529 $ — Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ — $ 115 Cash paid for income taxes $ 375 $ 24 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,856 $ 114,325 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,596,719 1,520,127 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,687,575 $ 1,634,452











Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation from gross profit to adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 99,807 $ 123,565 $ 233,503 $ 294,605 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 4,224 4,926 12,854 14,073 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,269 1,415 4,184 4,612 Adjusted gross profit $ 105,300 $ 129,906 $ 250,541 $ 313,290 Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation from operating income to non-GAAP operating income: Operating income $ 36,212 $ 47,741 $ 47,015 $ 59,855 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 9,652 10,013 30,796 36,871 Amortization of acquired intangibles 562 563 1,688 1,688 Other items (1) - 385 - 2,947 Non-GAAP operating income $ 46,426 $ 58,702 $ 79,499 $ 101,361 Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 28,026 $ 40,132 $ 43,582 $ 59,505 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 9,652 10,013 30,796 36,871 Amortization of acquired intangibles 562 563 1,688 1,688 Other items (1) - 385 - 2,947 Income tax effect on adjustments (2) (4,734 ) (4,615 ) (18,773 ) (14,166 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 33,506 $ 46,478 $ 57,293 $ 86,845 Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 33,506 $ 46,478 $ 57,293 $ 86,845 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 55,465 55,953 55,280 55,760 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.60 $ 0.83 $ 1.04 $ 1.56 Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 28,026 $ 40,132 $ 43,582 $ 59,505 Interest expense - 102 - 290 Income tax expense 8,726 8,044 4,588 1,544 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,412 9,571 25,213 27,832 EBITDA 45,164 57,849 73,383 89,171 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 9,652 10,013 30,796 36,871 Other items (1) - 385 - 2,947 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,816 $ 68,247 $ 104,179 $ 128,989 Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Sales and Marketing: Sales and Marketing $ 27,699 $ 37,801 $ 80,687 $ 112,051 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,880 3,542 5,851 11,279 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing $ 25,819 $ 34,259 $ 74,836 $ 100,772 Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Total Research and Development: Research and Development $ 12,688 $ 15,612 $ 36,886 $ 45,416 Capitalized internal-use software costs 5,281 7,074 14,706 19,213 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,349 1,973 4,480 5,556 Non-GAAP Total Research and Development $ 16,620 $ 20,713 $ 47,112 $ 59,073 Three months Ended March 31, Nine months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP General and Administrative: General and Administrative $ 23,208 $ 22,411 $ 68,915 $ 77,283 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 5,154 3,083 16,281 15,424 Amortization of acquired intangibles 562 563 1,688 1,688 Other items (1) - 385 - 2,947 Non-GAAP General and Administrative $ 17,492 $ 18,380 $ 50,946 $ 57,224 (1) Represents nonrecurring costs including lease exit and transaction costs of $0.3 million and $0.9 million incurred during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, respectively, and the settlement of a certain legal matter and related litigation costs of $2.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2020. (2) Income tax effect on adjustments: Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, excess deductible federal and state tax windfall on stock-based compensation, and amortization of acquired intangibles and other items.











