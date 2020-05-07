SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSS) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $5.8 million. As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities totaled $28.9 million.



“We are grateful for all those working so hard to address the current COVID-19 pandemic. As we navigate our business challenges associated with the pandemic, we continue to make progress on both our vecabrutinib and SNS-510 programs. We still expect initial response assessments for the 500 mg cohort in our Phase 1b/2 study of vecabrutinib this quarter, as well as follow up assessments from patients from lower dose cohorts who remain on treatment. For our first-in-class PDK1 inhibitor, SNS-510, we remain on track to file an IND by year end,” said Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sunesis. “Going forward, there is potential for delays in vecabrutinib development due to impact on sites. We will assess next steps and provide updates as data from the Phase 1b portion of the trial emerge and the COVID-19 situation evolves.”

Vecabrutinib Phase 1b/2 Clinical Update. Sunesis continues to follow patients enrolled in cohorts 5-7 of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial. Vecabrutinib has been very well tolerated in the higher dose levels.

Cohort 5 (300mg BID): Sunesis announced at ASH 2019 that stable disease was observed in three of five patients from cohort 5. As of today, one of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients remains on study in cycle 10 with normalized hematologic parameters and a 47% reduction in tumor burden observed at their second response assessment.



Cohort 6 (400mg BID): Two of the three CLL patients in Cohort 6 had stable disease upon first response assessments including a patient with a 48% reduction in tumor burden. One patient had progressive disease but remains on study at the request of the investigator as the patient is receiving clinical benefit. All three patients remain on study and are in cycle 7. We expect additional response assessments will be available this quarter.



Cohort 7 (500mg BID): Six patients, four with CLL and two with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), cleared the safety evaluation period and three of the patients remain on treatment. The company expects first response assessments for these patients this quarter.

SNS-510, first-in-class PDK1 inhibitor. We continue to make progress in our IND-enabling program for the oral PDK1 inhibitor, SNS-510. SNS-510 inhibits both PI3K signaling and PIP3-independent pathways integral to many malignancies. Preclinical studies revealed that CDKN2A-mutated tumors are particularly sensitive to SNS-510. CDKN2A alterations are common in human cancers and may prove to be useful biomarkers for broad investigation of SNS-510 as a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer agents. We are on track to file an IND by the end of 2020 and expect to present preclinical findings in the second half of the year.

Promoted Tina Gullotta to VP, Finance. Ms. Gullotta joined Sunesis in August 2018 with extensive experience in accounting, finance, and investor relations in the biotech industry. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Gullotta was the Corporate Controller and held various other management positions at Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. a public immunotherapy company. Prior to joining Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Ms. Gullotta held financial management positions in various industries including retail and telecommunications, and began her career in the business assurance practice with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Gullotta received a B.S.C. in Accounting from Santa Clara University.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities totaled $28.9 million as of March 31, 2020, as compared to $34.6 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease of $5.7 million was due to cash used in operating activities, mainly resulting from our net loss of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



Revenue was $0.1 million and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in revenue was primarily due to revenue recognized from the upfront payments received under the license agreement with Denovo.



Research and development expense was $3.7 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase of $0.5 million between the comparable three months periods was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in professional services and $0.2 million increase in clinical expense related to the preparation for the Phase 2 portion of our ongoing clinical trial for vecabrutinib, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in salary and personnel expenses.



General and administrative expense was $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease of $0.2 million between the comparable three months periods was primarily due to a decrease in professional services expenses due to lower patent expenses.



Interest expense was $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in interest expenses resulted from lower interest paid due to the lower interest rate on the lower principal amount under the SVB Loan Agreement as compared to our prior loan agreement with Western Alliance Bank and Solar Capital Ltd.



Net cash used in operating activities was $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2019. Net cash used in the three months ended March 31, 2020, resulted primarily from the net loss of $5.8 million and changes in operating assets and liabilities of $0.3 million, offset by adjustments for non-cash items of $0.3 million. Net cash used in the three months ended March 31, 2019, resulted primarily from the net loss of $5.9 million, partially offset by adjustments for non-cash items of $0.5 million and changes in operating assets and liabilities of $0.7 million.



SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue: License and other revenue $ 120 $ — Total revenues 120 — Operating expenses: Research and development 3,690 3,248 General and administrative 2,228 2,439 Total operating expenses 5,918 5,687 Loss from operations (5,798 ) (5,687 ) Interest expense (70 ) (261 ) Other income, net 93 88 Net loss (5,775 ) (5,860 ) Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (1 ) — Comprehensive loss $ (5,776 ) $ (5,860 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share: Net loss $ (5,775 ) $ (5,860 ) Shares used in computing net loss per common share 111,393 59,142 Net loss per common share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 )





SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,974 $ 12,761 Restricted cash 5,500 5,500 Marketable securities 3,445 16,364 Prepaids and other current assets 1,790 1,697 Total current assets 30,709 36,322 Property and equipment, net 1 3 Operating lease right-of-use asset 681 817 Other assets 96 98 Total assets $ 31,487 $ 37,240 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 862 $ 791 Accrued clinical expense 600 521 Accrued compensation 746 985 Other accrued liabilities 1,039 1,109 Notes payable 5,469 5,465 Operating lease liability - current 545 545 Total current liabilities 9,261 9,416 Other liabilities 4 9 Operating lease liability - long term 136 272 Total liabilities 9,401 9,697 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Convertible preferred stock 11,769 11,769 Common stock 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 698,881 698,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 1 Accumulated deficit (688,575 ) (682,800 ) Total stockholders’ equity 22,086 27,543 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,487 $ 37,240

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019, has been derived from the audited financial statements as of that date included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

