TROY, Mich., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We are pleased to report a strong first quarter with revenue above our guidance range and financial performance at the high end of our expectations, despite challenging market conditions as a result of COVID-19,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “We transitioned quickly to a remote work environment and are supporting our customers through innovative solutions such as hosted units, temporary licenses and online training and webinars. Moreover, we introduced two new product releases in the quarter and added 20% more customers than in the same period a year ago.” Scapa added, “Having been in business for over 35 years, we have been through multiple economic cycles. Not only have we performed well during those difficult times, but we have emerged with a stronger market position due to the value we bring to our customers.”
“While our software renewals are coming in as expected and we see many new and expansion opportunities as well as growing interest for our products, we are experiencing elongated sales cycles, particularly in the automotive and aerospace end markets, as well as currency headwinds as a result of COVID-19,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “In light of these factors and increasing uncertainty related to the economic impact of the pandemic, we believe it is prudent to temper our expectations for the year and are reducing our guidance for 2020. We maintain a strong balance sheet with a solid cash position and believe we are well positioned to resume above market growth when economic conditions normalize.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020.
|(in millions)
|Second Quarter 2020
|Full Year 2020
|Software Product Revenue
|$
|76.0
|to
|$
|80.0
|$
|365.0
|to
|$
|380.0
|Total Revenue
|$
|91.0
|$
|96.0
|$
|440.0
|$
|460.0
|Net Loss
|$
|(9.3
|)
|$
|(7.2
|)
|$
|(18.3
|)
|$
|(14.8
|)
|Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(1.8
|)
|$
|0.3
|$
|10.8
|$
|14.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1.0
|$
|4.0
|$
|30.0
|$
|35.0
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.
Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.
Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020, our statements regarding COVID-19, our statement regarding our confidence in the future, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|247,145
|$
|223,117
|Accounts receivable, net
|87,665
|104,984
|Income tax receivable
|5,884
|7,264
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|16,777
|17,092
|Total current assets
|357,471
|352,457
|Property and equipment, net
|35,449
|36,297
|Operating lease right of use assets
|25,321
|28,134
|Goodwill
|229,795
|233,683
|Other intangible assets, net
|61,358
|67,075
|Deferred tax assets
|5,620
|5,791
|Other long-term assets
|19,640
|19,708
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|734,654
|$
|743,145
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|430
|$
|430
|Accounts payable
|5,625
|8,585
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|27,623
|30,676
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|8,635
|9,141
|Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|35,760
|28,603
|Deferred revenue
|72,567
|75,431
|Total current liabilities
|150,640
|152,866
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|180,777
|178,238
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|17,796
|20,174
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|7,472
|8,136
|Other long-term liabilities
|19,472
|26,672
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|376,157
|386,086
|Commitments and contingencies
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|2,352
|2,352
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
|Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 41,779
and 41,271 shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|4
|4
|Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 31,051
and 31,131 shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|449,870
|446,633
|Accumulated deficit
|(76,763
|)
|(82,405
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,969
|)
|(9,528
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|356,145
|354,707
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|734,654
|$
|743,145
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|License
|$
|77,543
|$
|76,621
|Maintenance and other services
|30,900
|26,670
|Total software
|108,443
|103,291
|Software related services
|6,934
|9,772
|Total software and related services
|115,377
|113,063
|Client engineering services
|13,878
|12,050
|Other
|2,208
|2,746
|Total revenue
|131,463
|127,859
|Cost of revenue
|License
|5,523
|5,821
|Maintenance and other services
|10,455
|8,531
|Total software *
|15,978
|14,352
|Software related services
|5,489
|6,518
|Total software and related services
|21,467
|20,870
|Client engineering services
|11,318
|9,800
|Other
|1,712
|2,215
|Total cost of revenue
|34,497
|32,885
|Gross profit
|96,966
|94,974
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development *
|31,467
|27,516
|Sales and marketing *
|28,099
|26,451
|General and administrative *
|22,346
|20,329
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,840
|3,528
|Other operating income
|(891
|)
|(617
|)
|Total operating expenses
|84,861
|77,207
|Operating income
|12,105
|17,767
|Interest expense
|2,813
|270
|Other (income) expense, net
|(1,390
|)
|390
|Income before income taxes
|10,682
|17,107
|Income tax expense
|4,652
|4,088
|Net income
|$
|6,030
|$
|13,019
|Income per share:
|Net income per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.18
|Net income per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.17
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net income per share, basic
|72,623
|70,786
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net income per share, diluted
|77,004
|76,720
* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue – software
|$
|366
|$
|64
|Research and development
|1,428
|358
|Sales and marketing
|727
|462
|General and administrative
|650
|328
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|3,171
|$
|1,212
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2019
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|6,030
|$
|13,019
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,660
|5,194
|Provision for credit loss
|338
|120
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|2,653
|4
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,171
|1,212
|Deferred income taxes
|(6,001
|)
|(654
|)
|Other, net
|7
|—
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|14,463
|7,678
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,184
|(5,755
|)
|Other long-term assets
|(321
|)
|(1,516
|)
|Accounts payable
|(3,001
|)
|(1,792
|)
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|(2,581
|)
|(2,815
|)
|Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|8,580
|4,093
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net
|(17
|)
|286
|Deferred revenue
|(2,129
|)
|6,241
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|28,036
|25,315
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,644
|)
|(4,583
|)
|Payments for acquisition of developed technology
|(433
|)
|(344
|)
|Other investing activities, net
|62
|2
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,015
|)
|(4,925
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments on revolving commitment
|—
|(68,395
|)
|Borrowings under revolving commitment
|—
|52,289
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|194
|458
|Other financing activities
|(118
|)
|(119
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|76
|(15,767
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(2,113
|)
|(176
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|23,984
|4,447
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|223,497
|35,685
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|247,481
|$
|40,132
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:
|Interest paid
|$
|15
|$
|225
|Income taxes paid
|$
|1,831
|$
|2,327
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Finance leases
|$
|29
|$
|488
|Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities
and other liabilities
|$
|382
|$
|295
Financial Results
The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|6,030
|$
|13,019
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,171
|1,212
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,840
|3,528
|Special adjustments (1)
|—
|228
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|(382
|)
|(240
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|12,659
|$
|17,747
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.17
|Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.23
|GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
|77,004
|76,720
|Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
|78,400
|77,000
(1) Includes $0.2 million impairment charge for royalty contracts for the three ended March 31, 2019.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|6,030
|$
|13,019
|Income tax expense
|4,652
|4,088
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,171
|1,212
|Interest expense
|2,813
|270
|Interest income and other (1)
|(654
|)
|201
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,660
|5,194
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|21,672
|$
|23,984
(1) Includes $0.2 million impairment charge for royalty contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
The following table provides a recompilation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|28,036
|$
|25,315
|Capital expenditures
|(1,644
|)
|(4,583
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|26,392
|$
|20,732
Business Outlook
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
June 30, 2020
|Year Ending
December 31, 2020
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Net loss
|$
|(9,300
|)
|$
|(7,200
|)
|$
|(18,300
|)
|$
|(14,800
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,100
|4,100
|15,500
|15,500
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,800
|3,800
|15,100
|15,100
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|(400
|)
|(400
|)
|(1,500
|)
|(1,500
|)
|Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|(1,800
|)
|$
|300
|$
|10,800
|$
|14,300
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
June 30, 2020
|Year Ending
December 31, 2020
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Net loss
|$
|(9,300
|)
|$
|(7,200
|)
|$
|(18,300
|)
|$
|(14,800
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,800
|)
|(900
|)
|800
|2,300
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,100
|4,100
|15,500
|15,500
|Interest expense
|2,800
|2,800
|11,400
|11,400
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,600
|5,600
|22,400
|22,400
|Interest income and other non-recurring adjustments
|(400
|)
|(400
|)
|(1,800
|)
|(1,800
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,000
|$
|4,000
|$
|30,000
|$
|35,000
