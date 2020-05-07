Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.
WOODBURY, N.Y., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.
Key First Quarter 2020 Comments:
|1)
|In April 2020, Gauzy Ltd. announced that it secured Series C investments from Hyundai Motor Company, Blue Red Partners VC, and Avery Dennison.
|2)
|On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. As a result, the Company expects operations at its facility to be affected in some capacity, as the COVID-19 virus continues to proliferate and the federal, state and local governments under which we operate continue to adopt new rules.
|3)
|The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $356,173 as compared to $418,657 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 representing a $62,484 (14.9%) decrease between these two periods.
|4)
|Expenses increased by $22,630, or 2.3%, for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 due to higher payroll, marketing and investor relations costs partially offset by lower patent, legal and professional costs and other cost reduction initiatives of the Company.
|5)
|Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the Company’s net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was reduced by $179,303 to $624,594 ($0.02 per common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $803,897 ($0.03 per common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
|6)
|As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5,837,395 and working capital of $6,343,149.
For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
|March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,837,395
|$
|6,591,960
|Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $885,598 as of March 31, 2020 and $1,135,598 as of December 31, 2019
|746,653
|656,062
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|182,092
|58,835
|Total current assets
|6,766,140
|7,306,857
|Fixed assets, net
|94,083
|141,720
|Operating lease ROU assets
|733,691
|773,989
|Deposits and other assets
|33,567
|33,567
|Total assets
|$
|7,627,481
|$
|8,256,133
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|$
|163,198
|$
|163,236
|Accounts payable
|67,934
|169,750
|Accrued expenses and other
|112,936
|46,709
|Deferred revenue
|78,923
|7,734
|Total current liabilities
|422,991
|387,429
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|772,976
|812,596
|Total liabilities
|1,195,967
|1,200,025
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,411,107 in 2020 and 31,254,262 in 2019
|3,141
|3,125
|Additional paid-in capital
|122,552,879
|122,552,895
|Accumulated deficit
|(116,124,506
|)
|(115,499,912
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,431,514
|7,056,108
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,627,481
|$
|8,256,133
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Fee income
|$
|356,173
|$
|418,657
|Operating expenses
|820,441
|751,166
|Research and development
|183,318
|229,963
|Total expenses
|1,003,759
|981,129
|Operating loss
|(647,586
|)
|(562,472
|)
|Warrant market adjustment
|-
|(247,590
|)
|Net investment income
|22,992
|6,165
|Net loss
|$
|(624,594
|)
|$
|(803,897
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|31,323,205
|28,221,975
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(624,594
|)
|$
|(803,897
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|44,619
|48,919
|Warrant market adjustment
|-
|247,590
|Bad debts expense (recovery)
|(5,237
|)
|-
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Royalty receivables
|(85,354
|)
|(74,685
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(123,257
|)
|(98,715
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(35,589
|)
|(52,414
|)
|Deferred revenue
|71,189
|651
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(758,223
|)
|(732,551
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(55
|)
|(134
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|3,713
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|3,658
|(134
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net proceeds from issuances of common stock and warrants
and exercise of options and warrants
|-
|1,101,782
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|-
|1,101,782
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(754,565
|)
|369,097
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|6,591,960
|2,969,416
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|5,837,395
|$
|3,338,513
