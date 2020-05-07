- Progressed the pheNIX Trial for PKU and Added Clinical Sites, Completed Clinical Supply for Phase 1/2 and Began Manufacturing Pivotal Supply -
- Executed Commercial Manufacturing Process at 2,000-Liter Bioreactor Scale -
- Implemented Plans to Minimize Potential COVID-19 Impact on Employees and Operations -
BEDFORD, Mass., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and highlighted recent accomplishments.
“The Homology team’s experience, agility, and forward-thinking capabilities are a tremendous asset to the Company as we operate within this global health crisis, and as a result, our programs have continued to move forward,” stated Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines. “In taking proactive steps early on, we believe we were able to minimize the potential impact to our business by procuring sufficient raw materials, accelerating manufacturing and implementing safety measures for employees. In addition, we have established home-based care and monitoring services for patients in our Phase 1/2 pheNIX gene therapy trial for PKU, making their safety and continuity of the study priorities. We will continue to evaluate these measures and make adjustments as needed. Our plan is still to report additional data from our pheNIX clinical trial mid-year. Given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to work closely with trial sites in our efforts to achieve this goal.”
Dr. Tzianabos concluded, “Our pipeline is also advancing, and we recently presented data further demonstrating the potential of our AAVHSC platform for diseases of the central and peripheral nervous systems. As leaders in the field of gene therapy and gene editing manufacturing, we expanded the internal capacity of our mammalian, suspension-based system to 1,500 liters, and we executed our commercial process at the 2,000-liter bioreactor scale.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Accomplishments
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Upcoming Virtual Events
About the Phase 1/2 pheNIX Clinical Trial in Phenylketonuria (PKU)
The pheNIX trial is the first gene therapy clinical trial ever conducted for people with PKU. pheNIX is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single intravenous administration of HMI-102 in adult patients with PKU aged 18-55. The study design allows for expansion of the number of patients in any dose cohort pending review by the Data Monitoring Committee and the Homology Internal Data Review Team. A decision to expand would trigger the addition of the randomized, concurrently controlled Part B of the trial, which has the potential to be converted to a registrational trial. The primary efficacy endpoint of the expansion part is incidence of sustained plasma Phe concentration ≤360 μmol/L as demonstrated by two measurements ≤360 μmol/L between 16 and 24 weeks.
About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans and timing for the release of clinical data from the Phase 1/2 pheNIX trial, including the Part B expansion part and the potential for conversion to a registrational trial; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; our collaboration activities with Novartis; our beliefs regarding our manufacturing capabilities; our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund our operations; and our participation in upcoming presentations and conferences. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the capabilities of our manufacturing facility; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|588
|$
|270
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|29,310
|20,536
|General and administrative
|7,770
|4,857
|Total operating expenses
|37,080
|25,393
|Loss from operations
|(36,492
|)
|(25,123
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|1,161
|1,271
|Total other income
|1,161
|1,271
|Net loss
|$
|(35,331
|)
|$
|(23,852
|)
|Net loss per share-basic and diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted
|45,151,265
|37,384,507
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|234,929
|$
|262,388
|Property and equipment, net
|42,566
|42,716
|Other assets
|11,293
|5,463
|Total assets
|$
|288,788
|$
|310,567
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|14,347
|$
|21,109
|Operating lease liabilities
|17,152
|—
|Deferred revenue
|30,748
|30,951
|Stockholders' equity
|226,541
|258,507
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|288,788
|$
|310,567
|Company Contacts
|Theresa McNeely
|Chief Communications Officer and Patient Advocate
|tmcneely@homologymedicines.com
|781-301-7277
|Media Contact:
|Cara Mayfield
|Senior Director, Patient Advocacy and Corporate Communications
|cmayfield@homologymedicines.com
|781-691-3510
