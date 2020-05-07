HOUSTON, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the first quarter 2020.



Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(833) 423-0481 (U.S.)

(918) 922-2375 (international)

Conference ID: 6281273

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website http://investors.salariuspharma.com/ . An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on May 14, 2020.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development (Phase 1/2 trial) for treating relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and devastating pediatric and young adult bone and soft tissue cancer, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of other cancers, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study targeting advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers.