SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We continued our positive momentum from 2019 into the first quarter of 2020, further strengthening our cash position and advancing our key clinical development programs,” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “This included significant progress toward the initiation of our first clinical trial evaluating telaglenastat in non-small cell lung cancer patients with NRF2/KEAP1 genetic mutations. In addition, we plan to announce top-line results from the randomized CANTATA trial in the fourth quarter.”
First Quarter 2020 and Other Recent Program Highlights
Selected First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $138.1 million at March 31, 2020. In April 2020, Calithera completed an underwritten public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock. Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2020 exclude the approximately $33.5 million in net proceeds from the April offering.
Research and development expenses were $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $20.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in the INCB001158 program and a decrease of $0.8 million for investment in our early stage research programs, partially offset by an increase of $1.4 million in the telaglenastat program and an increase of $0.5 million in our CB-280 program.
General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $4.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $0.7 million was primarily related to $0.5 million higher professional services costs mainly for legal and consulting services, and $0.2 million in higher facility costs related to the expiration of our sublease in February 2020.
Interest and other income, net was $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in the prior year.
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $24.4 million, or $0.38 per share.
Conference Call Information
Calithera will host an update conference call today, Thursday, May 7, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (855) 783-2599 (domestic) or (631) 485-4877 and referring to conference ID 7543049. To access the live audio webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the Investors section of the Calithera website at www.calithera.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on Calithera’s website for 30 days.
About Calithera
Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to Calithera’s clinical trials, the clinical and commercial potential of its product candidates; the receipt of top-line efficacy and safety data in the CANTATA trial; the timing of enrollment of the randomized trial in NSCLC patients with genetic mutation NRF2/KEAP1 and the presentation of interim data from this trial; the safety and anti-tumor activity of telaglenastat and cabozantinib, telaglenastat plus Talzenna and telaglenastat plus Ibrance; the development of INCB001158 by Calithera and Incyte; and the timing that CB-280 will enter clinical trials. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
|Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
|Selected Consolidated Statements of Operations Financial Data
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|20,125
|20,239
|General and administrative
|4,946
|4,164
|Total operating expenses
|25,071
|24,403
|Loss from operations
|(25,071
|)
|(24,403
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|625
|716
|Net loss
|$
|(24,446
|)
|$
|(23,687
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|64,556
|38,866
|Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
|Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Financial Data
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|138,110
|$
|157,361
|Working capital
|122,123
|140,172
|Total assets
|149,678
|168,768
|Total liabilities
|22,013
|26,342
|Accumulated deficit
|(310,547
|)
|(286,101
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|127,665
|142,426
