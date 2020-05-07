SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue of $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020
    ○  31% increase compared to first quarter revenue reported in 2019
    ○  8% sequential growth versus fourth quarter 2019
    ○  Estimated impact of $2.0 million due to COVID-19

  • Gross margin was 74.7%
    ○  90 basis point year-over-year contraction over reported gross margin

  • Enacted numerous measures designed to keep employees and healthcare providers safe, ensure business continuity, reduce operating expense, and preserve cash in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 

“Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 virus and its widespread impact on the healthcare sector, we had an exceptionally strong start to the year. Recognizing the growing threat of the pandemic, our team began to identify and subsequently take the steps necessary to protect our employees and our communities while continuing to deliver our Zio service. We quickly implemented protocols that have allowed us to deliver uninterrupted patient care with our Zio platform, thus ensuring an ongoing opportunity for physicians to continue to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias, as well as provide continuity of care,” said Kevin King, CEO. “The components of our near and mid-term strategy remain sound and we expect these to continue to drive expansion of our business as the recovery takes hold and in a longer-term post-recovery environment.” 

First Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 31% to $63.5 million, from $48.3 million during the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased salesforce productivity, expansion into new accounts, improved penetration of existing accounts, and the successful launch of Zio AT.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $47.5 million, or 74.7% gross margin, compared to $36.6 million, or gross margin of 75.6%, during the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $56.7 million, compared to $44.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in operating expenses was driven by salesforce expansion, organizational support for the company’s network sales strategy, expansion of R&D activities, bad debt expense associated with higher sales volumes and general administrative expenditures.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million, or a loss of $0.34 per share, compared with net loss of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.34 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Guidance for Full Year 2020
iRhythm withdrew its previously announced annual guidance for 2020 on April 9, 2020. Given the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company remains unable to accurately estimate the impact of the pandemic on its future operations and financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the webcast on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, operating plans and expectations for economic recovery. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the Form 10-K on March 2, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:Media Contact:
Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh SalvoSaige Smith
(415) 937-5404(262) 289-7065
investors@irhythmtech.comirhythm@highwirepr.com
  


 
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$56,514  $20,462 
Short-term investments65,256  120,089 
Accounts receivable, net24,211  23,867 
Inventory4,227  4,037 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets4,223  4,337 
Total current assets154,431  172,792 
Long-term investments  8,030 
Property and equipment, net28,454  26,464 
Operating lease right-of-use assets89,249  90,124 
Goodwill862  862 
Other assets9,944  7,940 
Total assets$282,940  $306,212 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$5,544  $8,243 
Accrued liabilities23,247  32,714 
Deferred revenue1,115  1,251 
Debt, current portion4,861  1,944 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion8,078  7,914 
Total current liabilities42,845  52,066 
Debt, noncurrent portion30,076  32,989 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion85,042  85,748 
Total liabilities157,963  170,803 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred Stock   
Common stock25  25 
Additional paid-in capital394,507  395,695 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)364  82 
Accumulated deficit(269,919) (260,393)
Total stockholders’ equity124,977  135,409 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$282,940  $306,212 
    


 
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
Revenue, net $63,535  $48,334 
Cost of revenue 16,063  11,773 
Gross profit 47,472  36,561 
Operating expenses:    
Research and development 8,415  6,699 
Selling, general and administrative 48,230  38,066 
Total operating expenses 56,645  44,765 
Loss from operations (9,173) (8,204)
Interest expense (380) (409)
Other income, net 505  375 
Loss before income taxes (9,048) (8,238)
Income tax provision 17  12 
Net loss $(9,065) $(8,250)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $(0.34) $(0.34)
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 26,839,870  $24,474,308 
        