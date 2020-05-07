  • Net sales of $532 million
  • Net income per share of $0.85
  • Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.6 billion, net cash of $1.1 billion
  • 1.1 GWDC of bookings since prior earnings call, including 0.7 GWDC of systems bookings
  • Fleet-wide capacity utilization of over 100% during March and April
  • Withdraws previous full-year 2020 financial and operational guidance
  • Issues full-year 2020 module production, operating expenses, and capital expenditure guidance

TEMPE, Ariz., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company responded to the COVID-19 global health crisis, swiftly implementing measures designed to protect the well-being of its associates and to ensure that its technology is safely manufactured and delivered to its customers.

“In meeting the clean energy needs of the global economy, we will continue to balance our top priority of safety with delivering value to each of our stakeholders,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.

“We recognize the challenges that our associates and their families are facing in these uncertain times, and are very proud of the dedication, focus, and commitment that we have witnessed from each First Solar associate over the past two months. It is during challenging times like these that our culture of agility, collaboration, and accountability shines through.”

“Despite the uncertain economic environment, demand for our Series 6 product remains strong, as evidenced by the 1.1 GWDC of net-bookings since our prior earnings call. We continue to meet this demand with well-coordinated operational execution from our diverse Series 6 manufacturing footprint in Ohio, Malaysia, and Vietnam.”

Net sales for the first quarter were $532 million, a decrease of $867 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower systems revenue from U.S. project sales during the quarter and record module shipments during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported first quarter net income per share of $0.85, compared to a net loss per share of $(0.56) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter decreased to $1.6 billion from $2.3 billion at the end of the prior quarter, primarily due to the payment of the class action litigation settlement, Series 6 capital expenditures (which were primarily related to the second Series 6 factory in Malaysia), a decrease in deferred revenue associated with ITC safe harbor module purchase orders, and prepayment for components included in the module bill of materials.

Withdrawing Previous Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Guidance

As of the date of this release, the Company and its financial results have not been materially impacted by COVID-19. However, given the significant uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s operations and financial results, as well as on energy and capital markets, the Company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance.

Updated Full-Year 2020 Module Production, Operating Expenses, and Capital Expenditure Guidance

The Company is providing limited guidance that it believes is largely within its control at this time.

  • Module production: 5.9 GWDC, including 5.7 GWDC of Series 6 and 0.2 GWDC of Series 4
  • Operating expenses: $340 to $360 million (including $50 to $60 million of start-up expenses)
  • Capital expenditures: $450 to $550 million

FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 		 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $929,355  $1,352,741 
Marketable securities (amortized cost of $586,628 and allowance for credit losses of $215 at March 31, 2020) 579,340  811,506 
Accounts receivable trade 293,612  476,425 
Less: allowance for credit losses (3,331) (1,386)
Accounts receivable trade, net 290,281  475,039 
Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage 122,332  183,473 
Less: allowance for credit losses (1,223)  
Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage, net 121,109  183,473 
Inventories 479,792  443,513 
Balance of systems parts 44,718  53,583 
Project assets 403  3,524 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 302,845  276,455 
Total current assets 2,747,843  3,599,834 
Property, plant and equipment, net 2,244,175  2,181,149 
PV solar power systems, net 470,709  476,977 
Project assets 388,511  333,596 
Deferred tax assets, net 213,600  130,771 
Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $242,156 and allowance for credit losses of $30 at March 31, 2020) 246,410  223,785 
Goodwill 14,462  14,462 
Intangible assets, net 63,918  64,543 
Inventories 182,259  160,646 
Other assets 377,254  329,926 
Total assets $6,949,141  $7,515,689 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $173,762  $218,081 
Income taxes payable 8,287  17,010 
Accrued expenses 296,796  351,260 
Current portion of long-term debt 81,807  17,510 
Deferred revenue 136,998  323,217 
Accrued litigation 13,000  363,000 
Other current liabilities 21,785  28,130 
Total current liabilities 732,435  1,318,208 
Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 138,009  137,761 
Long-term debt 390,588  454,187 
Other liabilities 519,487  508,766 
Total liabilities 1,780,519  2,418,922 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 105,905,580 and 105,448,921 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 106  105 
Additional paid-in capital 2,844,055  2,849,376 
Accumulated earnings 2,408,111  2,326,620 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83,650) (79,334)
Total stockholders’ equity 5,168,622  5,096,767 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $6,949,141  $7,515,689 


FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Net sales $532,124  $1,399,377  $531,978 
Cost of sales 441,786  1,065,822  531,866 
Gross profit 90,338  333,555  112 
Operating expenses:      
Selling, general and administrative 58,587  55,643  45,352 
Research and development 25,613  25,427  21,877 
Production start-up 4,482  7,351  9,522 
Litigation loss   363,000   
Total operating expenses 88,682  451,421  76,751 
Operating income (loss) 1,656  (117,866) (76,639)
Foreign currency (loss) income, net (398) (816) 172 
Interest income 9,330  9,663  14,259 
Interest expense, net (6,789) (3,048) (10,121)
Other (expense) income, net (2,222) 21,873  3,509 
Income (loss) before taxes and equity in earnings 1,577  (90,194) (68,820)
Income tax benefit 89,215  30,865  1,394 
Equity in earnings, net of tax (88) (79) (173)
Net income (loss) $90,704  $(59,408) $(67,599)
       
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic $0.86  $(0.56) $(0.64)
Diluted $0.85  $(0.56) $(0.64)
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:      
Basic 105,595  105,425  105,046 
Diluted 106,386  105,425  105,046 