TEMPE, Ariz., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company responded to the COVID-19 global health crisis, swiftly implementing measures designed to protect the well-being of its associates and to ensure that its technology is safely manufactured and delivered to its customers.
“In meeting the clean energy needs of the global economy, we will continue to balance our top priority of safety with delivering value to each of our stakeholders,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.
“We recognize the challenges that our associates and their families are facing in these uncertain times, and are very proud of the dedication, focus, and commitment that we have witnessed from each First Solar associate over the past two months. It is during challenging times like these that our culture of agility, collaboration, and accountability shines through.”
“Despite the uncertain economic environment, demand for our Series 6 product remains strong, as evidenced by the 1.1 GWDC of net-bookings since our prior earnings call. We continue to meet this demand with well-coordinated operational execution from our diverse Series 6 manufacturing footprint in Ohio, Malaysia, and Vietnam.”
Net sales for the first quarter were $532 million, a decrease of $867 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower systems revenue from U.S. project sales during the quarter and record module shipments during the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Company reported first quarter net income per share of $0.85, compared to a net loss per share of $(0.56) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter decreased to $1.6 billion from $2.3 billion at the end of the prior quarter, primarily due to the payment of the class action litigation settlement, Series 6 capital expenditures (which were primarily related to the second Series 6 factory in Malaysia), a decrease in deferred revenue associated with ITC safe harbor module purchase orders, and prepayment for components included in the module bill of materials.
Withdrawing Previous Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Guidance
As of the date of this release, the Company and its financial results have not been materially impacted by COVID-19. However, given the significant uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s operations and financial results, as well as on energy and capital markets, the Company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance.
Updated Full-Year 2020 Module Production, Operating Expenses, and Capital Expenditure Guidance
The Company is providing limited guidance that it believes is largely within its control at this time.
About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (“PV”) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The Company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.
For First Solar Investors
For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|929,355
|$
|1,352,741
|Marketable securities (amortized cost of $586,628 and allowance for credit losses of $215 at March 31, 2020)
|579,340
|811,506
|Accounts receivable trade
|293,612
|476,425
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(3,331
|)
|(1,386
|)
|Accounts receivable trade, net
|290,281
|475,039
|Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage
|122,332
|183,473
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(1,223
|)
|—
|Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage, net
|121,109
|183,473
|Inventories
|479,792
|443,513
|Balance of systems parts
|44,718
|53,583
|Project assets
|403
|3,524
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|302,845
|276,455
|Total current assets
|2,747,843
|3,599,834
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,244,175
|2,181,149
|PV solar power systems, net
|470,709
|476,977
|Project assets
|388,511
|333,596
|Deferred tax assets, net
|213,600
|130,771
|Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $242,156 and allowance for credit losses of $30 at March 31, 2020)
|246,410
|223,785
|Goodwill
|14,462
|14,462
|Intangible assets, net
|63,918
|64,543
|Inventories
|182,259
|160,646
|Other assets
|377,254
|329,926
|Total assets
|$
|6,949,141
|$
|7,515,689
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|173,762
|$
|218,081
|Income taxes payable
|8,287
|17,010
|Accrued expenses
|296,796
|351,260
|Current portion of long-term debt
|81,807
|17,510
|Deferred revenue
|136,998
|323,217
|Accrued litigation
|13,000
|363,000
|Other current liabilities
|21,785
|28,130
|Total current liabilities
|732,435
|1,318,208
|Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability
|138,009
|137,761
|Long-term debt
|390,588
|454,187
|Other liabilities
|519,487
|508,766
|Total liabilities
|1,780,519
|2,418,922
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 105,905,580 and 105,448,921 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|106
|105
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,844,055
|2,849,376
|Accumulated earnings
|2,408,111
|2,326,620
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(83,650
|)
|(79,334
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|5,168,622
|5,096,767
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|6,949,141
|$
|7,515,689
FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Net sales
|$
|532,124
|$
|1,399,377
|$
|531,978
|Cost of sales
|441,786
|1,065,822
|531,866
|Gross profit
|90,338
|333,555
|112
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|58,587
|55,643
|45,352
|Research and development
|25,613
|25,427
|21,877
|Production start-up
|4,482
|7,351
|9,522
|Litigation loss
|—
|363,000
|—
|Total operating expenses
|88,682
|451,421
|76,751
|Operating income (loss)
|1,656
|(117,866
|)
|(76,639
|)
|Foreign currency (loss) income, net
|(398
|)
|(816
|)
|172
|Interest income
|9,330
|9,663
|14,259
|Interest expense, net
|(6,789
|)
|(3,048
|)
|(10,121
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(2,222
|)
|21,873
|3,509
|Income (loss) before taxes and equity in earnings
|1,577
|(90,194
|)
|(68,820
|)
|Income tax benefit
|89,215
|30,865
|1,394
|Equity in earnings, net of tax
|(88
|)
|(79
|)
|(173
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|90,704
|$
|(59,408
|)
|$
|(67,599
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.86
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.85
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
|Basic
|105,595
|105,425
|105,046
|Diluted
|106,386
|105,425
|105,046
