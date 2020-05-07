SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“We delivered strong top and bottom line results ahead of our guidance and Street consensus, with healthy bookings in the quarter,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Several deals slipped in March because of COVID-19. Some of them have since closed in April and most others remain engaged. While the short-term outlook is somewhat uncertain and dependent on the broader economy, we remain bullish in the medium-term, thanks to accelerating demand for digital-first customer engagement and our product leadership.”

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

SaaS revenue was $14.8 million, up 26% year over year.

SaaS and professional services revenue was $16.3 million, up 20% year over year and comprised 89% of total revenue, up from 79% in Q3 2019.

Total revenue was $18.4 million, up 8% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 71%, compared to 70% in Q3 2019.

GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q3 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic and $0.07 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic and $0.06 per share on a diluted basis, for Q3 2019.

Cash provided by operations for the quarter was $415,000 and $8.5 million year-to-date

Fiscal 2020 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2020 full year ending June 30, 2020, eGain is providing updated guidance for:

SaaS revenue of between $56.0 million to $56.5 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 25% and 26% year over year;

SaaS and professional services revenue of between $62.3 million and $63.0 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth of between 20% and 21% year over year;

Total revenue for the fiscal 2020 full year of between $71.7 million to $72.4 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth of between 7% and 8% year over year; and

Non-GAAP net income of between $6.5 million to $7.5 million, or $0.20 to $0.23 per diluted share.

COVID-19 Update

Over the last several weeks, eGain has been focused on supporting its employees, customers, and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has implemented business continuity plans to ensure it takes care of the health and safety of its employees while continuing to deliver its digital customer experience solutions on all committed service levels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2020 third quarter results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications helps clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our beliefs regarding demand for our products and services, including, without limitation: our beliefs that we continue to see positive business and customer momentum and strong bookings; that our engagements delayed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to close; that businesses will continue to shift to a digital-first approach to customer service and that we will maintain our product leadership; and our expectations with respect to revenue growth and non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with current economic uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to its effect on customer demand for the Company’s products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with the transition to a work-from-home environment; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; current general economic and market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and otherwise, which may adversely affect our industry; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 12, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,658 $ 31,860 Restricted cash 6 7 Accounts receivable, net 13,369 20,411 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 919 740 Prepaid expenses 1,822 2,517 Other current assets 585 1,054 Total current assets 57,359 56,589 Property and equipment, net 629 525 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,363 — Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,976 1,777 Intangible assets, net 93 294 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets 1,369 1,383 Total assets $ 77,975 $ 73,754 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,797 $ 4,173 Accrued compensation 6,191 5,480 Accrued liabilities 3,067 2,353 Operating lease liabilities 1,726 — Deferred revenue 25,960 30,688 Total current liabilities 38,741 42,694 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,261 5,801 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,837 — Other long-term liabilities 668 952 Total liabilities 46,507 49,447 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 373,303 371,099 Notes receivable from stockholders (89 ) (88 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,558 ) (1,459 ) Accumulated deficit (340,219 ) (345,276 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,468 24,307 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 77,975 $ 73,754







eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 16,919 $ 15,318 $ 48,834 $ 44,868 Professional services 1,435 1,686 4,865 5,540 Total revenue 18,354 17,004 53,699 50,408 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 3,739 3,625 11,046 10,711 Cost of professional services 1,761 1,672 5,012 5,362 Total cost of revenue 5,500 5,297 16,058 16,073 Gross profit 12,854 11,707 37,641 34,335 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,205 3,622 12,255 10,777 Sales and marketing 5,064 4,320 14,622 12,706 General and administrative 1,828 1,976 5,911 6,180 Total operating expenses 11,097 9,918 32,788 29,663 Income from operations 1,757 1,789 4,853 4,672 Interest income (expense), net 113 (120 ) 384 (449 ) Other income (expense), net 65 (199 ) 44 (189 ) Income before income tax provision 1,935 1,470 5,281 4,034 Income tax provision (68 ) (72 ) (224 ) (32 ) Net income $ 1,867 $ 1,398 $ 5,057 $ 4,002 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,662 28,426 30,580 27,993 Diluted 31,987 30,229 31,935 29,909 Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 62 $ 97 $ 148 $ 241 Research and development 171 163 549 387 Sales and marketing 144 81 422 181 General and administrative 83 158 274 388 $ 460 $ 499 $ 1,393 $ 1,197 Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 67 $ 67 $ 201 $ 201 Research and development — — — 170 $ 67 $ 67 $ 201 $ 371

eGain Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from operations $ 1,757 $ 1,789 $ 4,853 $ 4,672 Add: Stock-based compensation 460 499 1,393 1,197 Amortization of acquired intangibles 67 67 201 371 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,284 $ 2,355 $ 6,447 $ 6,240 Net income $ 1,867 $ 1,398 $ 5,057 $ 4,002 Add: Stock-based compensation 460 499 1,393 1,197 Amortization of acquired intangibles 67 67 201 371 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,394 $ 1,964 $ 6,651 $ 5,570 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,662 28,426 30,580 27,993 Diluted 31,987 30,229 31,935 29,909





eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1] 2020 2019 Revenue: SaaS $ 14,817 $ 11,803 26 % 24 % Legacy revenue 2,102 3,515 (40 %) (38 %) GAAP subscription 16,919 15,318 10 % 10 % GAAP professional services 1,435 1,686 (15 %) (13 %) Total GAAP revenue $ 18,354 $ 17,004 8 % 8 % SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS $ 14,817 $ 11,803 26 % 24 % Professional Services 1,435 1,686 (15 %) (13 %) Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 16,252 $ 13,489 20 % 20 % Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 3,739 $ 3,625 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) (67 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 3,672 $ 3,558 GAAP professional services $ 1,761 $ 1,672 Add back: Stock-based compensation (62 ) (97 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,699 $ 1,575 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,500 $ 5,297 Add back: Stock-based compensation (62 ) (97 ) Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) (67 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,371 $ 5,133 5 % 6 % Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 13,247 $ 11,760 Non-GAAP professional services (264 ) 111 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 12,983 $ 11,871 9 % 8 % Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 4,205 $ 3,622 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (171 ) (163 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - - Non-GAAP research and development $ 4,034 $ 3,459 17 % 18 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,064 $ 4,320 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (144 ) (81 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,920 $ 4,239 16 % 17 % GAAP general and administrative $ 1,828 $ 1,976 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (83 ) (158 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,745 $ 1,818 (4 %) (1 %) GAAP operating expenses $ 11,097 $ 9,918 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (398 ) (402 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,699 $ 9,516 12 % 14 %

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1] 2020 2019 Revenue: SaaS $ 41,279 $ 33,217 24 % 25 % Legacy revenue 7,555 11,651 (35 %) (34 %) GAAP subscription 48,834 44,868 9 % 10 % GAAP professional services 4,865 5,540 (12 %) (11 %) Total GAAP revenue $ 53,699 $ 50,408 7 % 8 % SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS $ 41,279 $ 33,217 24 % 25 % Professional Services 4,865 5,540 (12 %) (11 %) Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 46,144 $ 38,757 19 % 20 % Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 11,046 $ 10,711 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets (201 ) (201 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 10,845 $ 10,510 GAAP professional services $ 5,012 $ 5,362 Add back: Stock-based compensation (148 ) (241 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 4,864 $ 5,121 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 16,058 $ 16,073 Add back: Stock-based compensation (148 ) (241 ) Amortization of intangible assets (201 ) (201 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 15,709 $ 15,631 0 % 1 % Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 37,989 $ 34,358 Non-GAAP professional services 1 419 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 37,990 $ 34,777 9 % 10 % Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 12,255 $ 10,777 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (549 ) (387 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (170 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,706 $ 10,220 15 % 15 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 14,622 $ 12,706 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (422 ) (181 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 14,200 $ 12,525 13 % 14 % GAAP general and administrative $ 5,911 $ 6,180 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (274 ) (388 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,637 $ 5,792 (3 %) (2 %) GAAP operating expenses $ 32,788 $ 29,663 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,245 ) (956 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (170 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 31,543 $ 28,537 11 % 11 %

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.