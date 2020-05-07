SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“We delivered strong top and bottom line results ahead of our guidance and Street consensus, with healthy bookings in the quarter,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Several deals slipped in March because of COVID-19. Some of them have since closed in April and most others remain engaged. While the short-term outlook is somewhat uncertain and dependent on the broader economy, we remain bullish in the medium-term, thanks to accelerating demand for digital-first customer engagement and our product leadership.”

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • SaaS revenue was $14.8 million, up 26% year over year.
  • SaaS and professional services revenue was $16.3 million, up 20% year over year and comprised 89% of total revenue, up from 79% in Q3 2019.
  • Total revenue was $18.4 million, up 8% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 71%, compared to 70% in Q3 2019.
  • GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q3 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.08 per share on a basic and $0.07 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic and $0.06 per share on a diluted basis, for Q3 2019.
  • Cash provided by operations for the quarter was $415,000 and $8.5 million year-to-date

Fiscal 2020 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2020 full year ending June 30, 2020, eGain is providing updated guidance for:

  • SaaS revenue of between $56.0 million to $56.5 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 25% and 26% year over year;
  • SaaS and professional services revenue of between $62.3 million and $63.0 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth of between 20% and 21% year over year;
  • Total revenue for the fiscal 2020 full year of between $71.7 million to $72.4 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth of between 7% and 8% year over year; and
  • Non-GAAP net income of between $6.5 million to $7.5 million, or $0.20 to $0.23 per diluted share.

COVID-19 Update

Over the last several weeks, eGain has been focused on supporting its employees, customers, and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has implemented business continuity plans to ensure it takes care of the health and safety of its employees while continuing to deliver its digital customer experience solutions on all committed service levels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. Defined in the supplemental information is SaaS and legacy revenue, where legacy revenue is defined as license, maintenance and support contracts on perpetual license arrangements that we no longer sell. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2020 third quarter results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial (800) 367-2403 (US and Canada) or +1 (334) 777-6978 (international) and give the participant passcode 1556820. A live and archived webcast of the call will be accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications helps clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our beliefs regarding demand for our products and services, including, without limitation: our beliefs that we continue to see positive business and customer momentum and strong bookings; that our engagements delayed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to close; that businesses will continue to shift to a digital-first approach to customer service and that we will maintain our product leadership; and our expectations with respect to revenue growth and non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with current economic uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to its effect on customer demand for the Company’s products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with the transition to a work-from-home environment; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; current general economic and market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and otherwise, which may adversely affect our industry; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 12, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
      
 March 31,  June 30, 
 2020 2019
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$40,658  $31,860 
Restricted cash 6   7 
Accounts receivable, net 13,369   20,411 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 919   740 
Prepaid expenses 1,822   2,517 
Other current assets 585   1,054 
Total current assets 57,359   56,589 
Property and equipment, net 629   525 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,363    
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,976   1,777 
Intangible assets, net 93   294 
Goodwill 13,186   13,186 
Other assets 1,369   1,383 
Total assets$77,975  $73,754 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$1,797  $4,173 
Accrued compensation 6,191   5,480 
Accrued liabilities 3,067   2,353 
Operating lease liabilities 1,726    
Deferred revenue 25,960   30,688 
Total current liabilities 38,741   42,694 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,261   5,801 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,837    
Other long-term liabilities 668   952 
Total liabilities 46,507   49,447 
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock 31   31 
Additional paid-in capital 373,303   371,099 
Notes receivable from stockholders (89)  (88)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,558)  (1,459)
Accumulated deficit (340,219)  (345,276)
Total stockholders' equity 31,468   24,307 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$77,975  $73,754 
      



eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 March 31,  March 31, 
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue:           
Subscription$16,919  $15,318  $48,834  $44,868 
Professional services 1,435   1,686   4,865   5,540 
Total revenue 18,354   17,004   53,699   50,408 
Cost of revenue:           
Cost of subscription 3,739   3,625   11,046   10,711 
Cost of professional services 1,761   1,672   5,012   5,362 
Total cost of revenue 5,500   5,297   16,058   16,073 
Gross profit 12,854   11,707   37,641   34,335 
Operating expenses:           
Research and development 4,205   3,622   12,255   10,777 
Sales and marketing 5,064   4,320   14,622   12,706 
General and administrative 1,828   1,976   5,911   6,180 
Total operating expenses 11,097   9,918   32,788   29,663 
Income from operations 1,757   1,789   4,853   4,672 
Interest income (expense), net 113   (120)  384   (449)
Other income (expense), net 65   (199)  44   (189)
Income before income tax provision 1,935   1,470   5,281   4,034 
Income tax provision (68)  (72)  (224)  (32)
Net income$1,867  $1,398  $5,057  $4,002 
Per share information:           
Earnings per share:           
Basic$0.06  $0.05  $0.17  $0.14 
Diluted$0.06  $0.05  $0.16  $0.13 
Weighted-average shares used in computation:           
Basic 30,662   28,426   30,580   27,993 
Diluted 31,987   30,229   31,935   29,909 
            
Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses:           
Cost of revenue$62  $97  $148  $241 
Research and development 171   163   549   387 
Sales and marketing 144   81   422   181 
General and administrative 83   158   274   388 
 $460  $499  $1,393  $1,197 
            
Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses:           
Cost of revenue$67  $67  $201  $201 
Research and development          170 
 $67  $67  $201  $371 
            

 

eGain Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Income from operations$1,757 $1,789 $4,853 $4,672
Add:           
Stock-based compensation 460  499  1,393  1,197
Amortization of acquired intangibles 67  67  201  371
Non-GAAP income from operations$2,284 $2,355 $6,447 $6,240
            
Net income$1,867 $1,398 $5,057 $4,002
Add:           
Stock-based compensation 460  499  1,393  1,197
Amortization of acquired intangibles 67  67  201  371
Non-GAAP net income$2,394 $1,964 $6,651 $5,570
Per share information:           
Non-GAAP earnings per share:           
Basic$0.08 $0.07 $0.22 $0.20
Diluted$0.07 $0.06 $0.21 $0.19
Weighted-average shares used in computation:           
Basic 30,662  28,426  30,580  27,993
Diluted 31,987  30,229  31,935  29,909
            


eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended March 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]
 2020 2019    
Revenue:         
SaaS$14,817  $11,803  26% 24%
Legacy revenue 2,102   3,515  (40%) (38%)
GAAP subscription 16,919   15,318  10% 10%
GAAP professional services 1,435   1,686  (15%) (13%)
Total GAAP revenue$18,354  $17,004  8% 8%
          
SaaS and professional services revenue:         
SaaS$14,817  $11,803  26% 24%
Professional Services 1,435   1,686  (15%) (13%)
Total SaaS and professional services revenue$16,252  $13,489  20% 20%
          
Cost of Revenue:         
GAAP subscription$3,739  $3,625     
Add back:         
Amortization of intangible assets (67)  (67)    
Non-GAAP subscription$3,672  $3,558     
          
GAAP professional services$1,761  $1,672     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (62)  (97)    
Non-GAAP professional services$1,699  $1,575     
          
GAAP total cost of revenue$5,500  $5,297     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (62)  (97)    
Amortization of intangible assets (67)  (67)    
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue$5,371  $5,133  5% 6%
          
Gross Profit:         
Non-GAAP subscription$13,247  $11,760     
Non-GAAP professional services (264)  111     
Non-GAAP gross profit$12,983  $11,871  9% 8%
          
Operating expenses:         
GAAP research and development$4,205  $3,622     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (171)  (163)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets -   -     
Non-GAAP research and development$4,034  $3,459  17% 18%
          
GAAP sales and marketing$5,064  $4,320     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (144)  (81)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets    -     
Non-GAAP sales and marketing$4,920  $4,239  16% 17%
          
GAAP general and administrative$1,828  $1,976     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (83)  (158)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets         
Non-GAAP general and administrative$1,745  $1,818  (4%) (1%)
          
GAAP operating expenses$11,097  $9,918     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (398)  (402)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets         
Non-GAAP operating expenses$10,699  $9,516  12% 14%
          

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
          
 Nine Months Ended March 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]
 2020 2019    
Revenue:         
SaaS$41,279  $33,217  24% 25%
Legacy revenue 7,555   11,651  (35%) (34%)
GAAP subscription 48,834   44,868  9% 10%
GAAP professional services 4,865   5,540  (12%) (11%)
Total GAAP revenue$53,699  $50,408  7% 8%
          
SaaS and professional services revenue:         
SaaS$41,279  $33,217  24% 25%
Professional Services 4,865   5,540  (12%) (11%)
Total SaaS and professional services revenue$46,144  $38,757  19% 20%
          
Cost of Revenue:         
GAAP subscription$11,046  $10,711     
Add back:         
Amortization of intangible assets (201)  (201)    
Non-GAAP subscription$10,845  $10,510     
          
GAAP professional services$5,012  $5,362     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (148)  (241)    
Non-GAAP professional services$4,864  $5,121     
          
GAAP total cost of revenue$16,058  $16,073     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation (148)  (241)    
Amortization of intangible assets (201)  (201)    
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue$15,709  $15,631  0% 1%
          
Gross Profit:         
Non-GAAP subscription$37,989  $34,358     
Non-GAAP professional services 1   419     
Non-GAAP gross profit$37,990  $34,777  9% 10%
          
Operating expenses:         
GAAP research and development$12,255  $10,777     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (549)  (387)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets -   (170)    
Non-GAAP research and development$11,706  $10,220  15% 15%
          
GAAP sales and marketing$14,622  $12,706     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (422)  (181)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets    -     
Non-GAAP sales and marketing$14,200  $12,525  13% 14%
          
GAAP general and administrative$5,911  $6,180     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (274)  (388)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets         
Non-GAAP general and administrative$5,637  $5,792  (3%) (2%)
          
GAAP operating expenses$32,788  $29,663     
Add back:         
Stock-based compensation expense (1,245)  (956)    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets    (170)    
Non-GAAP operating expenses$31,543  $28,537  11% 11%
          

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.