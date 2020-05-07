DENVER, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company" or "Bonanza Creek") today announced its first quarter 2020 financial results and operating outlook. The Company has also posted an updated investor presentation to its website.



Highlights of the first quarter 2020 include:

Average sales volumes of 24.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), an increase of 2% compared to fourth quarter 2019



Updating annual production guidance to a range of 23.0 - 25.0 MBoe/d, resetting the lower end as a result of reduced 2020 capital expenditures, primarily non-operated activity



Capital expenditures of $41.1 million for the first quarter



Annual capital expenditure guidance of $60 - $70 million; the midpoint reduced 28% from previously announced range and 71% from original 2020 guidance range



Lease operating expense ("LOE") of $2.52 per Boe for the first quarter; down 16% from fourth quarter 2019, and down 15% from full year 2019



Reducing annual LOE guidance to a range of $2.50 - $2.90 per Boe; down 6% from prior midpoint guidance, and down 8% from full year 2019 result



Rocky Mountain Infrastructure ("RMI") first quarter 2020 net effective cost (1) was $1.07 per Boe, which consists of approximately $1.78 per Boe of RMI operating expense offset by $0.71 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners



was $1.07 per Boe, which consists of approximately $1.78 per Boe of RMI operating expense offset by $0.71 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners Recurring cash general and administrative ("G&A") (1) expense, which excludes stock-based compensation and cash severance costs, was $7.8 million for the quarter or $3.44 per Boe, approximately flat with fourth quarter 2019, and down 8% from full year 2019



expense, which excludes stock-based compensation and cash severance costs, was $7.8 million for the quarter or $3.44 per Boe, approximately flat with fourth quarter 2019, and down 8% from full year 2019 Reduced annual recurring cash G&A guidance to a range of $27 - $29 million, down 8% from original 2020 guidance range, and down nearly 13% from full year 2019 result



Borrowings under the credit facility were reduced by $21 million to $59 million, and exited the first quarter with over $300 million in liquidity and a leverage ratio of 0.2x



GAAP net income of $78.6 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, including a $4.31 non-cash gain on derivatives



Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $43.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share

(1) Non-GAAP measure; see attached reconciliation schedules at the end of this release.

Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonanza Creek, commented, "In these tumultuous times, we remain focused on the health and productivity of our team, and on executing a predictable, low-cost, value-conscious operating model. Despite our relatively small size, we’re proud to deliver a cost structure that is among the lowest in the industry.”

Greager continued, “We responded quickly to deteriorating market conditions during the quarter by reducing our 2020 capital plan and implementing significant cost savings. Our revised annual production guidance acknowledges uncertainties in the market, and despite the substantial reduction to 2020 capital, we believe we can deliver a flat year-over-year production profile in 2020. We’ll continue to focus on maximizing reservoir performance through engineering and applied science, while we pay down our revolver and look for low-cost opportunities to increase our scale.”

First Quarter 2020 Results

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported average daily sales of 24.8 MBoe/d. Product mix for the quarter was 54% oil, 20% NGLs, and 26% residue natural gas, which was relatively consistent with fourth quarter 2019. The table below provides sales volumes, product mix, and average sales prices for the first quarter 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Change Avg. Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls/d) 13,510 13,425 1 % Natural gas (Mcf/d) 39,150 24,427 60 % Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 4,801 3,240 48 % Crude oil equivalent (Boe/d) 24,836 20,736 20 % Product Mix Crude oil 54 % 65 % Natural gas 26 % 19 % Natural gas liquids 20 % 16 % Average Sales Prices (before derivatives): Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 41.15 $ 49.83 Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.39 $ 3.08 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) $ 7.42 $ 14.91 Crude oil equivalent (per Boe) $ 26.01 $ 38.22

Capital expenditures were $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter, the Company drilled 14 gross (10.1 net) operated standard reach lateral ("SRL") wells, and completed 8 gross (7.3 net) operated wells, five of which were extended reach lateral ("XRL") wells. There were 16 gross (12.5 net) wells turned to sales, eleven of which were XRL wells.

Net oil and gas revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $60.4 million compared to $79.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was a result of lower oil, natural gas, and NGL realized prices. Crude oil accounted for approximately 84% of total revenue for the quarter. Differentials for the Company’s oil production during the quarter averaged approximately $5.77 per barrel off NYMEX WTI, and the Company expects its oil differential to average between $4.75 and $5.25 per barrel in 2020.

The Company’s contracted base differential increased from $4.25 per barrel in 2019 to $5.25 beginning in January 2020, and will remain at that level through 2023 on volumes up to 20,000 gross barrels per day. In January 2020, WTI averaged over $55.00 per barrel, and therefore, this base differential was subject to an escalator. When average monthly WTI falls below $55.00 per barrel, the escalator no longer applies. For oil transported via our pipeline, the base differential (including any escalator) is lowered by $1.25 - $1.50, depending on volume. Trucked volumes are subject to the base differential (including any escalator) plus certain additional fees for crude oil with an API gravity in excess of 42 degrees ("light crude").

LOE for the first quarter of 2020 on a unit basis decreased 16% to $2.52 per Boe from $3.01 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company is implementing approximately $8 million in LOE and RMI operating expense savings compared to the original 2020 plan, and has reduced its annual LOE guidance to a range of $2.50 to $2.90 per Boe accordingly.

Rocky Mountain Infrastructure ("RMI") first quarter 2020 net effective cost was $1.07 per Boe, which consists of approximately $1.78 per Boe of RMI operating expense offset by $0.71 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners. RMI operating revenue from working interest partners is based on production volumes, and the fees are not tied to oil or natural gas prices.

The Company's general and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, which included $1.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $0.4 million related to one-time cash severance costs. Recurring cash G&A, which excludes stock-based compensation and cash severance, of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 remained relatively consistent with fourth quarter 2019, but the Company expects future amounts to decrease as a result of implemented cost reductions. On a per unit basis, the Company's recurring cash G&A decreased 8% from $3.74 per Boe for full year 2019 to $3.44 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020.

RMI net effective cost and recurring cash G&A are non-GAAP measures. Please see Schedule 7 and Schedule 8 at the end of this release for a reconciliation to the relevant GAAP measure.

2020 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company's guidance for the full year 2020.

2020 Guidance Low High Capital Expenditures ($MM) $60 -- $70 Production (boe/d) 23,000 -- 25,000 % Oil 54-60% Lease Operating Expenses ($/boe) $2.50 -- $2.90 RMI Operating Expenses ($/boe) $1.50 -- $1.85 Cash G&A ($MM) $27 -- $29 Production Taxes (% of unhedged revenue) 8% -- 9% Oil Differential(2) $4.75 -- $5.25

(2) Oil differential guidance based on forecasted operated volumes and 5/1/2020 strip WTI pricing.

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

Schedule 1: Statements of Operations

(in thousands, expect for per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating net revenues: Oil and gas sales $ 60,405 $ 72,594 Operating expenses: Lease operating expense 5,699 5,426 Midstream operating expense 4,014 2,321 Gathering, transportation, and processing 3,481 4,022 Severance and ad valorem taxes 5,173 4,248 Exploration 373 97 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 21,584 15,759 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 30,057 879 Bad debt expense 576 — General and administrative expense (including $1,239 and $1,380, respectively, of stock-based compensation) 9,429 10,278 Total operating expenses 80,386 43,030 Other income (expense): Derivative gain (loss) 100,419 (36,544 ) Interest expense, net (217 ) (1,151 ) Gain on sale of properties, net — 1,126 Other income (expense) (1,670 ) 12 Total other income (expense) 98,532 (36,557 ) Income (loss) from operations before taxes 78,551 (6,993 ) Income tax benefit (expense) — — Net income (loss) $ 78,551 $ (6,993 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 78,551 $ (6,993 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 3.80 $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ 3.80 $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 20,649 20,557 Diluted 20,684 20,557

Schedule 2: Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 78,551 $ (6,993 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 21,584 15,759 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 30,057 879 Well abandonment costs and dry hole expense (8 ) 62 Stock-based compensation 1,239 1,380 Non-cash lease component (51 ) — Amortization of deferred financing costs 123 125 Derivative (gain) loss (100,419 ) 36,544 Derivative cash settlements 11,254 936 Gain on sale of properties, net — (1,126 ) Other (4,240 ) (900 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 19,182 6,237 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,100 (440 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,768 ) (10,150 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligations (610 ) (592 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,994 41,721 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and gas properties (284 ) (1,362 ) Exploration and development of oil and gas properties (26,225 ) (36,503 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties — 1,153 Additions to property and equipment - non oil and gas (362 ) (76 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,871 ) (36,788 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facility 15,000 15,000 Payments to credit facility (36,000 ) — Payment of employee tax withholdings in exchange for the return of common stock (61 ) (153 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (10 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,071 ) 14,847 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 52 19,780 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period 11,095 13,002 End of period $ 11,147 $ 32,782

Schedule 3: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,052 $ 11,008 Accounts receivable, net: Oil and gas sales 16,463 43,714 Joint interest and other 46,205 38,136 Prepaid expenses and other 5,948 7,048 Inventory of oilfield equipment 7,212 7,726 Derivative assets 77,973 2,884 Total current assets 164,853 110,516 Property and equipment (successful efforts method): Proved properties 983,609 935,025 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (147,790 ) (126,614 ) Total proved properties, net 835,819 808,411 Unproved properties 113,247 143,020 Wells in progress 90,508 98,750 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,291 in 2020 and $3,142 in 2019 3,607 3,394 Total property and equipment, net 1,043,181 1,053,575 Long-term derivative assets 12,578 121 Right-of-use assets 40,023 38,562 Other noncurrent assets 3,434 3,544 Total assets $ 1,264,069 $ 1,206,318 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 63,733 $ 57,638 Oil and gas revenue distribution payable 18,185 29,021 Lease liability 13,198 11,690 Derivative liability 1,248 6,390 Total current liabilities 96,364 104,739 Long-term liabilities: Credit facility 59,000 80,000 Lease liability 27,431 27,540 Ad valorem taxes 37,029 28,520 Derivative liability 204 921 Asset retirement obligations for oil and gas properties 27,622 27,908 Total liabilities 247,650 269,628 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 20,655,082 and 20,643,738 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4,284 4,284 Additional paid-in capital 703,351 702,173 Retained earnings 308,784 230,233 Total stockholders’ equity 1,016,419 936,690 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,264,069 $ 1,206,318

Schedule 4: Per unit operating margins

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Percent Change Crude Oil Equivalent Sales Volumes (MBoe) 2,260 1,866 21 % Realized pricing (before derivatives)(1) $ 26.01 $ 38.22 (32 ) % Per Unit Costs ($/Boe) Lease operating expense 2.52 2.91 (13 ) % RMI net effective cost (1) 1.07 0.57 88 % Gathering, transportation, and processing 1.54 2.16 (29 ) % Severance and ad valorem taxes 2.29 2.28 — % Recurring cash general and administrative (2) 3.44 4.54 (24 ) % Total cash operating costs $ 10.86 $ 12.46 (13 ) % Cash operating margin (before derivatives) $ 15.15 $ 25.76 (41 ) % Derivative cash settlements 4.98 0.50 896 % Cash operating margin (after derivatives) $ 20.13 $ 26.26 (23 ) % Non-cash items Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 9.55 $ 8.44 13 % Non-cash general and administrative $ 0.55 $ 0.74 (26 ) %

(1) Crude oil and natural gas sales excludes $1.6 million and $1.3 million of oil transportation and gas gathering revenues from third parties, which do not have associated sales volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Alternatively, the aforementioned oil transportation and gas gathering revenues from third parties have been netted against the midstream operating expense to arrive at the RMI net effective cost. See Schedule 8 for a reconciliation from GAAP midstream operating expense to RMI net effective cost.

(2) Recurring cash general and administrative expense excludes stock based compensation and cash severance costs. Please see Schedule 7 for a reconciliation from GAAP G&A to recurring cash G&A.

Schedule 5: Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to present recurring profitability that is more comparable between periods by excluding items that are non-recurring in nature or items which are not easily estimable. Management believes adjusted net income provides external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements such as industry analysts, investors, creditors, and rating agencies with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income (loss) after adjusting first for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items and one-time transactions and then (2) the non-cash and one-time items’ impact on taxes based on a tax rate that approximates the Company's effective tax rate in each period. Adjusted net income is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 78,551 $ (6,993 ) Adjustments to net income (loss): Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 30,057 879 Stock-based compensation (1) 1,239 1,380 Severance costs (1) 413 418 Gain on sale of properties, net — (1,126 ) Derivative (gain) loss (100,419 ) 36,544 Derivative cash settlements 11,254 936 Non-cash lease component (51 ) — Well abandonment and exploratory dry hole expense (8 ) 62 Total adjustments before taxes (57,515 ) 39,093 Income tax effect — — Total adjustments after taxes (57,515 ) 39,093 Adjusted net income $ 21,036 $ 32,100 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.02 $ 1.56 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 20,684 20,557 (1) Included as a portion of general and administrative expense in the statements of operations.

Schedule 6: Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands, unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide a metric of the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The metric excludes items which are non-recurring in nature and/or items which are not reasonably estimable. Management believes adjusted EBITDAX provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, impairment, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash and non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 78,551 $ (6,993 ) Exploration 373 97 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 21,584 15,759 Amortization of deferred financing costs — 125 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 30,057 879 Stock-based compensation (1) 1,239 1,380 Severance costs (1) 413 418 Gain on sale of properties, net — (1,126 ) Interest expense, net 217 1,151 Derivative (gain) loss (100,419 ) 36,544 Derivative cash settlements 11,254 936 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 43,269 $ 49,170 (1) Included as a portion of general and administrative expense in the statements of operations.

Schedule 7: Recurring Cash G&A

(in thousands, unaudited)

Recurring cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide only the cash portion of its G&A expense, which can be used to evaluate cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. Management believes recurring cash G&A provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines recurring cash G&A as GAAP general and administrative expense exclusive of the Company's stock based compensation and one-time charges. The Company refers to recurring cash G&A to provide typical recurring cash G&A costs that are planned for in a given period. Recurring cash G&A is not a fully inclusive measure of general and administrative expense as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of recurring cash G&A.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 General and administrative expense $ 9,429 $ 10,278 Stock-based compensation (1,239 ) (1,380 ) Cash severance costs (413 ) (418 ) Recurring cash G&A $ 7,777 $ 8,480

Schedule 8: Rocky Mountain Infrastructure (“RMI”) Net Effective Cost

(in thousands, unaudited)

RMI net effective cost is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide only the net cash impact the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Infrastructure, LLC, has on the Company’s consolidated financials. Management believes the net effective cost provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies, with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines the RMI net effective cost as GAAP midstream operating expense less revenue generated from working interest partners utilizing the RMI assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures of midstream operating expense and RMI working interest partner revenue to the non-GAAP financial measure of RMI net effective cost.