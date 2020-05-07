LA JOLLA, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer and Krishna Polu, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at 2020 RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|Time:
|3:05 PM Eastern Time | 12:05 PM Pacific Time
|Location:
|Virtual Webcast
Live webcasts of both presentations will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/. Replays will be available for 30 days following each webcast.
About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.
Equillium’s initial product candidate, itolizumab (EQ001), is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is advancing itolizumab into clinical development in the following severe immuno-inflammatory disorders: uncontrolled asthma, acute graft-versus-host disease, and lupus nephritis. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
