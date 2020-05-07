MINNEAPOLIS, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and safety of its stockholders, team members and other meeting participants, the location of its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has changed and the meeting will now be an online-only event, with no live gathering at the company’s offices. The meeting will still be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time as previously announced.



Stockholders will have the same opportunities to participate in the annual meeting as they would at an in-person meeting, including having the ability to vote and the opportunity to submit questions during the meeting using the directions on the meeting website. Stockholders as of the close of business on March 25, 2020, the record date, may participate in and vote at the annual meeting.

Stockholders can attend the annual meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPSC2020 and entering the 16-digit control number on the proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or voting instruction form stockholders previously received. Online access to the meeting will begin at 12:50 p.m., Central Time, on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to vote again. The notice of internet availability of proxy materials, proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the annual meeting.

If participants encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, they should call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual meeting log-in page.

