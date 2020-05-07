HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) (“NV5” or the “Company”), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020.

In the first quarter, Gross Revenues increased 41%, Net Revenues increased 43%, Adjusted EBITDA increased 58%, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share increased 11%. “NV5 delivered a successful first quarter, including organic growth and beating consensus on both gross revenues and adjusted EPS.  We are fortunate that a majority of NV5 services are non-discretionary, minimizing the impact of economic cycles on business performance, and we have implemented COVID-19 business continuity procedures for our field-based personnel, office-based personnel, and technicians to minimize risks to employees and business performance.  NV5 continues to be in a stable and solid financial position, and is a highly-scalable organization with limited fixed costs.  We have taken proactive steps to manage costs during the COVID-19 outbreak, and we will continue to act quickly should any further adjustments be required,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $167.0 million compared to $118.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the first quarter of 2020 were $165.5 million compared to $117.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Net Revenues for the quarter were $129.6 million from $90.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Organic Net Revenue growth for the quarter was 4%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020, excluding stock compensation and acquisition-related costs, was $24.1 million, an increase from $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

  • GAAP EPS was $0.33 per share in the first quarter of 2020 (based on 12,593,788 diluted shares outstanding) compared to $0.44 per share in the first quarter of 2019 (based on 12,463,007 diluted shares outstanding).

  • Adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2020 was $0.84 per share (based on 12,593,788 diluted shares outstanding) compared to $0.76 in the first quarter of 2019 (based on 12,463,007 diluted shares outstanding).

2020 Outlook

The Company previously communicated its expectations regarding 2020 financial performance on February 26, 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak being declared a national emergency in the United States. While NV5's business benefits from being deemed "essential" in most aspects of its operations, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be estimated. Accordingly, NV5 Global is withdrawing previously provided guidance for fiscal 2020. NV5 may provide updated fiscal 2020 guidance if and when reliable information becomes available to management which makes such guidance meaningful to the Company's stakeholders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Revenues and Net Revenues are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenues - GAAP include sub-consultant costs and other direct costs, which are generally pass-through costs. Furthermore, Gross Revenues - GAAP eliminates intercompany revenues where the Company performed the service in lieu of utilizing third-party sub-consultants. The Company believes that Total Revenues and Net Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry, provide a meaningful perspective on our business results. A reconciliation of Gross Revenues as reported in accordance with GAAP to Total Revenues and Net Revenues is provided at the end of this news release.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Total Revenues, Net Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Gross Revenues, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 7, 2020.  The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

  
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 844-348-6875
International dial-in number: +1 509-844-0152
Conference ID: 1049027
Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com 
  

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time in order for the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #27 on the Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utilities, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on six business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, utility services, program management, environmental solutions, and geospatial solutions. The Company operates out of more than 115 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
 March 28, 2020 December 28, 2019
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$38,326  $31,825 
Billed receivables, net125,192  131,041 
Unbilled receivables, net86,713  79,428 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets8,220  8,906 
Total current assets258,451  251,200 
Property and equipment, net27,759  25,733 
Right-of-use lease assets, net43,950  46,313 
Intangible assets, net247,614  255,961 
Goodwill310,206  309,216 
Other assets3,438  4,714 
Total Assets$891,418  $893,137 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$36,176  $36,116 
Accrued liabilities41,087  47,432 
Income taxes payable1,365   
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts4,507  3,303 
Client deposits229  221 
Current portion of contingent consideration1,079  1,954 
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations24,946  25,332 
Total current liabilities109,389  114,358 
Contingent consideration, less current portion1,995  2,048 
Long-term lease liabilities32,624  34,573 
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion331,317  332,854 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net51,727  53,341 
Total liabilities527,052  537,174 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding   
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 12,874,424 and 12,852,357 shares
 issued and outstanding as of March 28, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively		129  129 
Additional paid-in capital255,402  251,187 
Retained earnings108,835  104,647 
Total stockholders’ equity364,366  355,963 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$891,418  $893,137 
        


 
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019
Gross revenues$165,480  $117,335 
    
Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization):   
Salaries and wages45,034  35,257 
Sub-consultant services27,427  16,952 
Other direct costs8,487  9,696 
Total direct costs80,948  61,905 
    
Gross Profit84,532  55,430 
    
Operating Expenses:   
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits45,556  29,238 
General and administrative13,157  8,862 
Facilities and facilities related5,397  3,806 
Depreciation and amortization11,040  6,113 
Total operating expenses75,150  48,019 
    
Income from operations9,382  7,411 
    
Interest expense(3,788) (351)
    
Income before income tax expense5,594  7,060 
Income tax expense(1,406) (1,517)
Net Income and Comprehensive Income$4,188  $5,543 
    
Earnings per share:   
Basic$0.34  $0.46 
Diluted$0.33  $0.44 
    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:   
Basic12,233,477  11,960,944 
Diluted12,593,788  12,463,007 
      


 
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:   
Net income$4,188  $5,543 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization11,040  6,113 
Non-cash lease expense1,704  2,009 
Provision for doubtful accounts215  206 
Stock based compensation3,379  1,798 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  49 
(Gain) loss on disposals of property and equipment(339) 1 
Deferred income taxes(1,614) (463)
Amortization of debt issuance costs220   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:   
Billed receivables6,053  8,995 
Unbilled receivables(7,764) 3,350 
Prepaid expenses and other assets1,962  (1,331)
Accounts payable44  (3,240)
Accrued liabilities(8,061) (4,930)
Income taxes payable1,365  1,521 
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts1,204  (3,370)
Deposits7  62 
Net cash provided by operating activities13,603  16,313 
    
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:   
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)  (8,000)
Proceeds from sale of assets425   
Purchase of property and equipment(4,525) (690)
Net cash used in investing activities(4,100) (8,690)
    
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:   
Payments on notes payable(2,116) (1,848)
Payments of contingent consideration(650) (700)
Payments of debt issuance costs(236)  
Net cash used in financing activities(3,002) (2,548)
    
Net increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents6,501  5,075 
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period31,825  40,739 
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period$38,326  $45,814 
        


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO TOTAL REVENUES

  Three Months Ended
  March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019
Gross Revenues - GAAP$165,480  $117,335 
Add:Intercompany revenues in lieu of sub-consultants 1,479  711 
Total Revenues$166,959  $118,046 
        

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES

  Three Months Ended
  March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019
Gross Revenues - GAAP$165,480  $117,335 
Less:Sub-consultant services(27,427) (16,952)
 Other direct costs(8,487) (9,696)
Net Revenues$129,566  $90,687 
        

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

  Three Months Ended
  March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019
Net Income$4,188  $5,543 
Add:Interest expense3,788  351 
 Income tax expense1,406  1,517 
 Depreciation and Amortization11,040  6,113 
 Share-based compensation3,379  1,798 
 Acquisition-related costs340   
Adjusted EBITDA$24,141  $15,322 
        

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

  Three Months Ended
  March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019
Net Income - per diluted share$0.33  $0.44 
Per diluted share adjustments:   
Add:Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs0.69  0.40 
 Income tax expense(0.18) (0.09)
Adjusted EPS$0.84  $0.76 