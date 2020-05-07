DENVER, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation (NYSE: RLH) announced today that, in light of continuing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 19, 2020 in virtual format only. In person attendance at the Annual Meeting by shareholders will not be permitted.



Shareholders can participate in the virtual meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/214100065, meeting password: red2020.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2020, the record date, may participate in the meeting as a “Shareholder” or as a “Guest.” If you participate as a “Shareholder,” you will be able to participate in the meeting as if attending in person, including the ability to vote your shares and submit questions to management after the business portion of the virtual meeting has been concluded. Voting instructions will be provided on the meeting website during the meeting. To join as a “Shareholder” you will need to access the virtual meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/214100065, meeting password: red2020, and input the control number provided on your proxy card.

If you are a shareholder of record that wishes to participate as a “Guest,” or if you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you may participate as a “Guest” without having a unique control number, but you will not have the option to vote your shares or ask questions at the virtual meeting.

Shareholders are reminded to vote their shares whether they plan to attend the virtual meeting or not. Shareholders may vote their shares in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in Red Lion’s Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on April 6, 2020.

About RLH Corporation

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is an innovative hotel company doing business as RLH Corporation which focuses on the franchising of midscale and economy hotels. The Company strives to maximize return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.rlhco.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law, including statements concerning operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, projections of future events or performance and underlying assumptions (many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions). The forward-looking statements in this press release are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with our asset light model; relationships with our franchisees and properties; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; economic cycles; changes in future demand and supply for hotel rooms; international conflicts and conditions; impact of government regulations; ability to obtain financing; changes in energy, healthcare, insurance and other operating expenses; ability to sell non-core assets; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; dependency upon the ability and experience of executive officers and ability to retain or replace such officers as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only to the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

