DENVER, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) (“StoneCastle Financial” or the “Company”), an investment company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), today announced results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Investment Highlights:

Realized full redemptions of $10.4 million from two investments

Realized proceeds from a partial call of $1.5 million from one investment

Realized proceeds from paydowns of $1.5 million from two investments

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Net investment income was $2,530,138 or $0.39 per share, comprised of $3,685,293 gross income and $1,155,155 of expenses. For the quarter, net realized capital losses were ($301,223) or ($0.05) per share. Net Assets at quarter end were $124,676,478. The unrealized depreciation of the portfolio was ($18,304,949) or ($2.79) per share. The Company’s Net Asset Value was $19.00 per share, down $2.83 from the prior quarter.



In the first quarter, the Company paid a cash distribution of $0.38 per share. The distribution was paid on March 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2020.



The Company had $9.0 million outstanding on its $62.0 million credit facility at the quarter end, which represents approximately 7% of total assets. According to regulated investment company rules, the Company may borrow only up to 33.3% of its total assets.



Portfolio and Investment Summary



As of the close of business on March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $134,924,421 consisting of total investments of $132,978,058, cash of $62,841, and other assets of $1,883,522. Other assets include interest and dividends receivable of $1,288,615 and prepaid assets of $594,907.



During the quarter, the Company received a full redemption of $6.5 million from First Alliance Capital Trust I, Junior Subordinated Debt, 10.25%, due 7/25/2031 and $3.9 million of National Bank of Indianapolis, Trust Preferred Security, Series 2015-1, 9.74% Note, due 9/30/2030. The Company received a partial call of $1.5 million from Central Trust Company Capital Trust I, Junior Subordinated Debt, 10.25%, due 7/25/2031. Additionally, the Company received paydowns of $1.2 million from Preferred Term Securities, Fixed Rate Mezzanine notes, 9.74%, due 9/15/2030 and $293,553 from M&T Trust Preferred Security, Series 2015-1, 9.74%, Note, due 9/30/2030.

Quarterly Conference Call

StoneCastle Financial will host a webcast and conference call on May 7, 2020 at 5:00 pm Eastern time.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers or 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial's investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and be available through midnight (Eastern Time) on May 21, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 13701960. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.



About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end management investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX." Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com .



Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that StoneCastle Financial will achieve its investment objective. StoneCastle Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of StoneCastle Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully StoneCastle Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com .

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. Statement of Assets and Liabilities (unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Investments in securities, at fair value (cost: $152,196,520 and $163,178,428 respectively) $ 132,978,058 $ 162,264,915 Cash 62,841 35,328 Interest and dividends receivable 1,288,615 1,784,784 Prepaid assets 594,907 618,350 Total assets 134,924,421 164,703,377 Liabilities Loan payable 9,000,000 17,700,000 Dividends payable - 2,492,424 Investment advisory fee payable 587,069 726,500 Directors fee payable 92,603 20,325 Loan interest payable 3,829 38,976 Accrued expenses payable 562,442 525,918 Total liabilities 10,245,943 21,504,143 Net Assets $ 124,678,478 $ 143,199,234 Net Assets consist of: Common stock at par ($0.001 per share) $ 6,562 $ 6,559 Paid-in-Capital 143,912,066 144,875,823 Total distributable earnings / (loss) (19,240,150 ) (1,683,148 ) Net Assets $ 124,678,478 $ 143,199,234 0 Net Asset Value Per Share: Common Stock Shares Outstanding 6,561,700 6,559,010 Net asset value per common share $ 19.00 $ 21.83 Market price per share $ 16.23 $ 22.30 Market price premium / (discount) to net asset value per share -14.6 % 2.15 %







STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. Statement of Operations (unaudited) For The Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020 For The Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Investment Income Interest $ 2,809,760 $ 3,023,153 Dividends 737,056 909,992 Origination fee income 27,402 27,553 Other Income (service fees and due diligence fees) 111,075 153,903 Total Investment Income 3,685,293 $ 4,114,601 Expenses Investment advisory fees $ 587,069 $ 726,500 Interest expense 166,826 263,564 Directors' fees 77,399 77,879 Transfer agent, custodian fees and administrator fees 72,364 73,159 Bank administration fees 40,017 40,457 Professional fees 39,773 40,760 ABA marketing and licensing fees 37,437 37,846 Investor relations fees 30,865 31,204 Delaware franchise tax 22,694 22,943 Insurance expense 17,951 18,148 Valuation fees 14,988 15,153 Printing 14,511 14,671 Due diligence expense - 45,400 Miscellaneous fees (proxy, rating agency, etc.) 33,261 43,739 Total expenses 1,155,155 1,451,423 Net Investment Income $ 2,530,138 $ 2,663,178 Realized and Unrealized Gain / (Loss) on Investments Net realized gain / (loss) on investments $ (301,223 ) $ 790,815 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments (18,304,949 ) (442,960 ) Net realized and unrealized gain / (loss) on investments (18,606,172 ) 347,855 Net Increase / (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting From Operations $ (16,076,034 ) $ 3,011,033







STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (unaudited) For The Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Per Share Operating Performance Net Asset Value, beginning of period $ 21.83 Net investment income(1) $ 0.39 Net realized and unrealized gain / (loss) on investments(1) $ (2.84 ) Total from investment operations $ (2.45 ) Less distributions to shareholders From net investment income $ (0.38 ) Total distributions $ (0.38 ) Net asset value, end of period $ 19.00 Per share market value, end of period $ 16.23 Total Investment Return (2) Based on market value -25.44 % Based on net asset value -10.84 % Ratios and Supplemental Data Net assets, end of period (in millions) $ 124.7 Ratios (as a percentage to average net assets): Expenses before waivers(3)(4)* 3.46 % Expenses after waivers(5)* 3.46 % Net investment income(6)* 7.58 % Portfolio turnover rate ** 0.0 % Revolving Credit Agreement Total revolving credit agreement outstanding (000's) $ 9,000 Asset coverage per $1,000 for revolving credit agreement(7) 14,853

