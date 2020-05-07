TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 505,436,164 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 73.32% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 7, 2020 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com .

NAME NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Philip K.R Pascall 427,755,036 73,283,393 85.37% 14.63% G. Clive Newall 428,594,250 72,444,179 85.54% 14.46% Kathleen Hogenson 497,157,620 3,880,809 99.23% 0.77% Peter St. George 420,935,641 80,102,788 84.01% 15.99% Andrew Adams 423,195,776 77,842,653 84.46% 15.54% Robert Harding 433,787,134 67,251,295 86.58% 13.42% Simon Scott 497,788,202 3,250,227 99.35% 0.65% Joanne Warner 499,531,356 1,507,073 99.70% 0.30%

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com .

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President

Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494

E-Mail: info@fqml.com



