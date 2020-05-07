CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca”, “AMI” or the “Corporation”) TSXV:AMI, in consultation with the Board of Directors, has decided to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), originally planned end-June, to a later date.



Due to the impact and constraints associated with COVID-19 in terms of social gatherings and travel, the Corporation is addressing venue and timing options in relation to the government’s phased re-opening and restriction relaxation program. The possibility of holding a virtual AGM is also being considered as an alternative.

Athabasca will provide an update to confirm the AGM format and details in the coming weeks. The Corporation will also file the updated AGM information on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under its profile, Athabasca Minerals Inc., including the Management Information Circular and Annual Information Form.

Q1-2020 Financial Results

The Corporation remains on schedule to release financial results for Q1 2020, under the original timeline, before end of May 2020. The associated news release will address Athabasca’s Financial Statements, and Management Discussion & Analysis for the quarter.

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals Inc. ( www.athabascaminerals.com ) is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development.

Athabasca Minerals Inc. is the parent company of AMI RockChain Inc. (formerly Aggregates Marketing Inc.) (www.amirockchain.com) – a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary RockChain™ digital platform, associated Solution-Finder algorithm and QA/QC services to provide cost-effective integrated supply /delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector.