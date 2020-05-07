WASHINGTON, D.C., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Director announced winners of the annual Best of FinXTech Awards. This year’s awards recognized the efforts of emerging financial technology solutions within Bank Director’s FinXTech Connect platform that best help financial institutions grow revenue, create efficiency or reduce risks.

Based on Bank Director’s thorough analysis of each solution’s capabilities - including performance results and feedback from bank partners - awards were given to the top-rated financial technology companies across seven categories. This year’s winners are:

Best Solution for Customer Experience: NYMBUS SmartLaunch

NYMBUS SmartLaunch is a digital “bank in a box” that helps banks establish a standalone digital brand under a bank’s existing charter.

Best Solution for Loan Growth: SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney provides bank customers with their credit scores and reports alongside pre-qualified loan offers from within the bank's online and mobile apps.

Best Solution for Improving Operations: Cinchy

Cinchy is a data collaboration platform that manages data as a network and enables banks to build their own business applications.

Best Business Solution: Brex

Brex partners with banks to issue co-branded credit cards designed specifically for startups.

Best Solution for Protecting the Bank: ARGO OASIS

ARGO OASIS leverages advanced AI neural networks to visually inspect payment instruments and identify fraud.

Best Solution for Revenue Growth: Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect helps banks amplify their marketing campaigns through its network of publishers and social influencers for performance-based marketing.

Best of FinXTech Connect: Fintel Connect

Recognizing the best partnership from innovation to integration, the Best of FinXTech Connect Award recognizes the overall winner in FinXTech Connect.

“As a leading information resource for all U.S. financial institutions, Bank Director is excited to once again recognize technology companies that help banks drive real growth through new products, increased security and operational enhancements. This year’s winners prove that significant results can be achieved by those banks who utilize technology to support their strategic goals and better serve their customers, ” said Amber Buker, program director of FinXTech Connect.

The additional awards finalists recognized this year included: ALTR, Backbase, Blend, Blooma, CommonBond, Empyrean Solutions, Flybits, IDology, INETCO Systems Limited, Nest Egg, Pinkaloo and Shield Compliance.

For more information about the 2020 Best of FinXTech Awards or FinXTech Connect, please visit Bank Director.com or FinXTech.com.

About Bank Director

Since 1991, Bank Director has served as a leading information resource for the directors and officers of financial institutions. Through its quarterly Bank Director magazine, executive-level research, annual conferences, and its website, BankDirector.com, Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Bank Director is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.

Jackie DeFlorio Bank Director 615-777-8460 jdeflorio@bankdirector.com