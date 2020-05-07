Continues to advance IV SB 11285 clinical trial to additional dosing cohorts
On track to include Roche’s Tecentriq® in IV SB 11285 clinical trial in summer 2020
Advancing efforts to examine RIG-I and STING agonists portfolio as potential therapeutics and/or vaccine adjuvants for COVID-19
HOPKINTON, Mass., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of certain cancers and inflammatory diseases, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate and clinical development highlights.
“Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the conduct of clinical trials throughout our industry, we have been fortunate to find ways to continue to dose patients in our SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial through the exceptional efforts of our principal investigator and the Spring Bank team,” stated Martin Driscoll, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spring Bank. “We are advancing our novel intravenously (IV)-administered SB 11285 compound through the monotherapy dose escalation phase and could be in a position to initiate the combination treatment phase with Roche’s Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) this summer. We currently remain on track to generate clinical data for IV SB 11285 later this year.”
Mr. Driscoll continued, “Our R&D team continues to progress our novel STING antagonist program with the goal to advance a lead orally-available compound into IND-enabling activities by the end of this year. Our team is also working to select a lead STING agonist antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program that we will advance into IND-enabling efforts in 2021. With the implementation of our recent cost-management efforts, we have the resources to fund the ongoing IV SB 11285 clinical program and our R&D efforts through the first quarter of 2022.”
Dr. Radhakrishnan P. Iyer, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Spring Bank, also commented, “We are exploring the potential use of our portfolio of RIG-I agonist and STING agonist compounds as therapeutics and vaccine adjuvants for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is currently testing multiple compounds from our portfolio of RIG-I agonists and STING agonists in the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) assay, and we have been notified by NIAID that certain of our compounds have been selected for evaluation of antiviral activity in the SARS-CoV-2 antiviral assay this summer. We are also pursuing the inclusion of inarigivir soproxil, a RIG-I agonist, as an adjuvant therapy in ongoing clinical trials involving Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. In preclinical studies, inarigivir was shown to be a potent adjuvant that potentiates the prophylactic activity of BCG against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the agent that causes tuberculosis.”
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its STING product portfolio with its lead clinical product candidate, SB 11285, an intravenously-administered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers, its STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases and its STING agonist ADC program for potential oncology applications. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.
Statements in this press release about Spring Bank’s future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company having sufficient funds to enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the first quarter of 2022, the company’s expected timelines for its Phase 1 clinical trial for SB 11285, the company’s plans to initiate IND-enabling activities for its preclinical programs and the company’s expectations for testing its compounds for activity against SARS-CoV-2.
Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether Spring Bank’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; whether the results of the company’s trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on anticipated timelines; whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Spring Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2020 and in other filings Spring Bank makes with the SEC from time to time.
In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spring Bank’s views as of the date hereof. Spring Bank anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause Spring Bank’s views to change. However, while Spring Bank may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spring Bank specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spring Bank’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,633
|$
|28,709
|Short and long-term marketable securities
|16,873
|25,746
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,648
|2,717
|Other assets
|5,370
|6,025
|Total assets
|$
|55,524
|$
|63,197
|Term loan, net of unamortized discount, current
|$
|19,147
|$
|—
|Term loan, net of unamortized discount, noncurrent
|—
|19,070
|Warrant liabilities
|60
|299
|Other liabilities
|5,271
|5,433
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|2,774
|2,869
|Total liabilities
|27,252
|27,671
|Total stockholders’ equity
|28,272
|35,526
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|55,524
|$
|63,197
SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|5,303
|$
|5,567
|General and administrative
|2,879
|2,810
|Total operating expenses
|8,182
|8,377
|Loss from operations
|(8,182
|)
|(8,377
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|241
|361
|Interest expense
|(476
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|239
|2,821
|Net loss
|(8,178
|)
|(5,195
|)
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities
|77
|(116
|)
|Comprehensive Loss
|$
|(8,101
|)
|$
|(5,311
|)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|16,523,750
|16,436,970
