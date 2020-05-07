LONDON and NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent progress.

During the first quarter of 2020, MeiraGTx remained focused on achieving its most important priorities for patients, including advancing its inherited retinal disease programs, progressing its xerostomia program through ongoing clinical studies, preparing for the next clinical trial of AAV-GAD for Parkinson’s disease and planning the buildout of its second viral vector and plasmid manufacturing facility. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is working closely with its development partners and clinical sites to implement solutions enabling continuity of study conduct while protecting the health and safety of employees, patients and healthcare providers.

“Our teams in the UK, U.S. and Netherlands are working tirelessly to minimize the disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic and continue our mission of improving the lives of people with serious diseases,” said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx. “Thank you to the MeiraGTx team and our collaborators for their dedication and commitment to developing transformative medicines during this challenging time.”

As of March 31, 2020, MeiraGTx had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $211 million. The Company believes this capital will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2022.

Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD) Portfolio:

MeiraGTx remains on track to report data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AAV-RPGR for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa in 2020, and continues to engage with global regulatory authorities as anticipated to advance the Company’s IRD programs.

AAV-AQP1 for the treatment of Grade 2/3 Radiation-Induced Xerostomia:

Patients who have been treated in MeiraGTx’s Phase 1/2 AQUAx trial are continuing post-treatment follow-up assessments. The Company anticipates that treatment of new patients will resume in the second quarter of 2020. MeiraGTx expects to report preliminary clinical data from this trial in the second half of 2020.

AAV-GAD for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease:

MeiraGTx has initiated the process for cGMP-grade AAV-GAD material and expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in late 2020 or early 2021.

Manufacturing and Supply Chain:

MeiraGTx continues to anticipate that its cGMP plasmid production facility will be operational by the end of 2020, and that its second cGMP viral vector manufacturing facility will be operational in 2021.

The Company has not experienced COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions and does not anticipate encountering supply chain disruptions that will impact its ability to support its current manufacturing and clinical trial activities.

For more information related to our clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov

Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $210.8 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $227.4 million as of March 31, 2019.

License revenue was $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase represents increased amortization of the $100.0 million upfront payment that the Company received in March 2019 from its collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Research and development expenses were $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $13.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease of $4.9 million was primarily due to an increase in research funding under the Janssen collaboration agreement in the amount of $12.7 million, which was partially offset by increases in costs related to the manufacture of material for clinical trials and costs related to clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses were $11.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase of $3.3 million was primarily due to increases in share-based compensation, payroll and payroll related costs, insurance costs and rent and facilities costs, which was partially offset by a decrease in legal and consulting fees.

Foreign currency loss was $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to a gain of $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease of $3.5 million was primarily due to a strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the pound sterling during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $15.7 million, or $0.43 basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $18.0 million, or $0.62 basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com .

Forward Looking Statement

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,409,650 $ 227,233,384 Restricted cash 377,598 — Accounts receivable - related party 27,979,259 23,337,377 Prepaid expenses 3,460,056 4,464,085 Tax incentive receivable 6,819,851 11,974,437 Other current assets 1,965,752 1,970,585 Total Current Assets 251,012,166 268,979,868 Property and equipment, net 25,430,812 23,858,108 Security deposits 709,886 951,138 In-process research and development 762,285 777,655 Restricted cash — 123,376 Other assets 191,198 195,053 Right-of-use assets 26,561,496 29,002,448 TOTAL ASSETS $ 304,667,843 $ 323,887,646 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,288,347 $ 3,759,339 Accrued expenses 12,784,394 18,083,757 Lease obligations, current 1,962,363 1,674,210 Deferred revenue - related party, current 20,930,133 25,678,515 Other current liabilities 60,780 — Total Current Liabilities 43,026,017 49,195,821 Deferred revenue - related party 55,700,543 60,535,576 Lease obligations 19,172,729 21,504,340 Asset retirement obligations 1,652,570 1,654,755 Deferred income tax liability 191,198 195,053 TOTAL LIABILITIES 119,743,057 133,085,545 COMMITMENTS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary Shares, $0.00003881 par value, 1,288,327,750 authorized, 36,817,916 and 36,791,906 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,430 1,429 Capital in excess of par value 401,488,623 395,630,666 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,151,882 (1,794,042 ) Accumulated deficit (218,717,149 ) (203,035,952 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 184,924,786 190,802,101 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 304,667,843 $ 323,887,646



