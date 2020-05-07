LAFAYETTE, La., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 2.0% to $512.9 million.

Net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 16.8% to $22.0 million. Earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 16.7% to $0.70.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders was $23.4 million, or $0.75 adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared with $30.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the same period in 2019. Adjusted results for the first quarter of 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of $1.5 million in acquisition and de novo related expenses associated with acquisitions completed in late 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020 and $0.5 million in closure related expenses associated with residual cost from closures in the fourth quarter of 2019 as well as the first quarter of 2020.

EBITDA increased 12.0% to $33.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $38.1 million compared with $46.1 million in the same period in 2019.

Organic growth in home health admissions was 7.1%.

Organic growth in hospice admissions was 0.2%.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on page 10.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Across all operations of LHC Group, quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average and outpace industry peers.

85% of LHC Group’s same store providers have CMS Quality Star ratings of four stars or greater when excluding 2019 acquisitions.

Home health organic admission growth was 7.1% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. For the pre-COVID period of January 1, 2020 to March 14, 2020, LHC Group experienced home health organic admission growth of 10%.

On January 1, 2020, LHC Group completed the acquisition of eight home health and hospice providers in three states, all of which were hospital joint ventures. These acquisitions represent approximately $23.8 million in annualized revenue.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We experienced two distinct periods within the first quarter and the following weeks. The first - January 1 to March 14 - was highlighted by revenues, earnings and organic growth above our forecasts for the quarter, strong execution under our PDGM care model and an expanding pipeline of new acquisition opportunities. The second period - March 15 to March 31 - was marked by a global health pandemic. Our focus shifted to ensuring our employees had adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for their safety and in-turn to fulfill our mission to safely care for the patients, families and communities we are privileged to serve; and our efforts to support our joint venture partners and referral sources who needed to discharge or transfer as many patients as possible to an in-home setting. We have taken several proactive steps to be part of the solution to this national pandemic for our employees, patients, communities, hospital partners, referral sources, payors, and governmental partners at the local, state and federal levels. During both periods, our demonstration of LHC Group’s core purpose -- ‘It’s all about helping people’ -- has proven to be the true difference between success and failure. I’m proud of the teamwork, preparedness, adaptability and fearless nature of service our employees have shown throughout this pandemic.”

COVID-19 Update

Beginning in mid-March, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on our operations and financial results for the first quarter of 2020 with an expected continued impact in the second quarter. We incurred $2.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in additional COVID-19 costs related to personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies and wages. We also benefitted from a tax benefit of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses (“NOL”), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.

We experienced lower patient volumes from our referral sources related to various COVID-19 policies implemented by local, state and federal public health and governmental authorities, a reduction in home visits, and a reduction in elective procedures. These reductions in patient volumes continued through mid-April but have begun to stabilize as we are beginning to see improvement in all of these areas.

We believe the impact that COVID-19 will have on future operations and financial results will depend upon many factors, most of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Due to the lack of visibility created by the ongoing impact and disruption from COVID-19, we have withdrawn our previously issued guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020.

To create the safest environment possible for our employees, patients and communities we serve, in March we initiated employee pre-screening and protection protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations for all 32,000 employees that complemented our pre-existing infectious disease protocols for providing care in the home setting. LHC Group also introduced a number of programs to support our employees, including a special COVID-19 pandemic grant program as part of our 501(c)(3) LHC Group Purpose Fund that supports employees experiencing financial hardships, retirement plan amendments, special cash-in opportunities for accumulated paid time off, and expanded offerings in our employee assistance program while also implementing a wage supplement program designed to restore certain lost wages for frontline direct patient care-giving employees that qualify.

LHC Group has also implemented a number of cost containment initiatives, including eliminating non-essential travel and expenses along with employee flexing, furloughs, and other measures. We continue to have strong access to capital with over $385.4 million of available liquidity from cash and our revolving credit facility.

On March 30, 2020, we applied for advanced payments under the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program as provided for by the CARES Act. During April, we received funds totaling $307.6 million under this program. The accelerated Medicare payments are interest free and the program currently requires that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) recoup the accelerated payments beginning 120 days after receipt by the provider, by withholding future Medicare fee-for service payments for claims until such time as the full accelerated payment has been recouped. The program currently requires Medicare Part A providers to repay the funds within 210 days of receipt.

On April 10, 2020, we received funds totaling $87.5 million related to the Provider Relief Fund as provided for by the CARES Act. There was no impact on our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and we continue to evaluate how best to account for these funds in our future financial results.

Pre-COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Trends

Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Quarterly Results on the Company’s Investor Relations page to access more detailed statistics on pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 trends.

Outlook

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “The accelerating organic growth and results we generated in the first 11 weeks of the first quarter combined with our new care model and associated operational strategies under PDGM exceeded our previous expectations. We had a brief but good look at the future of LHC Group – and we really like what we see. With a ramp up of patient volumes anticipated in the second half of the year as elective surgeries begin again and as we are able to fully execute under the PDGM model, we believe we are well positioned for a much higher velocity entering 2021. Working closely with our joint venture partners in hospitals and health systems throughout the country during this pandemic has allowed us to demonstrate our value proposition in real time. With those partnerships proving out every day and the historic consolidation we are anticipating within the in-home healthcare industry only temporarily forestalled due to COVID-19, we believe all of the factors are in place to drive an even more compelling consolidation opportunity than predicted a few months ago.”

Conference Call

LHC Group will host a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its first quarter 2020 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (866) 393‑1608 (international callers: (973) 890-8327). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on May 15, 2020, by dialing (855) 859‑2056 (international callers: (404) 537-3406) and entering confirmation number 5694184.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the first quarter results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Quarterly Results on the Company’s Investor Relations page. A live webcast of LHC Group’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.LHCGroup.com . A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing high-quality and affordable healthcare services to patients in the privacy and comfort of the home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “will,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “should” and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2020 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company’s businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company’s businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company’s services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company’s reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties’ critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company’s expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 8,308 $ 31,672 Receivables: Patient accounts receivable 351,763 284,962 Other receivables 11,984 10,832 Total receivables 363,747 295,794 Prepaid income taxes 14,189 9,652 Prepaid expenses 33,032 21,304 Other current assets 20,217 21,852 Total current assets 439,493 380,274 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $73,963 and $69,441, respectively 107,622 97,908 Goodwill 1,234,191 1,219,972 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,748 and $16,431, respectively 310,870 305,556 Assets held for sale 2,500 2,500 Operating lease right of use asset 96,078 95,452 Other assets 21,528 38,633 Total assets $ 2,212,282 $ 2,140,295 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 75,215 $ 83,572 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 108,337 85,631 Self-insurance reserves 33,482 31,188 Current operating lease liabilities 33,444 28,701 Amounts due to governmental entities 1,931 1,880 Total current liabilities 252,409 230,972 Deferred income taxes 64,865 60,498 Income taxes payable 6,165 3,867 Revolving credit facility 298,071 253,000 Operating lease payable 65,396 69,556 Total liabilities 686,906 617,893 Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 19,431 15,151 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,297,106 and 36,129,280 shares issued, and 31,100,826 and 30,992,390 shares outstanding, respectively 363 361 Treasury stock — 5,196,280 and 5,136,890 shares at cost, respectively (67,182 ) (60,060 ) Additional paid-in capital 951,330 949,321 Retained earnings 545,725 523,701 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,430,236 1,413,323 Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 75,709 93,928 Total stockholders' equity 1,505,945 1,507,251 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,212,282 $ 2,140,295

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net service revenue $ 512,871 $ 502,585 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 321,202 320,992 Gross margin 191,669 181,593 General and administrative expenses 157,866 145,221 Impairment of intangibles and other — 6,319 Operating income 33,803 30,053 Interest expense (2,768 ) (3,052 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 31,035 27,001 Income tax expense 3,359 3,600 Net income 27,676 23,401 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,652 4,545 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 22,024 $ 18,856 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,020 30,837 Diluted 31,303 31,187

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 27,676 $ 23,401 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,133 4,202 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 8,512 7,399 Stock-based compensation expense 3,680 1,804 Deferred income taxes 4,367 1,578 Amortization of operating leases (13 ) — Loss on disposal of assets 47 56 Impairment of intangibles and other — 6,319 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (67,470 ) (16,284 ) Prepaid expenses (11,728 ) (1,069 ) Other assets 2,268 1,539 Prepaid income taxes (4,537 ) 1,883 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (11,159 ) (10,413 ) Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 24,826 16,169 Operating lease liabilities (8,415 ) (5,285 ) Income taxes payable 2,298 184 Net amounts due to/from governmental entities 51 (55 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (24,464 ) 31,428 Investing activities: Purchases of property, building and equipment (13,502 ) (2,801 ) Proceeds from sales of property, building and equipment 1,149 — Cash received (paid) for acquisitions 3,125 (1,413 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,228 ) (4,214 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 188,728 17,000 Payments on line of credit (143,657 ) (13,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 610 478 Payments on debt — (7,650 ) Noncontrolling interest distributions (4,874 ) (9,194 ) Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (7,064 ) (7,577 ) Purchase of additional controlling interest (23,575 ) (18,000 ) Exercise of vested awards and stock options 160 (114 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,328 (38,057 ) Change in cash (23,364 ) (10,843 ) Cash at beginning of period 31,672 49,363 Cash at end of period $ 8,308 $ 38,520 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,830 $ 2,855 Income taxes paid $ 1,269 $ 318 Non-Cash Operating Activity: Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ 9,041 $ 91,174 Non-Cash Investing Activity: Accrued capital expenditures $ 2,226 $ 4,600

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Home health

services Hospice

services Home and

community-

based

services Facility-

based

services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 367,821 $ 60,531 $ 48,464 $ 29,681 $ 6,374 $ 512,871 Cost of service revenue 220,440 38,034 38,453 20,342 3,933 321,202 General and administrative expenses 116,023 16,626 11,459 10,380 3,378 157,866 Operating income (loss) 31,358 5,871 (1,448 ) (1,041 ) (937 ) 33,803 Interest expense (1,900 ) (303 ) (266 ) (219 ) (80 ) (2,768 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 29,458 5,568 (1,714 ) (1,260 ) (1,017 ) 31,035 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,289 608 (206 ) (199 ) (133 ) 3,359 Net income (loss) 26,169 4,960 (1,508 ) (1,061 ) (884 ) 27,676 Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 4,606 967 (155 ) 243 (9 ) 5,652 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 21,563 $ 3,993 $ (1,353 ) $ (1,304 ) $ (875 ) $ 22,024 Total assets $ 1,548,224 $ 251,354 $ 252,846 $ 90,791 $ 69,067 $ 2,212,282

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Home health

services Hospice

services Home and

community-

based

services Facility-

based

services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 363,035 $ 51,736 $ 51,785 $ 27,701 $ 8,328 $ 502,585 Cost of service revenue 226,123 33,176 39,855 17,732 4,106 320,992 General and administrative expenses 104,839 14,853 10,982 9,177 5,370 145,221 Other intangible impairment charge 6,318 1 — — — 6,319 Operating income (loss) 25,755 3,706 948 792 (1,148 ) 30,053 Interest expense (2,138 ) (343 ) (301 ) (180 ) (90 ) (3,052 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 23,617 3,363 647 612 (1,238 ) 27,001 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,208 446 151 5 (210 ) 3,600 Net income (loss) 20,409 2,917 496 607 (1,028 ) 23,401 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,780 601 (310 ) 481 (7 ) 4,545 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 16,629 $ 2,316 $ 806 $ 126 $ (1,021 ) $ 18,856 Total assets $ 1,421,000 $ 220,347 $ 226,991 $ 79,257 $ 66,262 $ 2,013,857

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATIISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Key Data: 2020 2019 Key data for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic Home Health Services: Locations 556 540 Acquired 6 3 De novo — — Divested/consolidated (3) (6 ) Total new admissions 108,182 93,674 Medicare new admissions 59,880 57,456 Average daily census 76,978 75,675 Average Medicare daily census 46,093 49,411 Medicare completed and billed episodes 90,227 90,971 Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes 1.06 1.08 Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes $ 2,797 $ 3,038 Total visits 2,135,791 2,521,009 Total Medicare visits 1,236,711 1,666,907 Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes 13.7 18.3 Organic growth: (1)(2) Net revenue (2.5)% 7.0 % Net Medicare revenue (6.3)% 1.7 % Total new admissions 7.1 % 5.7 % Medicare new admissions (2.4)% 0.2 % Average daily census (1.5)% 3.6 % Average Medicare daily census (9.4)% (1.8 )% Medicare completed and billed episodes (3.3)% (0.7 )% Hospice Services: Locations 112 103 Acquired 3 — De novo — — Divested/Consolidated (1) (1) Admissions 5,060 4,587 Average daily census 4,528 3,752 Patient days 390,369 337,649 Average revenue per patient day $ 154.13 $ 156.51 Organic growth: (1)(2) Total new admissions 0.2 % 6.2 % Home and Community-Based Services: Locations (3) 111 80 Acquired 4 — De novo — — Divested/Consolidated — (1) Average daily census 14,384 14,065 Billable hours 1,993,743 2,271,894 Revenue per billable hour $ 25.24 $ 23.43 Facility-Based Services: Long-term Acute Care Locations 13 12 Acquired — — Divested/Consolidated — — Patient days 20,161 19,636 Average revenue per patient day $ 1,355 $ 1,287 Occupancy rate 65.0 % 70.4 %

(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(2) The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 22,024 $ 18,856 Add (net of tax): Acquisition and de novo expenses (1) 1,106 5,268 Closures/relocations/consolidations (2) 343 2,244 COVID-19 impact: PPE, supplies and wages (3) 2,108 — CARES Act tax benefit (4) (2,210 ) — Provider moratorium impairment (5) — 4,332 Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 23,371 $ 30,700

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.60 Add (net of tax): Acquisition and de novo expenses (1) 0.04 0.17 Closures/relocations/consolidations (2) 0.01 0.07 COVID-19 impact: PPE, supplies and wages (3) 0.07 — CARES Act tax benefit (4) (0.07 ) — Provider moratorium impairment (5) — 0.14 Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 0.75 $ 0.98

Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions and de novos. ($1.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2020). Expenses associated with the closure or consolidation of 4 locations in the first quarter of 2020 along with residual costs and expenses in connection with the closures in the fourth quarter of 2019. ($0.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2020). COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments ($2.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2020). Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses (“NOL”), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria fair value impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment. In assigning fair value acquired in acquisitions as required by ASC 805, Business Combinations, the Company had assigned fair value to Certificates of need or license moratoria, as applicable, in certain states.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 22,024 $ 18,856 Add: Income tax expense 3,359 3,600 Interest expense, net 2,768 3,052 Depreciation and amortization 5,133 4,202 Adjustment items (1) 4,856 16,404 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,140 $ 46,114





1. EBITDA Adjustment items (pre-tax): Acquisition and de novo expenses (1) 1,510 7,295 Closures/relocations/consolidations (2) 468 3,109 COVID-19 PPE, supplies and wages (3) 2,878 — Provider moratorium impairment (5) — 6,000 Total adjustments $ 4,856 $ 16,404