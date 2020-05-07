Invisalign® Virtual Appointment and Invisalign® Virtual Care represent the next level in practice and care transformation, enabling doctors to manage a range of practice services even when they are not in the same physical location as their patients

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the availability of virtual solutions that help doctors connect with existing Invisalign patients to ensure continuity of care. Invisalign® Virtual Appointment and Invisalign® Virtual Care represent the next level in practice and care transformation, which enable doctors to manage a range of practice services even when they are not in the same physical location as their patients. Until recently, both solutions were in pilot phases but their launch was accelerated to support doctors in managing their practices and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize the enormous hardship that COVID19 has caused Invisalign patients around the world and we are working in every region to support doctors’ efforts to strengthen their patients’ experiences with Invisalign treatment and to minimize disruptions to their businesses,” said Joe Hogan, Align Technology CEO. “We also identified opportunities to collaborate with Invisalign practices to manage ongoing cases and explore new ways for doctors to conduct consultations. Early on, many doctors began using video calls, texts, and patient-submitted photos through a variety of platforms to help monitor patient progress, reduce in-office appointments, and ensure continuity of patient care during treatment. It quickly became clear that doctors needed a better way to connect with and monitor patients, so we accelerated the launch of new tools that were still in pilot mode.”

The Invisalign Virtual Appointment tool enables doctors to easily schedule and host HIPPA-compliant video appointments with patients. Doctors and their practice staff can schedule a video consultation and discussion Invisalign treatment.

Invisalign Virtual Care is built into the My Invisalign app, and can be used for remote consultations, assessment of treatment progress, and to communicate adjustments or concerns during treatment. Patients use the intuitive My Invisalign App to stay engaged in their treatment and convey progress photos to their doctor, who reviews these photos on their Invisalign Doctor Site and communicates any needed instructions to patients, ensuring their Invisalign treatment journey is on track.

Continued Hogan, “These tools represent the next level in practice transformation and work as part of the end to end digital platform for Invisalign treatment. While both tools are still in the early stages of rollout, our goal is to provide doctors with a way to maintain care until patients are again able to visit their doctors’ offices. Feedback to date has been really positive and we believe that doctors will continue using these tools to improve patient experience and increase office efficiencies well after COVID19 restrictions have been lifted.”

Invisalign Virtual Appointment and Invisalign Virtual Care were launched in the United States and Canada in March and are being expanded in all of our major country markets over the next few weeks.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

