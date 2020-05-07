TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As various levels of government across Canada begin to gradually ease restrictions, many businesses have a short leash. Per the Globe and Mail’s coverage of these findings ( https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-we-dont-need-evidence-of-jobs-already-lost-but-information-on-how/ ), the survey helps to answer “the most fundamental economic question arising from this crisis: Will your business survive this shutdown?”



1 in 5 companies cannot survive past 3 months, while another 25% say they can’t make it past six months of continued restrictions

The latest survey from the Modus Business Monitor of over 950 Canadian managers and executives (April 20 to 30) reveals many to be in dire circumstances.

Just one-third of Canadian companies can survive more than a year under current restrictions





Almost half (46%) have either closed shop already or cannot make it past six months

It is important to note that this question was asked after a series of in-depth questions about all the federal government’s assistance programs. In other words, government assistance is baked into these projections.



