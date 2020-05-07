CARMEL, Ind., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTVCA, PTVCB) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend per share will be payable June 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 19, 2020.



Investor Contact: John Barnett

(317) 429-2554

investors@protectiveinsurance.com