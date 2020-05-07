ACHESON, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2020.  Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation.  The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:

 OutcomeVotes ForWithheld or Against
Election of Martin R. Ferron as directorPassed99.87%0.13%
Election of Ronald A. McIntosh as directorPassed96.39%3.61%
Election of Bryan D. Pinney as directorPassed98.32%1.68%
Election of John J. Pollesel as directorPassed99.72%0.28%
Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent as directorPassed99.77%0.23%
Election of Thomas P. Stan as directorPassed99.05%0.95%
Election of Kristina E. Williams as directorPassed99.77%0.23%
The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix their remunerationPassed99.27%0.73%
Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the meetingPassed94.79%5.21%

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

