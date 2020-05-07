New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosurveillance market is forecast to reach USD 5.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The recent H1N1 Influenza outbreak, SARS outbreak, and anthrax attacks in 2001 have made the government of various nations realize the importance of surveillance methods as an essential element of preparedness for bioterrorism. The resulted increasing investment in the sector is acting as a growth factor for the expansion of the market. After the terrorist attack and release of anthrax in 2001, in just the US, USD 32 Billion have been allocated to biosurveillance & biodefense. Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in the expansion of the sector. With the development of internet-based surveillance methods for vector-borne diseases (VBDs) surveillance have been developed with the help of “big data” sources like Twitter and Google, which are supporting the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 Impact: After a long period of the lockdown being implemented in various nations, a number of nations are partially or completely giving relaxation on the lockdown due to its negative impact on the economy of nations and major psychological impact on individuals. Apart from the impact on the economy, it is turning out to be one of the major reasons for depression. Considering the situation, various nations like Hong Kong, have started reopening institutions from mod-March. However, releasing the lockdown is also posing the risk of the second wave of the outbreak. In such a situation, biosurveillance is considered as a way of releasing the lockdown and managing the risk of the second wave of outbreak. It is with the help of the surveillance, and governments can ascertain that individuals who may have or have the virus remain isolated. To ascertain it, conditioning the behavior and monitoring of the entire population is essential, which can be done with the help of such surveillance that would result in fostering the growth of the market. It would be particularly observed in the first three quarters of 2020.

In regards to Type, the Syndromic Surveillance segment held a significance share of more than 40.0% the in 2019. The market share held by the Syndromic Surveillance segment is attributed to its wide application and demand from the public health sector. In identifying a bioterrorism event, it plays a pivotal role in maintaining strong index of suspicion.

In context to Technology & Equipment, the Detection technology & equipment segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 0% in 2019. The market share held by the Detection technology & equipment segment is attributed the fact that the main emphasis of this surveillance is on early detection of health events and detection of disease outbreak, which makes this technology and equipment the primary need for conducting the surveillance.

In context to Application, the Human and animal populations segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 40.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Human and animal populations segment is attributed to the fact that major disease outbreak like COVID-19 or biological attacks like anthrax attacks have direct impact on the human population, which makes the application of the surveillance on human population essential to control such outbreaks.

In context to End-use, the Medical intelligence segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Medical intelligence segment is attribute to continuous expansion of medical intelligence and the essential role played by such surveillance in reliably, securely and rapidly synthesize, share and collect different information sources in the medical intelligence sector.

In 2020, the Chinese government joined hands with tech giants Tencent and Alibaba for developing a color-coded health rating system that is applicable for tracking millions of people daily. Such collaboration and launch of new products would positively impact the growth of the market.

In December 2018, ADA-Space and University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) in collaboration had launched a second generation AI satellite, TFSTAR. This satellite is effective in processing and analytics that enables it to sift through the data. By integrating data processing capability of TFSTAR with geocoding, a COVID-19 health visualization was created on which individuals are able to see the geographic reach of the infection and could identify the active infection and distance between them.

Key participants include Bitscopic, Hawkeye Systems, Inc., NanoViricides, Inc., Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novavax, Inc., Dynport Vaccine Company LLC, B.Ichor Medical Systems, Bavarian Nordic and Cleveland Biolabs.

Deals Landscape

In February 2020, Hawkeye Systems, Inc., one of the mentionable market player have signed LOI with Major n95 Mask distributer in Taiwan. The focus of this LOI was rapid production of Smart Masks for Bio-surveillance Response to COVID-19 Outbreak. The smart mask would collaborate with jointly developed in-depth camera of Hawkeye to support bio-surveillance by first responders and others managing and monitoring the global 19 crisis.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Biosurveillance market on the basis of Type, Technology & equipment, End-user, Application, End-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Syndromic Surveillance

Alternative Surveillance Systems

Laboratory Surveillance

Environmental Surveillance

Technology & equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocontainment technology & equipment

Detection technology & equipment

Protection technology & equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human and animal populations

Water

Food

Agriculture

Environment

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biosurveillance

Threat reduction

Biosecurity

Disaster response

Medical intelligence

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government administrative bodies

Research organizations

Healthcare organization and laboratory

Government contractors

Academic centers and think tanks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



