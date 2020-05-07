New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosurveillance market is forecast to reach USD 5.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The recent H1N1 Influenza outbreak, SARS outbreak, and anthrax attacks in 2001 have made the government of various nations realize the importance of surveillance methods as an essential element of preparedness for bioterrorism. The resulted increasing investment in the sector is acting as a growth factor for the expansion of the market. After the terrorist attack and release of anthrax in 2001, in just the US, USD 32 Billion have been allocated to biosurveillance & biodefense. Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in the expansion of the sector. With the development of internet-based surveillance methods for vector-borne diseases (VBDs) surveillance have been developed with the help of “big data” sources like Twitter and Google, which are supporting the growth of the market.
The COVID-19 Impact: After a long period of the lockdown being implemented in various nations, a number of nations are partially or completely giving relaxation on the lockdown due to its negative impact on the economy of nations and major psychological impact on individuals. Apart from the impact on the economy, it is turning out to be one of the major reasons for depression. Considering the situation, various nations like Hong Kong, have started reopening institutions from mod-March. However, releasing the lockdown is also posing the risk of the second wave of the outbreak. In such a situation, biosurveillance is considered as a way of releasing the lockdown and managing the risk of the second wave of outbreak. It is with the help of the surveillance, and governments can ascertain that individuals who may have or have the virus remain isolated. To ascertain it, conditioning the behavior and monitoring of the entire population is essential, which can be done with the help of such surveillance that would result in fostering the growth of the market. It would be particularly observed in the first three quarters of 2020.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Biosurveillance market on the basis of Type, Technology & equipment, End-user, Application, End-use and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Technology & equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
