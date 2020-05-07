TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 10, 2020 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 19, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

We would like to acknowledge and thank all of our employees for their selflessness and continued commitment and support of each other and our customers during COVID-19 and the many challenges it has created. We remain focused on ensuring that our employees and their families are safe and healthy.

Q1 2020 Headlines:

Revenue grew 16% (negative 2% organic growth, 0% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $953 million compared to $819 million in Q1 2019.

Net income decreased 4% to $83 million ($3.91 on a diluted per share basis) from $87 million ($4.09 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2019. Excluding the bargain purchase gain recorded in Q1 2019 net income increased 42%.

Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets was $5 million in Q1 2020 versus nil in Q1 2019.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $107 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $48 million resulting in total consideration of $155 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $361 million, an increase of 27%, or $76 million, compared to $284 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $60 million to $311 million compared to $250 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 24%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $953 million, an increase of 16%, or $134 million, compared to $819 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 2%, 0% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $83 million compared to net income of $87 million for the same period in 2019. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $3.91 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $4.09 for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, CFO increased $76 million to $361 million compared to $284 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 27%.

An impairment expense of $5 million was recorded in the three month period ended March 31, 2020 primarily relating to three businesses acquired during 2019. Primarily due to the near-term impact, as well as the yet uncertain but probable longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forecasted cash flows for these businesses have declined significantly from the forecasted cash flows at the time of acquisition. There was no similar expense recorded for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, FCFA2S increased $60 million to $311 million compared to $250 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 24%.

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on all aspects of its business. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had disruptive effects in countries in which the Company operates and has adversely impacted many of its business units’ operations to date, including through the cancellation by certain customers of their ongoing software maintenance contracts and the suspension or cancellation of new software purchases. The pandemic may also have an adverse impact on many of the Company’s customers, including their ability to satisfy ongoing payment obligations to the Company, which could increase the Company’s bad debt exposure. The future impacts of the pandemic and any resulting economic impact are largely unknown and rapidly evolving. It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures taken by the governments of countries affected and the resulting economic impact may continue to adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, cash flows and financial position as well as its customers in future periods, and this impact could be material.

1. See Non-IFRS Measures

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 361 284 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) (2 ) Interest paid on other facilities (8 ) (8 ) Payments of lease obligations (14 ) (10 ) TSS membership liability revaluation charge (18 ) (10 ) Property and equipment purchased (7 ) (7 ) Interest and dividends received 0 3 Free cash flow available to shareholders 311 250 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 364 $ 316 $ 717 Accounts receivable 455 422 362 Unbilled revenue 104 110 97 Inventories 32 31 39 Other assets 209 184 165 1,163 1,062 1,380 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 78 78 67 Right of use assets 233 234 209 Deferred income taxes 46 45 48 Other assets 70 72 65 Intangible assets 1,987 1,997 1,556 2,414 2,425 1,944 Total assets $ 3,577 $ 3,488 $ 3,324 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: CSI facility $ - $ 63 $ - Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 2 57 1 TSS membership liability 90 86 65 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 453 529 388 Dividends payable 21 21 445 Deferred revenue 1,035 788 877 Provisions 10 13 19 Acquisition holdback payables 78 76 47 Lease obligations 59 62 51 Income taxes payable 60 36 38 1,809 1,732 1,931 Non-current liabilities: Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 143 153 104 TSS membership liability 145 136 114 Debentures 203 222 218 Deferred income taxes 250 246 195 Acquisition holdback payables 30 25 12 Lease obligations 191 187 170 Other liabilities 87 101 74 1,049 1,069 888 Total liabilities 2,858 2,800 2,820 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (70 ) (40 ) (40 ) Retained earnings 690 628 445 719 687 505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,577 $ 3,488 $ 3,324





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue License $ 57 $ 53 Professional services 178 158 Hardware and other 42 36 Maintenance and other recurring 676 572 953 819 Expenses Staff 510 445 Hardware 23 21 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 79 69 Occupancy 9 9 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 51 44 Professional fees 14 11 Other, net 5 21 Depreciation 25 21 Amortization of intangible assets 94 75 810 715 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (6 ) 1 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 18 10 Finance and other expense (income) (0 ) (3 ) Bargain purchase gain - (28 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 5 - Finance costs 11 9 28 (11 ) Income before income taxes 115 115 Current income tax expense (recovery) 44 36 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (12 ) (8 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 33 28 Net income 83 87 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 3.91 $ 4.09





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 83 $ 87 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations (30 ) (3 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) - - Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (30 ) (3 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 53 $ 83





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2020 Capital

stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 99 $ (40 ) $ 628 $ 687 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 83 83 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from - (30 ) - (30 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (30 ) - (30 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (30 ) 83 53 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (21 ) (21 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 99 $ (70 ) $ 690 $ 719





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2019 Capital

stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 99 $ (37 ) $ 804 $ 866 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 87 87 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from - (3 ) - (3 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (3 ) - (3 ) Total comprehensive income for the period - (3 ) 87 83 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (445 ) (445 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 $ 99 $ (40 ) $ 445 $ 505



