TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 10, 2020 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 19, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.
The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
We would like to acknowledge and thank all of our employees for their selflessness and continued commitment and support of each other and our customers during COVID-19 and the many challenges it has created. We remain focused on ensuring that our employees and their families are safe and healthy.
Q1 2020 Headlines:
Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $953 million, an increase of 16%, or $134 million, compared to $819 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 2%, 0% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation.
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $83 million compared to net income of $87 million for the same period in 2019. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $3.91 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $4.09 for the same period in 2019.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, CFO increased $76 million to $361 million compared to $284 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 27%.
An impairment expense of $5 million was recorded in the three month period ended March 31, 2020 primarily relating to three businesses acquired during 2019. Primarily due to the near-term impact, as well as the yet uncertain but probable longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forecasted cash flows for these businesses have declined significantly from the forecasted cash flows at the time of acquisition. There was no similar expense recorded for the same period in 2019.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, FCFA2S increased $60 million to $311 million compared to $250 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 24%.
The Company is closely monitoring the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on all aspects of its business. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had disruptive effects in countries in which the Company operates and has adversely impacted many of its business units’ operations to date, including through the cancellation by certain customers of their ongoing software maintenance contracts and the suspension or cancellation of new software purchases. The pandemic may also have an adverse impact on many of the Company’s customers, including their ability to satisfy ongoing payment obligations to the Company, which could increase the Company’s bad debt exposure. The future impacts of the pandemic and any resulting economic impact are largely unknown and rapidly evolving. It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures taken by the governments of countries affected and the resulting economic impact may continue to adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, cash flows and financial position as well as its customers in future periods, and this impact could be material.
1. See Non-IFRS Measures
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.
FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.
The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:
|Three months ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|($ in millions, except percentages)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|361
|284
|Adjusted for:
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Interest paid on other facilities
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|Payments of lease obligations
|(14
|)
|(10
|)
|TSS membership liability revaluation charge
|(18
|)
|(10
|)
|Property and equipment purchased
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|Interest and dividends received
|0
|3
|Free cash flow available to shareholders
|311
|250
|Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|364
|$
|316
|$
|717
|Accounts receivable
|455
|422
|362
|Unbilled revenue
|104
|110
|97
|Inventories
|32
|31
|39
|Other assets
|209
|184
|165
|1,163
|1,062
|1,380
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment
|78
|78
|67
|Right of use assets
|233
|234
|209
|Deferred income taxes
|46
|45
|48
|Other assets
|70
|72
|65
|Intangible assets
|1,987
|1,997
|1,556
|2,414
|2,425
|1,944
|Total assets
|$
|3,577
|$
|3,488
|$
|3,324
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|CSI facility
|$
|-
|$
|63
|$
|-
|Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.
|2
|57
|1
|TSS membership liability
|90
|86
|65
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|453
|529
|388
|Dividends payable
|21
|21
|445
|Deferred revenue
|1,035
|788
|877
|Provisions
|10
|13
|19
|Acquisition holdback payables
|78
|76
|47
|Lease obligations
|59
|62
|51
|Income taxes payable
|60
|36
|38
|1,809
|1,732
|1,931
|Non-current liabilities:
|Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.
|143
|153
|104
|TSS membership liability
|145
|136
|114
|Debentures
|203
|222
|218
|Deferred income taxes
|250
|246
|195
|Acquisition holdback payables
|30
|25
|12
|Lease obligations
|191
|187
|170
|Other liabilities
|87
|101
|74
|1,049
|1,069
|888
|Total liabilities
|2,858
|2,800
|2,820
|Shareholders' equity:
|Capital stock
|99
|99
|99
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(70
|)
|(40
|)
|(40
|)
|Retained earnings
|690
|628
|445
|719
|687
|505
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,577
|$
|3,488
|$
|3,324
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
|Unaudited
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|License
|$
|57
|$
|53
|Professional services
|178
|158
|Hardware and other
|42
|36
|Maintenance and other recurring
|676
|572
|953
|819
|Expenses
|Staff
|510
|445
|Hardware
|23
|21
|Third party license, maintenance and professional services
|79
|69
|Occupancy
|9
|9
|Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment
|51
|44
|Professional fees
|14
|11
|Other, net
|5
|21
|Depreciation
|25
|21
|Amortization of intangible assets
|94
|75
|810
|715
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(6
|)
|1
|TSS membership liability revaluation charge
|18
|10
|Finance and other expense (income)
|(0
|)
|(3
|)
|Bargain purchase gain
|-
|(28
|)
|Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets
|5
|-
|Finance costs
|11
|9
|28
|(11
|)
|Income before income taxes
|115
|115
|Current income tax expense (recovery)
|44
|36
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(12
|)
|(8
|)
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|33
|28
|Net income
|83
|87
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|3.91
|$
|4.09
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
|Unaudited
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|83
|$
|87
|Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations
|(30
|)
|(3
|)
|Deferred income tax recovery (expense)
|-
|-
|Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax
|(30
|)
|(3
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|$
|53
|$
|83
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended March 31, 2020
|Capital
stock
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|Retained earnings
|Total
|Cumulative translation account
|Balance at January 1, 2020
|$
|99
|$
|(40
|)
|$
|628
|$
|687
|Total comprehensive income for the period:
|Net income
|-
|-
|83
|83
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation differences from
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|(30
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|(30
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|(30
|)
|83
|53
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Dividends to shareholders of the Company
|-
|-
|(21
|)
|(21
|)
|Balance at March 31, 2020
|$
|99
|$
|(70
|)
|$
|690
|$
|719
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended March 31, 2019
|Capital
stock
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|Retained earnings
|Total
|Cumulative translation account
|Balance at January 1, 2019
|$
|99
|$
|(37
|)
|$
|804
|$
|866
|Total comprehensive income for the period:
|Net income
|-
|-
|87
|87
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation differences from
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|(3
|)
|87
|83
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Dividends to shareholders of the Company
|-
|-
|(445
|)
|(445
|)
|Balance at March 31, 2019
|$
|99
|$
|(40
|)
|$
|445
|$
|505
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
|Unaudited
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|83
|$
|87
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation
|25
|21
|Amortization of intangible assets
|94
|75
|TSS membership liability revaluation charge
|18
|10
|Finance and other expense (income)
|(0
|)
|(3
|)
|Bargain purchase (gain)
|-
|(28
|)
|Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets
|5
|-
|Finance costs
|11
|9
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|33
|28
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(6
|)
|1
|Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
|exclusive of effects of business combinations
|136
|123
|Income taxes paid
|(38
|)
|(38
|)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|361
|284
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Interest paid on other facilities
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|Increase (decrease) in CSI facility
|(65
|)
|-
|Increase (decrease) in revolving credit under debt facilities without recourse to CSI
|(55
|)
|(51
|)
|Repayments of term debt under facilities without recourse to CSI
|(1
|)
|(0
|)
|Payments of lease obligations
|(14
|)
|(10
|)
|Distribution to TSS minority owners
|-
|(11
|)
|Dividends paid
|(21
|)
|(21
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities
|(167
|)
|(103
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
|Acquisition of businesses
|(107
|)
|(47
|)
|Cash obtained with acquired businesses
|14
|25
|Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts
|(32
|)
|(26
|)
|Purchases of other investments
|(1
|)
|-
|Interest, dividends and other proceeds received
|0
|3
|Property and equipment purchased
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|(133
|)
|(52
|)
|Effect of foreign currency on
|cash and cash equivalents
|(13
|)
|(1
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|48
|128
|Cash, beginning of period
|316
|589
|Cash, end of period
|364
|717
