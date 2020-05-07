MONTREAL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) (“New Look”), announced today that it will present its first quarter results for 2020 during a conference call on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL Time and date: Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) Dial-in numbers: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free) 1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates: May 13th, 2020 (3:00 p.m. ET) to May 27th, 2020 (11:59 p.m. ET) Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 Reservation number: 7396003

As of April 30th, 2020, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 394 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, IRIS and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our web site www.newlookvision.ca . For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119.








