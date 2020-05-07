EBITDA1 of $37 million on Sales of $480 million
Net Debt to Invested Capital1 of 27%; Liquidity of $431 million
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings in Q1’20 of $6.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net losses of $41.7 million, or $0.62 per share in Q4’19 and $15.3 million, or $0.23 per share in Q1’19. Adjusted net earnings were $0.7 million in Q1’20 compared to Adjusted net losses of $17.4 million in Q4’19 and $12.7 million in Q1’19.
Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million on sales of $479.6 million in Q1’20 versus $17.6 million on sales of $456.8 million in Q4’19.
Net debt ended the quarter at $322.0 million, or 26.7% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $430.9 million.
Effects of COVID-19 and Interfor’s Response
On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and to date, the pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions and quarantines have had an unprecedented impact on the global economy.
As a result, industry-wide demand for lumber products has declined substantially. Benchmark lumber prices weakened significantly through early April and have since found a level of support from industry-wide production curtailments that began in the second half of March.
Considerable uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact and in turn, the magnitude of impact on Interfor’s operations, demand for its products and financial outlook. However, Interfor is well positioned for this uncertainty with a strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.
The Company has taken the following proactive measures to protect the health of its employees, balance its lumber production with reduced demand and safeguard its financial position in response to COVID-19:
The Company will continue to be proactive in taking measures to safeguard the Company’s financial position, while remaining alert to opportunities that may become available.
Highlights of First Quarter, 2020
• Strengthened Liquidity
• Acquisition of B.C. Interior Cutting Rights from Canfor
• Production Balanced with Shipments
• Higher Overall Lumber Prices in Q1’20
• Softwood Lumber Duties
Outlook
Near-term lumber demand is expected to be negatively impacted by uncertainties related to COVID-19. However, industry-wide lumber production curtailments should help balance supply with demand.
Interfor expects demand for lumber to normalize over the mid- to long-term, particularly in the North American repair and renovation, residential and industrial segments.
Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle.
Financial and Operating Highlights1
|For the three months ended
|Mar. 31,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Unit
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Financial Highlights2
|Total sales
|$MM
|479.6
|451.2
|456.8
|Lumber
|$MM
|379.3
|380.5
|385.2
|Logs, residual products and other
|$MM
|100.3
|70.7
|71.6
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$MM
|14.6
|(16.8)
|(49.0)
|Net earnings (loss)
|$MM
|6.3
|(15.3)
|(41.7)
|Net earnings (loss) per share, basic
|$/share
|0.09
|(0.23)
|(0.62)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)3
|$MM
|0.7
|(12.7)
|(17.4)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic3
|$/share
|0.01
|(0.19)
|(0.26)
|Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)3
|$/share
|0.57
|0.25
|0.24
|Adjusted EBITDA3
|$MM
|36.6
|16.3
|17.6
|Adjusted EBITDA margin3
|%
|7.6%
|3.6%
|3.9%
|Total assets
|$MM
|1,569.5
|1,491.5
|1,341.9
|Total debt
|$MM
|425.6
|267.3
|259.8
|Net debt3
|$MM
|322.0
|172.7
|224.9
|Net debt to invested capital3
|%
|26.7%
|15.6%
|21.3%
|Annualized return on invested capital3
|%
|12.9%
|6.1%
|6.6%
|Operating Highlights
|Lumber production
|million fbm
|627
|646
|668
|Total lumber sales
|million fbm
|641
|621
|681
|Lumber sales - Interfor produced
|million fbm
|632
|610
|671
|Lumber sales - wholesale and commission
|million fbm
|9
|11
|10
|Lumber - average selling price4
|$/thousand fbm
|592
|613
|566
|Average USD/CAD exchange rate5
|1 USD in CAD
|1.3449
|1.3295
|1.3200
|Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5
|1 USD in CAD
|1.4187
|1.3363
|1.2988
Notes:
Liquidity
Balance Sheet
Interfor’s net debt at March 31, 2020 was $322.0 million, or 26.7% of invested capital, representing an increase of $97.2 million since December 31, 2019.
In response to COVID-19, the Company has taken steps to significantly reduce its working capital through balancing inventory levels with demand and reducing discretionary spending and commitments. The Company is also actively reviewing the evolving Canadian and U.S. government stimulus programs to access any available support for its business operations and employees.
As at March 31, 2020 the Company had net working capital of $283.7 million and available liquidity of $430.9 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.
The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio that could affect the Company’s borrowing capacity under the Revolving Term Line.
Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
|For the three months ended
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Mar. 31,
|Thousands of Canadian Dollars
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Net debt
|Net debt, period opening
|$224,860
|$212,674
|$63,825
|Issuance of Senior Secured Notes
|140,770
|-
|-
|Term Line net drawings (repayments)
|(59)
|(1)
|750
|Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD
|25,139
|(5,099)
|(6,330)
|Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
|(68,984)
|16,994
|68,890
|Decrease in marketable securities
|-
|-
|41,766
|Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening CAD
|310
|292
|3,845
|Net debt, period ending
|$322,036
|$224,860
|$172,746
On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.
Net debt was negatively impacted by a weakened Canadian Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars.
Capital Resources
The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of March 31, 2020:
|Revolving
|Senior
|Term
|Secured
|Thousands of Canadian Dollars
|Line
|Notes
|Total
|Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available
|$350,000
|$425,610
|$775,610
|Less:
|Drawings
|-
|425,610
|425,610
|Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization
|22,630
|-
|22,630
|Unused portion of facility
|$327,370
|$ -
|327,370
|Add:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|103,574
|Available liquidity at March 31, 2020
|$430,944
Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $76.8 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:
|For the three months ended
|Mar. 31,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)
|Net earnings (loss)
|$6,309
|$(15,302)
|$(41,676)
|Add:
|Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs
|371
|1,665
|30,416
|Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
|849
|(340)
|510
|Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
|(8,946)
|1,983
|1,265
|Other expense
|115
|164
|298
|Income tax effect of above adjustments
|2,043
|(875)
|(8,241)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|$741
|$(12,705)
|$(17,428)
|Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
|67,260
|67,348
|67,257
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
|$0.01
|$(0.19)
|$(0.26)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Net earnings (loss)
|$6,309
|$(15,302)
|$(41,676)
|Add:
|Depreciation of plant and equipment
|20,061
|19,722
|20,711
|Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
|10,530
|9,737
|14,214
|Capital asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs
|371
|1,665
|30,416
|Finance costs
|4,096
|4,176
|3,740
|Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
|849
|(340)
|510
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|3,205
|(5,508)
|(11,851)
|EBITDA
|45,421
|14,150
|16,064
|Add:
|Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
|(8,946)
|1,983
|1,265
|Other expense
|115
|164
|298
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$36,590
|$16,297
|$17,627
|Sales
|$479,646
|$451,163
|$456,819
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|7.6%
|3.6%
|3.9%
|Net debt to invested capital
|Net debt
|Total debt
|$425,610
|$267,260
|$259,760
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(103,574)
|(94,514)
|(34,900)
|Total net debt
|$322,036
|$172,746
|$224,860
|Invested capital
|Net debt
|$322,036
|$172,746
|$224,860
|Shareholders' equity
|882,917
|933,509
|830,982
|Total invested capital
|$1,204,953
|$1,106,255
|$1,055,842
|Net debt to invested capital1
|26.7%
|15.6%
|21.3%
|Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
|Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$19,319
|$(58,350)
|$24,642
|Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital
|19,103
|75,435
|(8,334)
|Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)
|$38,422
|$17,085
|$16,308
|Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)
|67,260
|67,348
|67,257
|Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)
|$0.57
|$0.25
|$0.24
|Annualized return on invested capital
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$36,590
|$16,297
|$17,627
|Invested capital, beginning of period
|$1,055,842
|$1,032,591
|$1,093,528
|Invested capital, end of period
|1,204,953
|1,106,255
|1,055,842
|Average invested capital
|$1,130,398
|$1,069,423
|$1,074,685
|Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital
|3.2%
|1.5%
|1.6%
|Annualization factor
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|Annualized return on invested capital
|12.9%
|6.1%
|6.6%
Note: 1 Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Sales
|$479,646
|$451,163
|Costs and expenses:
|Production
|423,228
|413,183
|Selling and administration
|9,228
|10,565
|Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
|(8,946)
|1,983
|U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits
|10,600
|11,118
|Depreciation of plant and equipment
|20,061
|19,722
|Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
|10,530
|9,737
|464,701
|466,308
|Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and restructuring costs
|14,945
|(15,145)
|Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs
|371
|1,665
|Operating earnings (loss)
|14,574
|(16,810)
|Finance costs
|(4,096)
|(4,176)
|Other foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(849)
|340
|Other expense
|(115)
|(164)
|(5,060)
|(4,000)
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|9,514
|(20,810)
|Income tax expense (recovery):
|Current
|329
|160
|Deferred
|2,876
|(5,668)
|3,205
|(5,508)
|Net earnings (loss)
|$6,309
|$(15,302)
|Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
|$0.09
|$(0.23)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Net earnings (loss)
|$6,309
|$(15,302)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):
|Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax
|(713)
|572
|Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax
|46,083
|(12,873)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|45,370
|(12,301)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$51,679
|$(27,603)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities:
|Net earnings (loss)
|$6,309
|$(15,302)
|Items not involving cash:
|Depreciation of plant and equipment
|20,061
|19,722
|Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
|10,530
|9,737
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|2,876
|(5,668)
|Income tax expense
|329
|160
|Finance costs
|4,096
|4,176
|Other assets
|936
|17
|Reforestation liability
|2,766
|2,507
|Provisions and other liabilities
|(10,293)
|(203)
|Stock options
|256
|108
|Write-down of plant and equipment
|-
|1,723
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|441
|(56)
|Other expense
|115
|164
|38,422
|17,085
|Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:
|Trade accounts receivable and other
|(23,413)
|(14,575)
|Inventories
|1,355
|(27,170)
|Prepayments
|(2,113)
|(2,869)
|Trade accounts payable and provisions
|5,062
|(30,524)
|Income taxes paid
|6
|(297)
|19,319
|(58,350)
|Investing activities:
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(24,872)
|(35,926)
|Additions to roads and bridges
|(2,704)
|(7,844)
|Additions to intangible assets
|-
|(52)
|Acquisition of timber licenses, roads, and other assets, net of assumed liabilities
|(56,606)
|-
|Proceeds on disposal of plant and equipment
|162
|108
|Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities, deposits and other assets
|(198)
|46,771
|(84,218)
|3,057
|Financing activities:
|Issuance of share capital, net of expenses
|-
|63
|Share repurchases
|-
|(7,825)
|Interest payments
|(3,758)
|(2,580)
|Lease liability payments
|(2,934)
|(2,986)
|Debt refinancing costs
|(136)
|(1,019)
|Operating line net repayments
|(59)
|-
|Additions to long term debt
|140,770
|197,925
|Repayments of long term debt
|-
|(197,175)
|133,883
|(13,597)
|Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency
|(310)
|(2,748)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|68,674
|(71,638)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|34,900
|166,152
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$103,574
|$94,514
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$103,574
|$34,900
|Trade accounts receivable and other
|113,911
|86,608
|Income taxes receivable
|2,006
|1,995
|Inventories
|189,795
|181,577
|Prepayments
|24,112
|20,449
|433,398
|325,529
|Employee future benefits
|110
|673
|Deposits and other assets
|9,410
|9,296
|Right of use assets
|34,321
|32,780
|Property, plant and equipment
|795,324
|739,515
|Roads and bridges
|22,027
|24,353
|Timber licences
|117,863
|60,596
|Other intangible assets
|3,314
|3,480
|Goodwill
|151,541
|138,734
|Deferred income taxes
|2,200
|6,961
|$1,569,508
|$1,341,917
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable and provisions
|$121,746
|$114,358
|Reforestation liability
|15,841
|13,021
|Lease liabilities
|11,819
|10,105
|Income taxes payable
|342
|163
|149,748
|137,647
|Reforestation liability
|34,408
|27,401
|Lease liabilities
|27,625
|27,718
|Long term debt
|425,610
|259,760
|Employee future benefits
|12,066
|11,843
|Provisions and other liabilities
|9,242
|18,957
|Deferred income taxes
|27,892
|27,609
|Equity:
|Share capital
|533,685
|533,685
|Contributed surplus
|4,727
|4,471
|Translation reserve
|102,842
|56,759
|Retained earnings
|241,663
|236,067
|882,917
|830,982
|$1,569,508
|$1,341,917
Approved on behalf of the Board:
|“L. Sauder”
|“Thomas V. Milroy”
|Director
|Director
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk or strategy. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s first quarter and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the headings “Risks and Uncertainties” and “Effects of COVID-19 and Interfor’s Response”, which are available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include volatility in the selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; information systems security; and the existence of a public health crisis (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic). Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q1’20 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.
There will be an analyst conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company’s release of its first quarter 2020 financial results.
The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until June 8, 2020. The number to call is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 7198873.
For further information:
Ian Fillinger, President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 689-6800
Interfor Corporation
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
