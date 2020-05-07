PHOENIX, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 27, 2020, for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 18, 2020 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 22,537,381 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 16,897,826 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:



Shares Voted William S Levine 14,008,662 82.90% 714,160 4.23% 2,175,004 12.87% Richard M. Alexander 13,764,436 81.46% 958,386 5.67% 2,175,004 12.87% David C. Tedesco 13,164,524 77.91% 1,558,298 9.22% 2,175,004 12.87% Ron L. Fleming 14,635,786 86.61% 87,036 0.52% 2,175,004 12.87% Debra G. Coy 14,635,157 86.61% 87,665 0.52% 2,175,004 12.87% Brett Huckelbridge 14,631,321 86.59% 91,501 0.54% 2,175,004 12.87% David Rousseau 14,630,013 86.58% 92,809 0.55% 2,175,004 12.87%

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Shares Voted 16,802,656 99.44% 50,763 0.30% 44,407 0.26% — —%

Also, at the Meeting, the Global Water Resources, Inc. Omnibus Incentive Plan was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Shares Voted 14,503,150 85.83% 118,550 0.70% 101,122 0.60% 2,175,004 —%

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utility companies which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

