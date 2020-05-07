New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798070/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Ionizing Technologies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$70.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ionizing Technologies will reach a market size of US$154.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$573.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Breast Imaging Market to Witness Steady Growth
The Non-ionizing Technology Type to Account for Highest Growth
Breast Ultrasound Segment to Contribute Highest Growth
Mammography is anticipated to Occupy Highest Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Select Mergers and Acquisitions
Breast Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer, a Grim Reality for Market
Growth
Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer
Types: 2017
Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer
Types: 1990-2017
Total Number of Global Population with Various Cancer Types: 2017
Innovative Products to Spur Market Growth
Implementation of Various Strategies to Drive Market Growth
Rise in Aging Population to Support Market Growth
Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age
Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)
A Prelude into Emerging Trends in the Field of Mammography
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Breast Imaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Breast Imaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Breast Imaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ionizing Technologies (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ionizing Technologies (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ionizing Technologies (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-ionizing Technologies (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-ionizing Technologies (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-ionizing Technologies (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Breast Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Breast Imaging Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Breast Imaging Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Breast Imaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Breast Imaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 17: Breast Imaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Breast Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Breast Imaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Breast Imaging Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Breast Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Breast Imaging Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Breast Imaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Breast Imaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 26: Breast Imaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Breast Imaging Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Breast Imaging Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Breast Imaging Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Breast Imaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Breast Imaging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Breast Imaging Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Breast Imaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Breast Imaging Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Breast Imaging Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Breast Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Breast Imaging Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Breast Imaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Breast Imaging Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Breast Imaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Breast Imaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Breast Imaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Breast Imaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Breast Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Breast Imaging Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Breast Imaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Breast Imaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Breast Imaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Breast Imaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Breast Imaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Breast Imaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Breast Imaging Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Breast Imaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Breast Imaging Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Breast Imaging Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Breast Imaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Breast Imaging Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Breast Imaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Breast Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Breast Imaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Breast Imaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Breast Imaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Breast Imaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Breast Imaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Breast Imaging Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Breast Imaging Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Breast Imaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Breast Imaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Breast Imaging Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Breast Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Breast Imaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Breast Imaging Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Breast Imaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Breast Imaging Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Breast Imaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Breast Imaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Breast Imaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Breast Imaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Breast Imaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Breast Imaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Breast Imaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Breast Imaging Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Breast Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AURORA IMAGING TECHNOLOGY
DILON TECHNOLOGIES
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
HOLOGIC
PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
SONOCINÉ
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
