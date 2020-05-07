New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798070/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Ionizing Technologies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$70.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ionizing Technologies will reach a market size of US$154.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$573.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

SonoCine, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Breast Imaging Market to Witness Steady Growth

The Non-ionizing Technology Type to Account for Highest Growth

Breast Ultrasound Segment to Contribute Highest Growth

Mammography is anticipated to Occupy Highest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Select Mergers and Acquisitions

Breast Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer, a Grim Reality for Market

Growth

Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer

Types: 2017

Percentage Share of Worldwide Population with Various Cancer

Types: 1990-2017

Total Number of Global Population with Various Cancer Types: 2017

Innovative Products to Spur Market Growth

Implementation of Various Strategies to Drive Market Growth

Rise in Aging Population to Support Market Growth

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age

Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

A Prelude into Emerging Trends in the Field of Mammography





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

