New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Cement & Glue Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798067/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bone Cement will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bone Cement will reach a market size of US$57.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$132.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arthrex, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

DJO Global, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Heraeus Medical LLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Teknimed

Trimph Pty Ltd

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798067/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Bone Cement & Glue Market to Witness Moderate Growth

Arthroplasty to Account for Highest Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Arthroplasty Surgical Procedures by

Intervention Type

By End-User Type, the Hospital Segment to Register Highest Growth

Bone Cement and Glue Market by End User Type: 2017-2026

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bone Cement & Glue Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Sports Injuries to Propel Market Demand

Common Injury Types by Sport among People around 25 to 40 Years

of Age

Percentage Breakdown of Common Injury by Type

Total Number of Sport Injuries by Sport Type: 2017

Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age

Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

Rise in Road Traffic Accidents to Support Market Growth

Total Number of Deaths (in Thousands) due to Traffic Injuries

by Region: 2000-2016

Total Number of Road Traffic Injuries in Millions by WHO Region

Worldwide Road Traffic Injuries: 2015

Road Traffic Deaths per One Hundred Thousand Population by

Select High-Income Countries

New Product Introductions/ Innovations





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bone Cement and Glue Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bone Cement and Glue Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bone Cement (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bone Cement (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bone Cement (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bone Glue (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Bone Glue (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Bone Glue (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Arthroplasty (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Arthroplasty (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Arthroplasty (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Kyphoplasty (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Kyphoplasty (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Kyphoplasty (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Vertebroplasty (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Vertebroplasty (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Vertebroplasty (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bone Cement & Glue Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Bone Cement and Glue Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Bone Cement and Glue Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Bone Cement and Glue Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Bone Cement and Glue Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Bone Cement and Glue Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Bone Cement and Glue: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone

Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Bone Cement and Glue Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone

Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Bone Cement and Glue Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Bone Cement and Glue Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bone Cement & Glue Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Bone Cement and Glue Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 68: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Bone Cement and Glue Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Bone Cement and Glue Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 74: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Bone Cement and Glue Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: French Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Bone Cement and Glue Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Bone Cement and Glue Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Bone Cement and Glue Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Bone Cement and Glue Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian Bone Cement and Glue Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Bone Cement and Glue:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Bone Cement and Glue Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bone Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Bone Cement and Glue Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bone Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: United Kingdom Bone Cement and Glue Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Spanish Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 114: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Spanish Bone Cement and Glue Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Spanish Bone Cement and Glue Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 123: Russian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Russian Bone Cement and Glue Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 126: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Bone Cement and Glue Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 131: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Bone Cement and Glue Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 134: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Bone Cement and Glue Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 137: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 140: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Bone Cement and Glue Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Bone Cement and Glue Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Australian Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Australian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Bone Cement and Glue Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Bone Cement and Glue Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 160: Indian Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Indian Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: Bone Cement and Glue Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Indian Bone Cement and Glue Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Bone Cement and Glue Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Indian Bone Cement and Glue Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Bone Cement and Glue Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 168: Indian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Bone Cement and Glue Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Bone Cement and Glue Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Bone Cement and Glue Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bone Cement and

Glue: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bone Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bone Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Cement and Glue Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Bone Cement and Glue Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 188: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Bone Cement and Glue Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 190: Latin American Bone Cement and Glue Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 200: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Argentinean Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Argentinean Bone Cement and Glue Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Bone Cement and Glue Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 206: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 208: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Bone Cement and Glue Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 214: Bone Cement and Glue Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 217: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Mexican Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Mexican Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Bone Cement and Glue Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Bone Cement and Glue Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Bone Cement and Glue Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Bone Cement and Glue Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Bone Cement and Glue Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 231: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Bone Cement and Glue Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 236: Bone Cement and Glue Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 237: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 238: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 240: Bone Cement and Glue Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 241: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 242: Bone Cement and Glue Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 245: Bone Cement and Glue Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Bone Cement and Glue: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Iranian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone

Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Iranian Bone Cement and Glue Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 252: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone

Cement and Glue in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Iranian Bone Cement and Glue Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 255: Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Bone Cement and Glue Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 257: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Israeli Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Israeli Bone Cement and Glue Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 260: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Bone Cement and Glue Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 263: Bone Cement and Glue Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Bone Cement and Glue Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Bone Cement and Glue Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Bone Cement and Glue Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 267: Saudi Arabian Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bone Cement and Glue in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 272: Bone Cement and Glue Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Bone Cement and Glue Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 274: Bone Cement and Glue Market in the United Arab



Please contact our Customer Support Center to

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798067/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001