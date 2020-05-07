New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Composition Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798065/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$516.3 Million by the year 2025, Hospitals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hospitals will reach a market size of US$24.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$140.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798065/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Body Composition Analyzers Market to Grow Rapidly
Fitness & Wellness Centers to Occupy Largest Share
Worldwide Body Composition Analyzers Market Share by End-User Type
Global Competitor Market Shares
Body Composition Analyzers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Worldwide Obesity Levels to Spur Market Growth
Worldwide Prevalence of Obesity among Adults by Region: 1975-2014
Growth of Obese Population among Adults and Children around the
Globe: 1980: 2015
Rise in Government Initiatives for Encouraging Healthy
Lifestyle to Support Market Growth
World Health System Governance by Number of Countries in Each
Region: 2017
Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth
Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation
Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Market Growth
Fitness Industry Growth Vs GDP Growth
Total Number of Fitness Centers and Health Clubs in the US:
2008 to 2017
Inconsistency in Readings among Different Body Composition
Analyzers to Slow Down Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Body Composition Analyzers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Fitness & Wellness Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Fitness & Wellness Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Home-Users (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Home-Users (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Body Composition Analyzers Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Body Composition Analyzers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Body Composition Analyzers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Body
Composition Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Demand for Body Composition Analyzers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Chinese Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Body Composition Analyzers Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Body Composition Analyzers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: European Body Composition Analyzers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 23: Body Composition Analyzers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 24: French Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 25: Body Composition Analyzers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Demand for Body Composition Analyzers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Italian Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Body Composition Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 30: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 31: Spanish Body Composition Analyzers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Spanish Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 33: Russian Body Composition Analyzers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Body Composition Analyzers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 36: Rest of Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Body Composition Analyzers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Body Composition Analyzers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 41: Body Composition Analyzers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 43: Indian Body Composition Analyzers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Indian Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 45: Body Composition Analyzers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Body Composition Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 48: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Latin American Body Composition Analyzers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 50: Latin American Body Composition Analyzers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Latin American Demand for Body Composition Analyzers
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Latin American Body Composition Analyzers Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 53: Argentinean Body Composition Analyzers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 54: Argentinean Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 55: Body Composition Analyzers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Brazilian Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 57: Body Composition Analyzers Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 59: Rest of Latin America Body Composition Analyzers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 60: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 61: The Middle East Body Composition Analyzers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 62: The Middle East Body Composition Analyzers Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 63: The Middle East Body Composition Analyzers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 64: The Middle East Body Composition Analyzers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 65: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Body
Composition Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 67: Israeli Body Composition Analyzers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Israeli Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 69: Saudi Arabian Demand for Body Composition Analyzers
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Saudi Arabian Body Composition Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 71: Body Composition Analyzers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 73: Body Composition Analyzers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 75: African Body Composition Analyzers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Body Composition Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BODYSTAT LTD.
COSMED SRL
HOLOGIC
INBODY
OMRON CORPORATION
RJL SYSTEMS
SECA GMBH & CO. KG.
TANITA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798065/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: