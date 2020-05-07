New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biosurgery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798057/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Surgical Sealing Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$263.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$270.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surgical Sealing Agents will reach a market size of US$364.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$993.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Baxter International, Inc.

Cohera Medical, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Hemostasis, LLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi U.S.

Stryker Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798057/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Biosurgery Market to Witness Steady Growth

Percentage Market Share of Worldwide Bio-Surgeries by Country:

2015 and 2022

Bone Graft Substitutes to Account for Largest Share

North American Region to Dominate Market Growth

Worldwide Biosurgery Market: Breakdown of Total Sales Value

(in Billion USD) by Region: 2015 and 2022

Global Competitor Market Shares

A Prelude into Leading Players

Global Biosurgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares

by Leading Players: 2018

Biosurgery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



New Approvals to Support Market Growth

Various Strategies from Leading Players to Bolster Market Growth

Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age

Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

Rise in Worldwide Surgical Procedures to Fuel Market Growth

Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed (in Millions) Per

Annum in the US: 1981-2015

Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed for Inpatients in

Europe per Annum: 2001-2015

Rising Incidence of Injuries due to Trauma Supports Market Growth

Myriad Health End-Users to Drive Market Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Biosurgery Market Shares by

Application: 2018

Percentage Growth Rate of Various Bio-Surgical Products in

Wound-Closure Segment: 2011-2017

Innovations to Spur Market Growth

Total Sales of DermaPure: 2016-2018





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Biosurgery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biosurgery Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Biosurgery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Surgical Sealing Agents (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Surgical Sealing Agents (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Surgical Sealing Agents (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Hemostatic Agents (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Hemostatic Agents (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Hemostatic Agents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Anti-Adhesion Agents (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Anti-Adhesion Agents (Product) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Anti-Adhesion Agents (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Soft Tissue Management (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Soft Tissue Management (Product) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Soft Tissue Management (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Bone Graft Substitutes (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Bone Graft Substitutes (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Bone Graft Substitutes (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biosurgery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Biosurgery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Biosurgery Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Biosurgery Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Biosurgery Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Biosurgery Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Biosurgery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Biosurgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Biosurgery Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Biosurgery Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Biosurgery Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biosurgery Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Biosurgery Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Biosurgery Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Biosurgery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Biosurgery Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 35: Biosurgery Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Biosurgery Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Biosurgery Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Biosurgery Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Biosurgery Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Biosurgery Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Biosurgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Biosurgery Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Biosurgery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Biosurgery Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Biosurgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Biosurgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Biosurgery Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Biosurgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Rest of World Biosurgery Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Biosurgery Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BARD, A BECTON, DICKINSON COMPANY

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

COHERA MEDICAL

CRYOLIFE

HEMOSTASIS

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG

MEDTRONIC PLC

PFIZER

SANOFI US

STRYKER CORPORATION

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

EXACTECH

GETINGE AB

OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS

RTI SURGICAL

WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV

SIRAKOSS

TISSUEMED

VERICEL CORPORATION

CERAPEDICS

SAMYANG BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

VIVOSTAT A/S

KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG

ASPIRE MEDICAL INNOVATION

ECM BIOSURGERY, INC.

SEMICAL TECHNOLOGY

AMERICAN BIOSURGICAL

AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

BIOM UP SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001