New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biosurgery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798057/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Surgical Sealing Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$263.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$270.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surgical Sealing Agents will reach a market size of US$364.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$993.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798057/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biosurgery Market to Witness Steady Growth
Percentage Market Share of Worldwide Bio-Surgeries by Country:
2015 and 2022
Bone Graft Substitutes to Account for Largest Share
North American Region to Dominate Market Growth
Worldwide Biosurgery Market: Breakdown of Total Sales Value
(in Billion USD) by Region: 2015 and 2022
Global Competitor Market Shares
A Prelude into Leading Players
Global Biosurgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares
by Leading Players: 2018
Biosurgery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Approvals to Support Market Growth
Various Strategies from Leading Players to Bolster Market Growth
Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth
Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age
Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)
Rise in Worldwide Surgical Procedures to Fuel Market Growth
Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed (in Millions) Per
Annum in the US: 1981-2015
Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed for Inpatients in
Europe per Annum: 2001-2015
Rising Incidence of Injuries due to Trauma Supports Market Growth
Myriad Health End-Users to Drive Market Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Biosurgery Market Shares by
Application: 2018
Percentage Growth Rate of Various Bio-Surgical Products in
Wound-Closure Segment: 2011-2017
Innovations to Spur Market Growth
Total Sales of DermaPure: 2016-2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biosurgery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Biosurgery Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Biosurgery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Surgical Sealing Agents (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Surgical Sealing Agents (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Surgical Sealing Agents (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Hemostatic Agents (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Hemostatic Agents (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Hemostatic Agents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Anti-Adhesion Agents (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Anti-Adhesion Agents (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Anti-Adhesion Agents (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Soft Tissue Management (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Soft Tissue Management (Product) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Soft Tissue Management (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Bone Graft Substitutes (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Bone Graft Substitutes (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Bone Graft Substitutes (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biosurgery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Biosurgery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Biosurgery Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Biosurgery Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Biosurgery Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Biosurgery Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Biosurgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Biosurgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Biosurgery Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Biosurgery Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Biosurgery Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biosurgery Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
( in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Biosurgery Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Biosurgery Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Biosurgery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Biosurgery Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 35: Biosurgery Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Biosurgery Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Biosurgery Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Biosurgery Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: German Biosurgery Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Biosurgery Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Biosurgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Biosurgery Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Biosurgery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Biosurgery Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Biosurgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Biosurgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Biosurgery Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Biosurgery Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Biosurgery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Rest of World Biosurgery Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Biosurgery Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BARD, A BECTON, DICKINSON COMPANY
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
COHERA MEDICAL
CRYOLIFE
HEMOSTASIS
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG
MEDTRONIC PLC
PFIZER
SANOFI US
STRYKER CORPORATION
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
EXACTECH
GETINGE AB
OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS
RTI SURGICAL
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV
SIRAKOSS
TISSUEMED
VERICEL CORPORATION
CERAPEDICS
SAMYANG BIOPHARMACEUTICALS
VIVOSTAT A/S
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
ASPIRE MEDICAL INNOVATION
ECM BIOSURGERY, INC.
SEMICAL TECHNOLOGY
AMERICAN BIOSURGICAL
AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED
BIOM UP SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798057/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: