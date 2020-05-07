CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 25, 2020 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 7, 2020.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

       Nominee Outcome
of Vote		 Votes For Votes
Withheld
       
Donald Gray

Michael MacBean

Brian Davis

Darren Gee

Gregory Fletcher

John W. Rossall

Kathy Turgeon		 
Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected		 
61,406,249

61,275,866

61,563,482

62,012,461

60,914,972

62,747,457

61,646,320		 

 
3,604,300

3,734,683

3,447,067

2,998,088

4,095,577

2,263,092

3,364,229
              

For further information please contact:

Darren Gee 
President and Chief Executive Officer 
Phone:(403) 237-8911
Fax:(403) 451-4100


 