GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported that for the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s Gross Written Premiums increased 9.5% to $155.7 million and Net Written Premiums increased 12.7% to $139.1 million. Adjusted Operating Income for the quarter declined by $1.6 million, or 13.2%, to $10.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019, which quarter included a $7.9 million release of excess reserves as compared to a $0.6 million release in the current quarter. The Company’s Combined Ratio for the period was 92.7%. The Company’s $1.6 billion Investment Portfolio declined $56.4 million, or 3.5%, over the quarter as a result of the steep (approx. 20%) decline in U.S. equity markets related to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the Company incurred a $44.6 million net loss for the quarter and a 6.8% pre-dividend decline in book value per share from $50.82 at December 31, 2019, to $47.12 at March 31, 2020. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company also reported that all of its in force business interruption insurance coverages contain a specific exclusion in respect of virus and bacteria.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, As of

March 31, As of

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross Written Premiums $ 155.7 $ 142.2 Book value per share (2) $ 47.12 $ 50.82 Net Written Premiums $ 139.1 $ 123.4 Shareholders’ equity $ 674.6 $ 726.8 Cash and invested assets (3) $ 1,550.6 $ 1,607.0 Net income (loss) $ (44.6 ) $ 19.6 Net income (loss) per share $ (3.13 ) $ 1.37 (2) Net of cumulative Company dividends to shareholders totaling $2.25 per share and $2.00 per share as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased) Adjusted operating income (1) $ 10.0 $ 11.6 Adjusted operating income per share $ 0.70 $ 0.81 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 53.7 % 47.8 % Expense ratio 39.0 % 40.7 % Combined ratio 92.7 % 88.5 %

(1) Net Income exclusive of investment portfolio gains and losses.





About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries



Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

United States Based Commercial Specialty



United States Based Specialty Property



United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable



Bermuda Based Reinsurance

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky .

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 92.7% (Loss Ratio 53.7% and Expense Ratio 39.0%) as compared to 88.5% (Loss Ratio 47.8% and Expense Ratio 40.7%) for the three months ended March 31, 2019.



The Company’s accident year property loss ratio for the period of 50.8% improved by 1.8 points from the 2019 first quarter primarily as a result of a reductions in claims frequency and severity within the Specialty Property and Farm, Ranch, and Stable segments.



The accident year casualty loss ratio for the period of 59.1% as compared to 58.1% in the comparable 2019 period reflects the addition of a new casualty reinsurance treaty.



Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Written Premiums Results by Segment for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums 2020 2019 %

Change 2020 2019 %

Change Commercial Specialty $ 80,831 $ 64,213 25.9 % $ 72,483 $ 55,170 31.4 % Specialty Property 35,243 39,674 (11.2 %) 30,007 33,212 (9.7 %) Farm, Ranch, & Stable 22,133 20,765 6.6 % 19,105 17,492 9.2 % Reinsurance 17,517 17,549 (0.2 %) 17,517 17,542 (0.1 %) Total $ 155,724 $ 142,201 9.5 % $ 139,112 $ 123,416 12.7 %

Commercial Specialty Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 25.9% and 31.4%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. This increase is primarily driven by organic growth from existing agents, increased pricing, and several new programs.

Specialty Property Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased by 11.2% and 9.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decreases are primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business.

Farm, Ranch, & Stable Operations: Gross written premiums increased by 6.6% and net written premiums increased by 9.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in gross and net written premiums was primarily due to an increase in pricing.

Reinsurance Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the non-renewal of property catastrophe treaties offset by the growth of the new casualty treaty entered into during 2019.

Note: Tables Follow





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Gross written premiums $ 155,724 $ 142,201 Net written premiums $ 139,112 $ 123,416 Net earned premiums $ 144,468 $ 122,089 Net investment income 10,129 7,219 Net realized investment gains (losses) (68,162 ) 10,390 Other income 165 488 Total revenues 86,600 140,186 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) 77,647 58,321 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 56,412 49,743 Corporate and other operating expenses 4,223 3,205 Interest expense 4,865 5,023 Income (loss) before income taxes (56,547 ) 23,894 Income tax expense (benefit) (11,969 ) 4,294 Net income (loss) $ (44,578 ) $ 19,600 Weighted average shares outstanding–basic 14,250 14,154 Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted 14,250 14,315 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ (3.13 ) $ 1.38 Net income (loss) per share – diluted (2) $ (3.13 ) $ 1.37 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Combined ratio analysis: (3) Loss ratio 53.7 % 47.8 % Expense ratio 39.0 % 40.7 % Combined ratio 92.7 % 88.5 %

(1) Includes loss reductions related to prior years of $0.6 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, weighted average shares outstanding – basic was used to calculate diluted earnings per share due to a net loss for the period.

(3) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)





ASSETS (Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Fixed Maturities: Available for sale securities, at fair value

(amortized cost: 2020 - $1,252,931 and 2019 - $1,231,568; net

of allowance of: 2020 - $0) $ 1,271,706 $ 1,253,159 Equity securities, at fair value 174,386 263,104 Other invested assets 47,308 47,279 Total investments 1,493,400 1,563,542 Cash and cash equivalents 59,751 44,271 Premiums receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of

$2,746 at March 31, 2020 115,331 118,035 Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of

$8,992 at March 31, 2020 83,074 83,938 Funds held by ceding insurers 47,096 48,580 Federal income taxes receivable 5,510 10,989 Deferred federal income taxes 42,117 31,077 Deferred acquisition costs 69,615 70,677 Intangible assets 21,359 21,491 Goodwill 6,521 6,521 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 15,512 16,716 Other assets 69,218 60,048 Total assets $ 2,028,504 $ 2,075,885 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 639,468 $ 630,181 Unearned premiums 308,301 314,861 Ceded balances payable 23,932 20,404 Payables for securities purchased 2,585 850 Contingent commissions 5,841 11,928 Debt 294,784 296,640 Other liabilities 78,957 74,212

Total liabilities 1,353,868 1,349,076 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares

authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,305,404 and 10,282,277,

respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,185,459 and

10,167,056, respectively; B ordinary shares issued and outstanding:

4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital (1) 443,641 442,403 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 12,560 17,609 Retained earnings (1) 222,549 270,768 A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 119,945 and 115,221 shares,

respectively (4,116 ) (3,973 ) Total shareholders’ equity 674,636 726,809 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,028,504 $ 2,075,885

(1) Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Retained earnings are also net of $32 million and $29 million of cumulative historic Company dividends to shareholders as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA

(Dollars in millions)

Market Value as of (Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Fixed maturities $ 1,271.7 $ 1,253.2 Cash and cash equivalents 59.8 44.3 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,331.5 1,297.5 Equities and other invested assets 221.7 310.4 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,553.2 1,607.9 Payable for securities purchased (2.6 ) (0.9 ) Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,550.6 $ 1,607.0

Total Investment Return (1) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

(unaudited) 2020 2019 Net investment income $ 10.1 $ 7.2 Net realized investment gains (losses) (68.2 ) 10.4 Net unrealized investment gains (losses) (4.1 ) 26.3 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (72.3 ) 36.7 Total net investment income and gains (losses) $ (62.2 ) $ 43.9 Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,578.8 $ 1,514.3 Total investment return % (3.9 %) 2.9 %

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted operating income, net of tax $ 10,049 $ 11,580 Adjustments: Net realized investment gains (losses) (54,627 ) 8,020 Net income (loss) $ (44,578 ) $ 19,600 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 14,250 14,154 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 14,418 14,315 Adjusted operating income per share – basic $ 0.71 $ 0.82 Adjusted operating income per share – diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.81

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

