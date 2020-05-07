New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioinsecticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798049/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bacillus thuringiensis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$158.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$197 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bacillus thuringiensis will reach a market size of US$255 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$723.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Bioinsecticides
Bioinsecticides Market on a Growth Trajectory
Fruits & Vegetables- The Largest Crop Type
US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bioinsecticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Global Population and Rising Need for Food to Bolster
the Bioinsecticides Market
Increasing Global Population: 2010-2019
Global Population by Major Region: 2019
Global Population by Leading Countries: 2019
Rising Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster the Bioinsecticides
Market
Climate Change and its Impact on Insect Attacks to Spur Market
Growth
Integrated Pest Management Programs Bode Significant Opportunities
Liquid Insecticides Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Innovations Drive Market Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bioinsecticides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bioinsecticides Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bioinsecticides Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bacillus thuringiensis (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bacillus thuringiensis (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Bacillus thuringiensis (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Beauveria bassiana (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Beauveria bassiana (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Beauveria bassiana (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Verticillium lecanii (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Verticillium lecanii (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Verticillium lecanii (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Metarhizium anisopliae (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Metarhizium anisopliae (Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Metarhizium anisopliae (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Liquid Formulation (Formulation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Liquid Formulation (Formulation) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Liquid Formulation (Formulation) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Dry Formulation (Formulation) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Dry Formulation (Formulation) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Dry Formulation (Formulation) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bioinsecticides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Bioinsecticides Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Bioinsecticides Market in the United States by
Formulation: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown
by Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Bioinsecticides Market in the United States by Crop
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown
by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Bioinsecticides Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Bioinsecticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Bioinsecticides Historic Market Review by
Formulation in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Bioinsecticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Bioinsecticides Historic Market Review by
Crop Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Bioinsecticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Bioinsecticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Bioinsecticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Bioinsecticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Formulation for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Bioinsecticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis by
Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Bioinsecticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Bioinsecticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis by
Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Bioinsecticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Bioinsecticides Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Bioinsecticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Bioinsecticides Market by Formulation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Bioinsecticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Bioinsecticides Market by Crop Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bioinsecticides Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Bioinsecticides Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Bioinsecticides Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Bioinsecticides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Bioinsecticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2018-2025
Table 77: Bioinsecticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Bioinsecticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown by
Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Bioinsecticides Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Bioinsecticides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Bioinsecticides Market in France by Formulation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Bioinsecticides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis by
Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Bioinsecticides Market in France by Crop Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: French Bioinsecticides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis by Crop
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Bioinsecticides Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Bioinsecticides Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Bioinsecticides Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Bioinsecticides Market Share Breakdown by Crop
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Bioinsecticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Bioinsecticides Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Bioinsecticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Bioinsecticides Market by Formulation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Bioinsecticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Bioinsecticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Bioinsecticides Market by Crop Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Bioinsecticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Bioinsecticides Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Bioinsecticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Formulation
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Bioinsecticides Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis
by Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Bioinsecticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Bioinsecticides Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis
by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 119: Bioinsecticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Bioinsecticides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2018-2025
Table 122: Bioinsecticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Bioinsecticides Market Share
Breakdown by Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2018-2025
Table 125: Bioinsecticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Bioinsecticides Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Bioinsecticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Bioinsecticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Bioinsecticides Market in Asia-Pacific by
Formulation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Bioinsecticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis
by Formulation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Bioinsecticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Crop Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Bioinsecticides Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Bioinsecticides Market Share Analysis
by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Bioinsecticides Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: Bioinsecticides Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of World Bioinsecticides Historic Market Review
by Formulation in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 141: Bioinsecticides Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Rest of World Bioinsecticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of World Bioinsecticides Historic Market Review
by Crop Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 144: Bioinsecticides Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGRI LIFE
AGRIGROWTH INTERNATIONAL CORP.
AGRICHEM, S.A.
ALBAUGH LLC
ANDERMATT BIOCONTROL AG
BASF SE
BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG
BIOSAFE SYSTEMS, LLC
BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
BIOWORKS, INC.
CERTIS USA LLC
CHEMINOVA A/S
EAGLE PLANT PROTECT PRIVATE LIMITED
EXCEL CROP CARE
FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A.
GOWAN COMPANY
HIL
INTERNATIONAL PANAACEA LIMITED
KAN BIOSYS PVT. LTD.
KOPPERT BV
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC
NOVOZYMES A/S
NUFARM LIMITED
SIKKO INDUSTRIES LTD.
SOM PHYTOPHARMA INDIA LIMITED
STK BIO-AG TECHNOLOGIES
SUMMIT CHEMICAL COMPANY
SYMBORG
SYNGENTA AG
T. STANES & COMPANY LIMITED
UPL LIMITED
VALENT BIOSCIENCES CORPORATION
VARSHA BIOSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INDIA PVT LTD.
VESTARON CORPORATION
W. NEUDORFF GMBH KG
WUHAN KERNEL BIO-TECHNOLOGY
BHARAT GROUP
BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS INDUSTRY ALLIANCE (BPIA)
NAV AGRO PVT., LTD.
ORO AGRI EUROPE, S.A.
PARRY AMERICA INC.
PJ MARGO PVT. LTD.
PRATHIBHA BIOTECH, LIMITED
RENTOKIL-PCI PVT., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
