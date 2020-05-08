New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodegradable Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798048/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30 Billion by the year 2025, Biodegradable Packaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$720.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$875.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biodegradable Packaging will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Biopac (UK) Ltd.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Kruger Inc.

Mondi Ltd.

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Increasing Need to Minimize Environmental Pollution and

Resultant Demand for Easily Degradable Packaging Material

Creates Demand for Biodegradable Packaging

Europe and North America Dominate the Biodegradable Packaging

Market

Food Industry: A Major Application Area for Biodegradable

Packaging

Global Biodegradable Polymers Consumption: Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by End-Use Industry for the Year 2019

Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Benefits Market

Growth

Competition

Biodegradable Packaging: A Highly Fragmented Market

Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for

the Year 2019

Global Biodegradable Bubble Wraps Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Biodegradable Paper Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biodegradable Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Consumer Awareness on Adverse Effects of Plastic Packaging

Fuels Adoption of Biodegradable Packaging Material

Increasing Preference for Green Packaging Materials Against the

Backdrop of Growing Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for

Biodegradable Packaging

Global Production of Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable

Plastics in ?000 Tons for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Demand for Biodegradable Plastics to Witness Significant Growth

in the Upcoming Years

PLA: A Major Biodegradable Plastic in Demand

Percentage Breakdown of Global Bioplastics Production by

Material Type for the Year 2019

Biodegradable Paper Packaging: The Fastest Growing Market

Beverage Packaging: One of the Significant End-Use Markets for

Biodegradable Packaging Materials

Global Bottled Water Consumption in Billion Liters for the

Years 2010, 2015 and 2020

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care: Other Applications of

Biodegradable Packaging

Oxo-Biodegradable Bags: An Important Innovation in

Biodegradable Packaging Market

Increasing Growth of E-Commerce Sector and Online Shopping

Propels Demand for Biodegradable Packaging Materials

Government Regulations to Support the Growth Biodegradable

Packaging

Innovations and Advancements

Finnish Companies to Release Biodegradable Food Packaging

Bio-on Unveils Bioplastic Packaging for Fruit and Vegetables

Swiggy Introduces Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions for

Restaurant Partners

Nestlé Releases Nesquik All Natural in Paper Packaging

PepsiCo Opts to Launch Lays and Kurkure in Eco-Friendly Plant-

Based Packaging

Cove to Launch 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Product Overview

Biodegradable Packaging: An Introduction

Types of Biodegradable Materials

Advantages and Disadvantages of Biodegradable Packaging

Properties of Biodegradable Materials





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Biodegradable Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biodegradable Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biodegradable Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Biodegradable Packaging Market in the US: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Biodegradable Packaging Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Biodegradable Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Biodegradable Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

CHINA

Chinese Biodegradable Packaging Market: A Snapshot

Table 6: Chinese Biodegradable Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biodegradable Packaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Europe: A Major Market for Biodegradable Packaging

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Biodegradable Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European Biodegradable Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 9: Biodegradable Packaging Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

GERMANY

Table 10: Biodegradable Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

ITALY

Table 11: Italian Biodegradable Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Biodegradable Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Surge in Demand for Sustainable Packaging Drives Growth of

Biodegradable Packaging

Innovations in the Indian Biodegradable Packaging Market

Market Analytics

Table 14: Biodegradable Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Biodegradable Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

