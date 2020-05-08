New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798044/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$405.2 Million by the year 2025, Polymer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer will reach a market size of US$29.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$48.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798044/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold: An Introduction
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market Trends
PSP Technique Impact
Clinical Trials
Approved and Under Investigation Bioresorbable Scaffolds
Devices and Manufacturers
Innovations and Technology
FDA Approvals of Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Bioresorbable Stents/ Bioabsorbable Scaffolds Challenges
Bioabsorbable Vascular Scaffolds Market Sales by Region
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Polymer (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Polymer (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Metal (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Metal (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Coronary Artery Disease/CAD (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Coronary Artery Disease/CAD (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025m
Table 9: Peripheral/PAD (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Peripheral/PAD (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Cardiovascular Center (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Cardiovascular Center (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hospital (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Hospital (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market in
the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 16: United States Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: United States Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 22: Canadian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Canadian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Canadian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market in US$
Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Chinese Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: European Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 40: European Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Demand
Potential in Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 42: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market in
Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: European Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 44: European Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 46: European Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 47: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Recent
Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$
Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 48: French Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Shift by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: French Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
Table 51: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 52: French Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 53: German Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 54: German Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Distribution by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 59: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market in US$
Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 60: Italian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Italian Demand for Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Italian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Italian Demand for Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Italian Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: United Kingdom Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 66: United Kingdom Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 71: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Demand
Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 72: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market in
Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2019 and
2025
Table 73: Rest of Europe Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Rest of Europe Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Recent
Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$
Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Shift by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 81: Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 83: Rest of World Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of World Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of World Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Rest of World Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Rest of World Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Rest of World Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable
Scaffold Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
AMARANTH MEDICAL
ARTERIAL REMODELING TECHNOLOGIES SA
ARTERIUS
BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
ELIXIR MEDICAL CORPORATION
KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING
LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
MERIL LIFE SCIENCES PVT.
ORBUSNEICH
QUALIMED
REVA MEDICAL
S3V VASCULAR TECHNOLOGIES PVT.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798044/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: