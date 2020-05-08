VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Burnaby, British Columbia. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Ian Fillinger
|44,766,708
|97.13
|1,322,270
|2.87
|Christopher R. Griffin
|46,078,213
|99.98
|10,765
|0.02
|Jeane L. Hull
|45,998,449
|99.80
|90,529
|0.20
|Rhonda D. Hunter
|46,077,163
|99.97
|11,815
|0.03
|Gordon H. MacDougall
|44,591,237
|96.75
|1,497,741
|3.25
|J. Eddie McMillan
|44,547,854
|96.66
|1,541,124
|3.34
|Thomas V. Milroy
|45,560,539
|98.85
|528,439
|1.15
|Gillian L. Platt
|45,948,382
|99.69
|140,596
|0.31
|Lawrence Sauder
|44,542,540
|96.64
|1,546,438
|3.36
|Curtis M. Stevens
|46,077,213
|99.97
|11,765
|0.03
|Douglas W.G. Whitehead
|44,546,188
|96.65
|1,542,790
|3.35
At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at eleven; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
For further information:
Xenia Kritsos
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(604) 689-6800
Interfor Corporation
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
