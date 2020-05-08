TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is announcing that director Bill Stewart has indicated his intention to resign from the Company’s Board effective May 15 along with outgoing directors Julian Fantino and Raf Souccar.



As previously announced, two new independent directors, Rhonda Lawson and Glenn Washer will be appointed to the Board on May 16. The new Board will be composed entirely of independent members, furthering the Company’s goal of enacting strong corporate governance and best practices.

“On behalf of the Aleafia Health team, I’d like to thank Bill for his long-standing contributions to the Company. Like Julian and Raf, his distinguished record as a first responder, serving as Chief of Toronto’s Fire Services, has served the Company well since its founding,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

“It’s been a great pleasure to see Aleafia Health’s development from concept to a strong and thriving publicly traded company today. The vision articulated by founders Julian and Raf in its founding remains true today as we provide science-based medical cannabis care to a broad range of patients,” said Stewart. “I wish the board, management and entire team well and look forward to Aleafia Health’s bright future.”

Upon Ms. Lawson and Mr. Washer’s appointment, the Board intends to update its board leadership including the election of a new Board Chair.

