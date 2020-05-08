New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battlefield Management System (BMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798038/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Headquarter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$289.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Headquarter will reach a market size of US$526.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
Global Aerospace and Defense Spending Outlook
Global Defense Spending Projections by Region (in US$ Billion):
2010-2024
Global Defense Spending Projections by Region (in US$ Billion):
2010-2024
Global Competitor Market Shares
Battlefield Management System (BMS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Industry Witnesses Rise in Research and Development Activities
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
C2BMC Technology Gains Momentum
Rise in Use of VR in Battlefield Systems
WinBMS Marks New Advancement in BMS
Companies Increasingly Explore AI Technology in BMS
Review of Recent Technology Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Headquarter (Platform) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Headquarter (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Headquarter (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Vehicle (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Vehicle (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Vehicle (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Soldier (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Soldier (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Soldier (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Computing System (System) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Computing System (System) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Computing System (System) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Navigation & Imaging System (System) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Navigation & Imaging System (System) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Navigation & Imaging System (System) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Communication & Networking System (System) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Communication & Networking System (System) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Communication & Networking System (System) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in US$
Million in the United States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 23: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in the
United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Analysis
in Canada in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 29: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic
Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Battlefield
Management System (BMS) Market in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 35: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Japan
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Battlefield Management System
(BMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 41: Chinese Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 42: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market by
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 51: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 52: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025
Table 53: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in France
by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 62: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 69: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market by
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in US$ Million by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 74: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Battlefield Management
System (BMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
System for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 81: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:
2018-2025
Table 83: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
India
India Shuts Down Battlefield Management System Development Program
Market Analytics
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Analysis
in Rest of World in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of
World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018
to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Battlefield Management System (BMS)
Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
HARRIS CORPORATION
LEONARDO SPA
RAYTHEON COMPANY
ROCKWELL COLLINS
SAAB AB
THALES GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
