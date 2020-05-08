New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battlefield Management System (BMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798038/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Headquarter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$289.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Headquarter will reach a market size of US$526.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

SAAB AB

Thales Group







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction

Global Aerospace and Defense Spending Outlook

Global Defense Spending Projections by Region (in US$ Billion):

2010-2024

Global Defense Spending Projections by Region (in US$ Billion):

2010-2024

Global Competitor Market Shares

Battlefield Management System (BMS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Industry Witnesses Rise in Research and Development Activities





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



C2BMC Technology Gains Momentum

Rise in Use of VR in Battlefield Systems

WinBMS Marks New Advancement in BMS

Industry Witnesses Rise in Research and Development Activities

Companies Increasingly Explore AI Technology in BMS

Review of Recent Technology Advancements





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Headquarter (Platform) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Headquarter (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Headquarter (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Vehicle (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Vehicle (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Vehicle (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Soldier (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Soldier (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Soldier (Platform) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Computing System (System) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Computing System (System) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Computing System (System) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Navigation & Imaging System (System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Navigation & Imaging System (System) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Navigation & Imaging System (System) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Communication & Networking System (System) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Communication & Networking System (System) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Communication & Networking System (System) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in US$

Million in the United States by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 23: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform:

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in the

United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Analysis

in Canada in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 29: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Battlefield

Management System (BMS) Market in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 35: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Japan

in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Battlefield Management System

(BMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 41: Chinese Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:

2009-2017

Table 42: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market by

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 51: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 52: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025

Table 53: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in France

by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 62: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:

2009-2017

Table 69: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market by

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 74: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Battlefield Management

System (BMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 81: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:

2018-2025

Table 83: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

India

India Shuts Down Battlefield Management System Development Program

Market Analytics

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market Analysis

in Rest of World in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 92: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018

to 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Battlefield Management System (BMS)

Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009,

2019, and 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

