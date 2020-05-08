New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Electrolyte Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798032/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Lead-Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$95.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$84 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lead-Acid will reach a market size of US$208.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$761.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Advanced Electrolyte Technologies LLC

American Elements

BASF SE

CeramTec GmbH

Daikin America, Inc.

Gelest, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NOHMs Technologies Inc.

Ohara Corporation

Panax Etec

Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co., Ltd.

Soulbrain Mi

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Targray Technology International Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Toshima Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Battery Electrolyte Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Adoption of EVs to Accelerate Demand for Battery

Electrolytes

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:

2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Development of Flow Batteries in Electric Cars to Generate

Demand for Liquid Electrolyte

Dual Electrolyte Battery Technology: A New Development

Investments on Rise in Development of Advanced Battery

Technologies

Advances in Battery Technologies Stir Changes in Electrolyte

Composition

Reviving Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Installs Boosts Growth

in Electrolyte Market

Industry Seeks Rentable Electrolytes Model for Flow Batteries

to Compete Against Lithium Ion Batteries

Solid-State Batteries Gain Interest

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for

Battery Storage to Drive Demand for Battery Electrolyte

Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)

Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil

equivalent): 2008-208

Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil

equivalent): 2008-2018

Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts):

2008-2018





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

